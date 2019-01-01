QQQ
Palatin Technologies Inc is a part of the healthcare sector. The company is engaged in developing targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs and commercial potential. Its programs are based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its main product in clinical development is bremelanotide, which treats hypoactive sexual desire disorder, which is a type of female sexual dysfunction.

Palatin Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Palatin Technologies (PTN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Palatin Technologies (AMEX: PTN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Palatin Technologies's (PTN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Palatin Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Palatin Technologies (PTN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Palatin Technologies (AMEX: PTN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting PTN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1133.96% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Palatin Technologies (PTN)?

A

The stock price for Palatin Technologies (AMEX: PTN) is $0.4052 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Palatin Technologies (PTN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Palatin Technologies.

Q

When is Palatin Technologies (AMEX:PTN) reporting earnings?

A

Palatin Technologies’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Palatin Technologies (PTN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Palatin Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Palatin Technologies (PTN) operate in?

A

Palatin Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.