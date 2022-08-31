Gainers
- Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM shares surged 103.9% to settle at $5.30 on Tuesday. Shares are in low-float territory; the issue has about 15 million shares in its float.
- NewAge, Inc. NBEV shares jumped 74.2% to close at $0.3632 on Tuesday.
- IN8bio, Inc. INAB surged 39.4% to settle at $2.76 after a Form 4 Filing showed Cavu Advisors purchased 51,214 shares at an average price of $2.02. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on IN8bio with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14.
- TMC the metals company Inc. TMC jumped 33.3% to close at $1.12. The company recently posted a quarterly loss of $0.05 per share.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ rose 29.3% to settle at $4.81. The company recently announced it acquired all of the equity interest of Beijing Wenxin Company from Kargo Services.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH gained 25.9% to close at $1.02.
- OKYO Pharma Limited OKYO gained 21.2% to close at $2.4361. OKYO Pharma plans Q4 IND filing of OK-101 to treat dry eye disease with subsequent Phase 2 initiation.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE rose 20.9% to close at $4.17.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. YVR jumped 17.7% to settle at $0.4723 after the company reported Q2 sales results up year over year.
- Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV shares gained 17.2% to close at $3.34 after a 13D Filing showed Cincinnati Cornerstone Investors reported a 22.9% stake in the company.
- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. AOUT jumped 17.1% to close at $9.10 after B. Riley upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced an $11 price target.
- ECMOHO Limited MOHO rose 16.7% to settle at $0.1715.
- DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. DDI jumped 16.7% to close at $10.76.
- International Game Technology announced an agreement to settle legal proceedings related to Benson V. Double Down Interactive.
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ABVC gained 16% to close at $0.9524. ABVC BioPharma recently said Phase II Vitargus clinical trial received Local Ethics Committee approval in Thailand.
- Hour Loop, Inc. HOUR surged 15.2% to settle at $3.78.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM rose 14.5% to close at $0.3666.
- Mega Matrix Corp. MTMT gained 14.3% to close at $1.52.
- Avid Technology, Inc. AVID gained 12.1% to close at $27.04. Avid Technology will replace Plantronics in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, September 1.
- Augmedix, Inc. AUGX rose 12.1% to settle at $1.85. Augmedix recently posted Q2 sales of $7.33 million.
- Big Lots, Inc. BIG surged 11.7% to close at $24.08 after the company reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 7.6% year-on-year to $1.346 billion, marginally beating the consensus of $1.34 billion. Comparable sales decreased 9.2%.
- 8x8, Inc. EGHT fell 11.2% to close at $5.27.
- American Woodmark Corporation AMWD rose 10.5% to close at $52.44 after reporting better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX rose 7.9% to close at $3.54.
- FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE rose 7.3% to close at $18.22.
- Check-Cap Ltd. CHEK gained 6.7% to close at $0.44 after gaining over 4% on Monday.
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY rose 6.4% to settle at $21.43.
- Xometry, Inc. XMTR gained 5.4% to settle at $51.08.
Losers
- Amesite Inc. AMST shares tumbled 51.5% to close at $0.4038 on Tuesday after the company announced a $2.3 million registered direct offering.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX shares dipped 43.1% to settle at $0.3105 after the company reported pricing of $6.2 million public offering.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CRXT fell 36.9% to close at $0.0990. Clarus Therapeutics shares dipped 23% on Monday after the company announced it has received a non-compliance letter from Nasdaq. The shares will be suspended on August 31st and will begin trading on the OTC Pink Market.
- Liquidia Corporation LQDA fell 30.4% to close at $5.38.
- Advanced Human Imaging Limited AHI fell 26.5% to close at $0.97. Advanced Human Imaging shares jumped 94% on Monday after the company announced it signed a Master Services Agreement with Activate Health OÜ.
- Azure Power Global Limited AZRE dropped 26.3% to close at $4.31 after Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Underperform and lowered its price target from $22 to $5.
- The OLB Group, Inc. OLB fell 25% to close at $1.50.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG shares fell 24.6% to close at $3.77 on possible profit taking after the stock surged Monday.
- FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. NOTE declined 24.4% to settle at $7.46. BTIG initiated coverage on FiscalNote Holdings with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD fell 24.2% to close at $105.00. Shares of technology companies traded lower amid overall market weakness as stocks continue to fall following last week's comments from Fed Chair Powell, which indicated the Fed will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation.
- Photronics, Inc. PLAB fell 23.6% to close at $16.64. Photronics posted upbeat Q3 results, but issued weak outlook for the current quarter.
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG fell 23.1% to close at $2.27.
- Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited JZ fell 22.7% to close at $6.47 on profit-taking after the stock surged following its IPO.
- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. STBX declined 21.3% to close at $5.07 as the stock sees volatility following its IPO last Tuesday.
- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. CABA dropped 21.1% to close at $0.99. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cabaletta Bio from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $15 to $3.
- Onfolio Holdings, Inc. ONFO fell 20.5% to close at $1.75. The company recently priced its IPO at $5 per unit.
- Cross Timbers Royalty Trust CRT fell 20% to close at $19.70. Shares of several energy companies traded lower as the sector pulls back from recent gains amid raised concerns of aggressive interest rates hikes, which could pressure oil demand.
- Kuke Music Holding Limited KUKE dropped 18.8% to settle at $0.84.
- Yiren Digital Ltd. YRD declined 18.2% to close at $0.7051.
- ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX fell 17.7% to close at $5.43.
- Winc, Inc. WBEV dropped 17.4% to close at $1.00. Winc recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.32 per share.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO fell 16.9% to close at $7.60.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV fell 16.5% to close at $0.8350.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. JNCE fell 15.9% to close at $3.61 after the company reported top line data from Phase 2 SELECT trial evaluating Vopratelimab.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE fell 15% to close at $1.19.
- Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA fell 14.7% to close at $4.23.
- REX American Resources Corporation REX fell 14.5% to close at $28.75. The company reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. UTSI dropped 14.4% to settle at $3.38.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX declined 13.6% to close at $0.20. Ladenburg Thalmann recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6.50.
- Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation SLCR fell 13.5% to close at $8.78.
- BrainsWay Ltd. BWAY fell 13.3% to close at $4.03. The FDA, on Monday, granted 510(k) clearance to BrainsWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) H7 Coil for its use in treating adults suffering from major depressive disorder and depression, including those with comorbid anxiety symptoms commonly known as anxious depression.
- Veru Inc. VERU fell 9.8% to close at $14.88.
- iQIYI, Inc. IQ declined 9.7% to close at $3.55 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Nikola Corporation NKLA fell 9.4% to close at $5.41 after the company filed a prospectus related to the issuance and sale of common stock from time to time up to $400 million. The company also announced an exchange offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Romeo Power.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO fell 9.2% to close at $5.52.
- Alcoa Corporation AA dropped 8.5% to close at $50.79. Alcoa to curtail one third of production capacity at Lista Smelter in Norway to mitigate high energy costs.
- Arch Resources, Inc. ARCH fell 6.8% to settle at $147.27.
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP dropped 6.5% to close at $42.48. Shares of several energy companies traded lower as the sector pulls back from recent gains amid raised concerns of aggressive interest rates hikes, which could pressure oil demand.
- Baidu, Inc. BIDU declined 6.5% to close at $137.69 after the company reported Q2 EPS results.
