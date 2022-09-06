Gainers
- Venus Concept Inc. VERO jumped 54.9% to settle at $0.5419 on Friday. The company, last month, posted downbeat quarterly results.
- PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD climbed 47.7% to settle at $5.17 on Friday. PaxMedica Executive Chairman, Director Michael Derby reported in Form4 filing the purchase of 95,000 shares at $5.25 per share.
- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. EPOW gained 31.5% to close at $2.80.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. WHLR jumped 26.9% to close at $2.65.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY gained 23.4% to close at $0.9254. The company, last month, posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc. PEAR jumped 21.7% to close at $2.13.
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG rose 21.4% to close at $1.93. Bright Minds Biosciences recently initiated dosing in Phase I clinical trial of BMB-101 for Dravet Syndrome.
- NewAge, Inc. NBEV shares jumped 21.3% to close at $0.1482 on Friday on continued volatility after the company recently announced it filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. The stock is rebounding after trading lower on Thursday.
- Liquidia Corporation LQDA gained 20.6% to close at $5.86. Needham maintained Liquidia with a Buy and raised the price target from $12 to $16.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH surged 18.8% to close at $2.66.
- Forza X1, Inc. FRZA jumped 18.1% to close at $4.39.
- United Maritime Corporation USEA rose 17.4% to close at $1.42 after the company announced a $3 million buyback plan.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. HOLI jumped 16.5% to close at $19.76. A consortium led by China's Hollysys Automation’s management aims to take the U.S.-listed automation and control system maker private in a deal at a $1.8 billion valuation, Reuters reported.
- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. TCRX jumped 16.4% to close at $3.27. TScan Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.63 per share.
- Rain Therapeutics Inc. RAIN rose 15.8% to settle at $5.50.
- Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR gained 15.2% to close at $2.43 after the company's CEO reportedly said an Apple or Microsoft takeover was 'potentially appealing'
- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. HOWL jumped 14% to close at $6.93 after the company on Thursday initiated patient dosing in its Phase 1/1b trial of WTX-124.
- DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT surged 12.9% to close at $2.18. DBV Technologies, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.35 per share.
- Borr Drilling Limited BORR rose 12.6% to close at $4.46. Shares of several companies in the energy sector traded higher as investors await an OPEC+ meeting next week, in which an oil output cut might be discussed.
- Smartsheet Inc. SMAR gained 10.8% to close at $34.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc.. CMCM shares gained 10.5% to close at $3.70 following effectiveness of its 1-for-5 reverse split.
- nCino, Inc. NCNO climbed 9.5% to close at $32.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q3 and FY23 adjusted EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP rose 8.5% to close at $44.45. Shares of several companies in the energy sector traded higher as investors await an OPEC+ meeting next week, in which an oil output cut might be discussed. Also, G7 nations agreed on a plan to cap Russian oil prices.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE gained 8.3% to close at $4.97.
- 5E Advanced Materials Inc. FEAM rose 8.1% to close at $15.99.
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK gained 8% to close at $26.35.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE rose 7.7% to close at $0.0992 after declining around 9% on Thursday.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI gained 7.1% to close at $1.95. The company announced the upcoming launch of un(Think) Awakened Flour.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU jumped 6.7% to settle at $314.17 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and boosted its annual projections.
- Okta, Inc. OKTA gained 6.7% to close at $64.63. Guggenheim upgraded Okta from Sell to Neutral.
Losers
- PolyPid Ltd. PYPD shares dipped 73.5% to close at $1.43 on Friday after the company announced its SHIELD I study did not achieve its primary endpoint of reduction in surgical site infections and mortality.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH tumbled 71.6% to settle at $14.90 amid post-IPO volatility.
- Addentax Group Corp. ATXG fell 68% to close at $9.59. Addentax shares tumbled 95% on Thursday following the company's uplisting and IPO.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY dropped 33.9% to settle at $13.60. ShiftPixy recently announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split.
- Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO fell 32.5% to close at $5.64 on post-IPO volatility.
- Creatd, Inc. CRTD declined 31.1% to settle at $0.3758. Creatd received delist decision and received 15 days to file appeal.
- Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX fell 28.9% to close at $5.64 after jumping 59% on Thursday.
- Kuke Music Holding Limited KUKE fell 27.4% to close at $0.82. The company, last month, reported Q2 results.
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMLX declined 23.2% to close at $18.08 after a majority of FDA committee members voted the company's data for AMX0035 is not effective in the treatment of ALS patients.
- IN8bio, Inc. INAB fell 16.6% to close at $2.41. A Form 4 Filing recently showed Cavu Advisors purchased 51,214 shares at an average price of $2.02.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ fell 16.3% to close at $3.70.
- TDH Holdings recently announced it acquired all of the equity interest of Beijing Wenxin Company from Kargo Services.
- Calavo Growers, Inc. CVGW dipped 15.9% to close at $35.09 after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT fell 15.3% to settle at $20.04.
- bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF dipped 15.1% to close at $7.05 after jumping 36% on Thursday. The company priced its IPO at $6.125 per unit.
- MDJM Ltd MDJH dropped 13.1% to close at $1.86.
- Reunion Neuroscience Inc. REUN declined 12.7% to close at $3.02.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTC fell 11.1% to settle at $1.20.
- Vivani Medical, Inc. VANI declined 11.1% to close at $3.52.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD fell 10.9% to close at $100.01.
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ARQT declined 10.3% to close at $24.11. Arcutis Biotherapeutics recently completed the enrollment of subject in its INTEGUMENT-2 pivotal Phase 3 trial of roﬂumilast cream 0.15% in adults and children with Atopic dermatitis (AD).
- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. VERA declined 10.2% to close at $19.21. Vera Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.55 per share.
- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. DRTS dropped 9.9% to close at $6.68. Alpha Tau Medical recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.03 per share.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB fell 9.7% to close at $5.32.
- Ocugen, Inc. OCGN dropped 8.4% to close at $2.40.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON fell 8.2% to close at $9.44. UBS maintained Peloton Interactive with a Sell and lowered the price target from $13 to $8.
- Lands' End, Inc. LE fell 7.6% to settle at $10.81. Lands' End recently issued Q3 EPS and sales and FY22 EPS guidance below estimates.
- RiceBran Technologies RIBT fell 5.8% to close at $2.58.
- NIO Inc. NIO fell 5.6% to settle at $17.73. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower amid lockdown measures in Chengdu as COVID-19 cases in China rise.
- Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY fell 5.6% to close at $20.27.
- Meta Platforms, Inc. META dropped 3.1% to close at $160.32. Meta Platforms agreed to use Qualcomm produced custom chipsets for its Quest virtual reality devices at Berlin's consumer electronics conference, Reuters reported.
