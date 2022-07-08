This Low-Float Stock Jumps Around 148%; Here's 64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- United Maritime Corporation USEA climbed 147.6% to close at $7.08 on Thursday on heavy momentum following the company's recent listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV shares climbed 84.3% to close at $7.37 amid news the company's products will now be available in Kohl's KSS, Midwest-based Meijer and also Giant Eagle.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB jumped 55.7% to close at $1.19. American Rebel Holdings agreed to acquire Utah-based Champion Safe Company and its ancillary companies, in a transaction valued at $9.9 million.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP surged 43.5% to close at $0.5480. Kiromic BioPharma completed the construction of its expanded current good manufacturing practice manufacturing facility in Houston.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX jumped 36.2% to close at $0.3529 after gaining around 4% on Wednesday.
- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. DRMA gained 32.7% to settle at $0.6902.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. MGTA surged 29.8% to close at $1.70.
- Sphere 3D Corp. ANY gained 29.5% to close at $0.74. Sphere 3D said it produced 12.19 Bitcoin during June 2022.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TTNP climbed 27.4% to close at $1.1464.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals recently announced FDA clearance of its IND application for nalmefene implant.
- Kubient, Inc. KBNT surged 27% to settle at $1.01. Kubient, during May, posted Q1 loss of $0.25 per share.
- iSpecimen Inc. ISPC jumped 24.9% to close at $2.96. iSpecimen added new global biospecimen suppliers to proprietary marketplace platform for researchers to leverage.
- COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS rose 24.8% to close at $0.1850.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. EBON gained 24.7% to close at $0.5601.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA rose 24.1% to close at $7.01. Marathon Digital Holdings recently provided a Bitcoin production and mining update.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. KOD jumped 23.3% to settle at $10.05.
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG rose 23.1% to close at $0.9266.
- Ontrak, Inc. OTRK gained 22.9% to settle at $1.34.
- Target Hospitality Corp. TH climbed 22.2% to close at $6.05.
- Accolade, Inc. ACCD gained 22.1% to close at $11.29.
- Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. BOLT rose 22.1% to close at $2.49.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY climbed 21.7% to close at $5.44 after several SEC filings showed recent insider buying.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE gained 21.2% to close at $5.50.
- Longeveron Inc. LGVN shares jumped 21.2% to close at $7.38. Longeveron said an abstract regarding the Lomecel-B Phase 2a trial in Alzheimer's Disease has been accepted for presentation at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference.
- Uxin Limited UXIN rose 21.2% to close at $0.80.
- Immuron Limited IMRN gained 21.1% to close at $2.58. Immuron received European Patent notification on drug composition to treat clostridioides difficile associated disease.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. SOLO surged 20.6% to close at $1.64.
- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL jumped 20.1% to settle at $3.70.
- Soluna Holdings, Inc. SLNH gained 19.6% to close at $4.77.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA climbed 19.2% to close at $0.2110 after declining over 8% on Wednesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals recently announced rescheduling of special meeting to approve reverse stock split.
- Zenvia Inc. ZENV gained 19.2% to settle at $2.30.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. ABEO gained 19% to close at $4.52.
- Dakota Gold Corp. DC jumped 17.1% to settle at $3.42.
- GameStop Corp. GME rose 15.1% to close at $135.12 after the company announced a stock split.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ jumped 14.9% to settle at $77.00.
- Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI gained 14.1% to close at $0.4877.
- Crescent Point Energy Corp. CPG climbed 13.8% to close at $7.28 after the company announced an increase to its quarterly dividend and updated FY22 guidance.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS jumped 13.5% to close at $74.40. JinkoSolar recently announced up to $200 million share buyback program.
- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. BRTX gained 11.3% to close at $3.44. BioRestorative Therapies recently enrolled first patient in the phase 2 clinical study of its lead drug BRTX-100 in chronic lumbar disc disease (cLDD).
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN jumped 11.1% to settle at $57.46. After buying a little under 7,000 Coinbase Global shares on Tuesday, Ark's flagship fund, ARK Innovation ETF, increased its holding of the cryptocurrency exchange further. On Wednesday, ARKK added 240,963 shares of Coinbase, valued at about $12.5 million, based on the stock's closing price in the session.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. VRCA climbed 10.6% to close at $3.02. Verrica Pharmaceuticals recently priced its underwritten public offering of 12,000,000 shares at $2.10 per share.
- Cryptyde, Inc. TYDE gained 9.9% to close at $1.33. Cryptyde recently disclosed a corporate roadmap for the remainder of 2022 into 2023.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation ON jumped 9.2% to close at $52.01 in sympathy with Samsung, which reported a 21% increase in quarterly revenue.
- Moderna, Inc. MRNA rose 8.1% to settle at $172.40 amid rising monkeypox concerns.
- NIO Inc. NIO gained 8% to close at $22.50, a day after its Nio Power Day 2022, where it announced a 500-kilowatt ultra-fast charging pile and offered a glimpse into its third-generation battery swap station.
- Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU gained 7.4% to close at $1.59.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM gained 5.8% to close at $134.40 in sympathy with Samsung, which reported a preliminary 21% increase in quarterly revenue.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA gained 5.5% to close at $733.63 amid overall market strength as investors assessed the release of Wednesday's Fed minutes.
Losers
- Integrated Media Technology Limited IMTE shares dipped 53.9% to close at $2.41 on Friday.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. DMAC shares fell 37.6% to close at $1.26 after the company announced the FDA has placed a clinical hold on its Phase 2/3 ReMEDy2 trial for DM199.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. CTMX fell 37.6% to close at $1.23 after the company reported Phase 2 results for praluzatamab ravtansine in breast cancer. Piper Sandler and Mizuho downgraded the stock also.
- Dragon Victory International Limited LYL dipped 24.7% to close at $0.6401.
- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. AVTX dipped 21% to close at $0.4301. Avalo Therapeutics announced one-for-twelve reverse stock split.
- Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ENOB fell 17.1% to close at $1.70.
- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA fell 16% to settle at $1.05.
- Alvotech ALVO fell 15.8% to settle at $7.16. Alvotech initiated patient study for AVT06, a proposed biosimilar for Eylea.
- Genetic Technologies Limited GENE dropped 14.5% to close at $1.30.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. USNA fell 12.4% to close at $67.05 after the company reported preliminary second-quarter results and updated its FY22 outlook. The company said it expects net sales of $1.015 billion- $1.065 billion, versus prior guidance of $1.1 billion - $1.2 billion. It also sees EPS of $3.85 - $4.45, compared to prior guidance of $5.00 - $5.70.
- BioVie Inc. BIVI fell 11.9% to close at $1.71.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH shares fell 11.2% to close at $0.2357 after jumping 73% on Wednesday.
- The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. NAPA fell 9% to close at $18.87 after the company reported a secondary offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock.
- Helen of Troy Limited HELE dropped 8.9% to close at $154.75 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and cut FY23 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- IperionX Limited IPX fell 8.2% to close at $4.49.
- Revlon, Inc. REV dropped 8% to close at $5.83 on continued post-bankruptcy volatility.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. ARTW fell 5.9% to close at $2.24. Art's-Way Manufacturing recently posted Q2 EPS of $0.04.
