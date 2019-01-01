QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Immuron Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a novel class of immunomodulator polyclonal antibodies to treat liver diseases, infectious diseases and other immune-mediated diseases, such as colitis. The company's product, IMM-124E, is a proprietary immunomodulatory agent targeted at GI immune-mediated diseases including fatty liver diseases. The company functions in two segments namely, Research and Development and Hyperimmune products.

Immuron Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Immuron (IMRN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Immuron (NASDAQ: IMRN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Immuron's (IMRN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Immuron (IMRN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Immuron (NASDAQ: IMRN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on October 18, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting IMRN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 411.95% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Immuron (IMRN)?

A

The stock price for Immuron (NASDAQ: IMRN) is $2.93 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Immuron (IMRN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Immuron.

Q

When is Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) reporting earnings?

A

Immuron’s $H1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 23, 2022.

Q

Is Immuron (IMRN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Immuron.

Q

What sector and industry does Immuron (IMRN) operate in?

A

Immuron is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.