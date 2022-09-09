Gainers
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY shares surged 176.5% to close at $31.00 on Thursday after the company announced plans to spin-off ShiftPixy Labs and dividend its digital securities to shareholders.
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMLX gained 51% to settle at $27.03 after the FDA Advisory Committee voted that available evidence of effectiveness is sufficient to support approval of AMX0035 for the treatment of ALS. Citigroup and SVB Leerink raised their price targets.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY climbed 48.6% to close at $1.29 after declining 11% on Wednesday. Rubius Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.49 per share.
- Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC shares gained 33% to close at $0.7880. The company, last week, filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR rose 31.5% to close at $0.3999 after the company's Phase 2 study of multi-tumor-associated antigen-specific T cell therapy for relapsed/refractory AML appeared on the FDA's Orphan Products Grants Program site.
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. PTN gained 26.2% to close at $6.31 after the company announced the initiation of patient recruitment for its Phase 2 study evaluating oral PL8177 in ulcerative colitis.
- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST jumped 25.8% to close at $9.57. LifeStance Health named Ken Burdick as CEO and Chairman.
- T Stamp Inc. IDAI gained 25% to settle at $1.85.
- Asana, Inc. ASAN shares gained 24.8% to close at $23.76 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued a strong sales guidance. RBC Capital and Citigroup raised their price targets on the stock.
- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY gained 23.8% to close at $31.37. Relay Therapeutics announced efficacy of RLY-4008, a highly selective FGFR2 inhibitor in patients with a FGFR2-fusion or rearrangement FGFR inhibitor-naïve cholangiocarcinoma: ReFocus trial.
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. RVNC gained 21.6% to close at $25.30 after the company announced FDA approval of DAXXIFY for injection for temporary improvement of moderate to severe frown lines.
- SPAR Group, Inc. SGRP rose 21.3% to close at $1.54 after the company's board of directors initiated a process to evaluate potential strategic alternatives including a sale, merger or other strategic transaction.
- Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR rose 20.4% to settle at $1.30.
- Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX jumped 20% to close at $7.39. United reported a $15 million investment in Eve Air Mobility and a conditional purchase agreement for 200 four-seat electric aircraft plus 200 options.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN climbed 18.9% to settle at $708.85 after the company announced that the primary endpoints were met in two pivotal trials investigating novel aflibercept 8 mg with 12- and 16-week dosing regimens in patients with diabetic macular edema and wet age-related macular degeneration.
- Eyenovia, Inc. EYEN gained 18.6% to close at $2.48.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. VTGN jumped 18.4% to close at $0.1953 after the company announced the completion of an interim analysis of its PALISADE-2 Phase 3 clinical trial of PH94B.
- IVERIC bio, Inc. ISEE gained 18.3% to settle at $17.68 after Stifel maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $28 to $35.
- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. FHS gained 17% to close at $0.75.
- Lyft, Inc. LYFT gained 16.9% to close at $17.17 amid vague rumors from a questionable source mentioning the company.
- NantHealth, Inc. NH jumped 16.4% to close at $0.4788.
- Venus Concept Inc. VERO gained 15.8% to close at $0.7473.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. ANVS climbed 15.7% to settle at $12.19 after HC Wainwright & Co initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $40 price target.
- Phreesia, Inc. PHR rose 15.6% to close at $27.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and raised the low-end of its FY23 sales guidance.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM jumped 15.3% to close at $52.61.
- AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV gained 14.9% to close at $101.87 after reporting upbeat quarterly sales.
- Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR rose 14.9% to settle at $57.44 after Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced an $82 price target.
- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TERN gained 14.7% to close at $4.36.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM rose 14.4% to close at $23.86. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals announced new employment inducement grants. Goldman Sachs maintained Rhythm Pharmaceuticals with a Buy and raised the price target from $28 to $31.
- Cazoo Group Ltd CZOO gained 13.5% to close at $0.6921. The company announced it will wind down operations in mainland Europe to focus on core UK market.
- PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation PRCT jumped 11.3% to close at $49.93.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN gained 10.9% to close at $36.88 after the company and Mercedes-Benz Vans signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a strategic partnership.
- John Wiley & Sons, Inc. WLY gained 10.8% to settle at $46.08. CJS Securities upgraded John Wiley & Sons from Market Perform to Market Outperform.
- Allego N.V. ALLG rose 9.6% to close at $4.33. Allego recently announced first half financial results and 2022 revenue expectations.
- Heliogen, Inc. HLGN rose 9.5% to close at $2.42.
- Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO surged 9.4% to close at $18.23. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $55.
- Snap Inc. SNAP rose 9.3% to close at $12.53 on continued strength after a recent internal memo obtained by The Verge suggested the company is aiming to reach $6 billion in revenue and 450 million users by next year.
- Intapp, Inc. INTA rose 8.5% to close at $15.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued guidance above estimates.
- GameStop Corp. GME rose 7.5% to close at $25.83 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and also announced a partnership with cryptocurrency exchange FTX to bring more customers to the digital asset space.
- Zillow Group, Inc. ZG gained 6.3% to close at $37.58 after Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $48 to $50.
Losers
- Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA dipped 26.8% to settle at $0.4756 on Thursday after declining around 6% on Wednesday.
- Great Panther Mining Limited GPL shares tumbled 25.9% to close at $0.2396. The company recently announced it has determined to file a notice of intention to make a proposal under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, which will provide credit protection.
- PlayAGS, Inc. AGS shares fell 20.2% to close at $6.07.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC fell 19.7% to close at $0.3313.
- a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. AKA dipped 19.2% to close at $2.36.
- Globalstar, Inc. GSAT fell 18.9% to settle at $1.67 amid possible profit taking. The stock gained on Wednesday after the company announced it will be the satellite operator for Apple satellite-enabled services.
- Biophytis S.A. BPTS declined 17.7% to close at $0.9139. Biophytis recently announced top-line results from its phase 2-3 COVA clinical study evaluating Sarconeos in the treatment of COVID-19-related respiratory failure.
- Golden Path Acquisition Corporation GPCO fell 16.7% to close at $7.40.
- VirnetX Holding Corp VHC dipped 16.6% to close at $1.56.
- Addentax Group Corp. ATXG dropped 15.7% to settle at $5.22.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH fell 15.5% to close at $30.76.
- Nogin, Inc. NOGN declined 15.4% to close at $1.71.
- Bilibili Inc. BILI fell 15% to close at $20.07 following Q2 results.
- Skillsoft Corp. SKIL fell 14.9% to close at $2.29 after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales and authorized a $30 million share buyback.
- Tandy Leather Factory Inc. TLF fell 14.8% to close at $5.24 following uplisting of its stock.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY dropped 14.2% to close at $37.72. While the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results, operating income dropped from 2021 levels.
- Innovid Corp. CTV fell 13.9% to close at $3.17.
- Genenta Science S.p.A. GNTA fell 13.5% to close at $4.60.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. CEMI shares fell 13% to close at $0.5449. Chembio Diagnostics filed for potential stock offering.
- Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. CRHC dipped 12.8% to close at $7.96.
- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. MCFT fell 12.7% to close at $20.74. The company posted upbeat quarterly earnings, but issued weak FY23 forecast. MasterCraft Boat also sold its NauticStar business to Iconic Marine Group.
- Mercer International Inc. MERC dipped 12.5% to close at $14.07.
- The Lovesac Company LOVE dropped 12.4% to close at $26.18 following Q2 results.
- Erasca, Inc. ERAS fell 11.3% to close at $8.34. Erasca announced preliminary Phase 1/1b monotherapy data for ERK1/2 inhibitor ERAS-007 and SHP2 inhibitor ERAS-601 in BRAF-driven and RAS/MAPK-altered solid tumors.
- Sylvamo Corporation SLVM declined 9.8% to close at $36.50.
- Sabre Corporation SABR dropped 9.5% to close at $6.54 after Mizuho maintained a Neutral rating on the stock and lowered its price target from $8 to $7.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN fell 9.3% to close at $0.61 after the company announced it has acquired a 60% controlling interest in Bollinger Motors for $148.2 million in cash and stock.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO shares fell 8.7% to settle at $10.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC fell 6.7% to close at $79.30. McCormick said it expects third-quarter FY22 sales to increase about 3% year-on-year and 6% in constant currency.
- Wayfair Inc. W fell 3.7% to close at $48.81 after the company reported a proposed offering of $600 million convertible senior notes.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. GDYN fell 3.6% to close at $19.08 after the company priced its common stock offering of about 5.71 million shares at $17.50 per share.
