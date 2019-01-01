QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.75 - 7.34
Vol / Avg.
12.5K/29.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.15 - 13.13
Mkt Cap
122.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.34
P/E
-
Shares
18.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 10:27AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 11:35AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 9:19AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Genenta Science SPA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of lentivirus-based first-in-class gene and cell therapies in cancer.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Genenta Science Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genenta Science (GNTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genenta Science (NASDAQ: GNTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genenta Science's (GNTA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Genenta Science (GNTA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Genenta Science (NASDAQ: GNTA) was reported by Maxim Group on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting GNTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 211.11% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Genenta Science (GNTA)?

A

The stock price for Genenta Science (NASDAQ: GNTA) is $6.75 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genenta Science (GNTA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genenta Science.

Q

When is Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) reporting earnings?

A

Genenta Science does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Genenta Science (GNTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genenta Science.

Q

What sector and industry does Genenta Science (GNTA) operate in?

A

Genenta Science is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.