Other companies in Genenta Science’s space includes: Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE), Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM), OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX), Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR).
The latest price target for Genenta Science (NASDAQ: GNTA) was reported by Maxim Group on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting GNTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 211.11% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Genenta Science (NASDAQ: GNTA) is $6.75 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Genenta Science.
Genenta Science does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Genenta Science.
Genenta Science is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.