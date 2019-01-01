Palatin Technologies Inc is a part of the healthcare sector. The company is engaged in developing targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs and commercial potential. Its programs are based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its main product in clinical development is bremelanotide, which treats hypoactive sexual desire disorder, which is a type of female sexual dysfunction.