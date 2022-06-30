ñol

Why Is NeuroSense Therapeutics Jumping By 45%? 64 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 30, 2022 12:03 PM | 7 min read

 

Gainers

  • Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB jumped 171.3% to $1.70 after jumping 27% on Wednesday. Revelation Biosciences recently announced completion of dosing for Phase 1b CLEAR clinical study of REVTx-99b for the treatment of allergic rhinitis.
  • NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. NRSN shares jumped 44.7% to $3.9650 after the company announced results from a biomarker study to evaluate the potential of CogniC, a combination drug for Alzheimer's disease (AD).
  • Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. RPID gained 35.5% to $4.31 after Kennedy Lewis Investment Management LLC announced an offer to acquire Rapid Micro Biosystems.
  • Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. CSCW rose 33.5% to $0.1753.
  • Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. DRMA gained 25% to $0.68.
  • Ipsidy Inc. AUID surged 24.7% to $1.87.
  • 374Water, Inc. SCWO rose 20.1% to $3.3877.
  • Tuniu Corporation TOUR jumped 20% to $0.9999.
  • HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. HTCR gained 20% to $2.6334.
  • IperionX Limited IPX surged 17.4% to $6.34.
  • Revlon, Inc. REV surged 16.6% to $5.34 on continued post-bankruptcy volatility. The stock has been mentioned on social media as a potential short squeeze candidate.
  • Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN shares gained 16.6% to $9.83 after the company announced its decision not to proceed with concurrent public offerings of common stock and green convertible senior notes due 2027.
  • Franklin Covey Co. FC jumped 13.5% to $43.16 after reporting Q3 results.
  • AEye, Inc. LIDR gained 12.7% to $1.9850.
  • Kewaunee Scientific Corporation KEQU jumped 12.3% to $15.45.
  • Remark Holdings, Inc. MARK jumped 9.5% to $0.4340.
  • Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. NLIT gained 9.2% to $10.41.
  • Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT rose 7.8% to $0.9487. Applied Therapeutics recently announced a $30 million public offering of common stock and warrants.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO rose 7.1% to $0.2998.

 

 

Losers

  • Cryptyde Inc. TYDE fell 64.4% to $2.24.
  • Akerna Corp. KERN fell 51.4% to $0.1429 after the company announced pricing of a $10 million public offering.
  • Renalytix Plc RNLX dipped 40.5% to $2.3550.
  • Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY dipped 38% to $0.1786.
  • Angion Biomedica Corp. ANGN fell 36.8% to $1.0801. Angion Biomedica discontinued the JUNIPER Phase 2 trial of ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor, in primary proteinuric kidney diseases, specifically focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
  • COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares fell 33.8% to $0.1642 after jumping over 60% on Wednesday.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA fell 33.7% to $0.1689. Allena Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 114% on Wednesday after the company announced it has terminated its previously announced at-the-market offering.
  • Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. DCT fell 26.5% to $13.53 after the company issued Q4 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates. The company also reported a year-over-year decrease in Q3 EPS results.
  • Biophytis S.A. BPTS fell 25% to $1.05.
  • Kalera Public Limited Company KAL dropped 24.9% to $6.50.
  • Endo International plc ENDP fell 24.4% to $0.3949.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC dipped 23.7% to $1.13.
  • Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT fell 22.9% to $4.20.
  • SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH shares dipped 22.3% to $15.75. SMART Global reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter. The company also agreed to acquire Stratus Technologies for $225 million in cash at closing and an earn-out payment of up to $50 million.
  • Brickell Biotech, Inc. BBI fell 21.6% to $0.1349 after jumping around 48% on Wednesday.
  • Aditxt, Inc. ADTX dropped 21.5% to $0.1570.
  • Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV fell 21.1% to $4.82.
  • Advanced Human Imaging Limited AHI fell 20.9% to $0.56.
  • Aeterna Zentaris Inc. AEZS fell 19.7% to $0.2074.
  • Borr Drilling Limited BORR dropped 19.1% to $4.39.
  • Exicure, Inc. XCUR fell 19% to $2.2450 following effect of 1:30 reverse stock split.
  • 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. NMTR declined 19% to $0.2695. 9 Meters Biopharma disclosed preliminary results from Phase 2 study of vurolenatide in short bowel syndrome.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation CGC dropped 18.7% to $2.8450 after the company announced it entered into exchange agreements with holders of approximately $198 million of convertible notes. Also, Piper Sandler lowered its price target on the stock from $4 to $3.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. AGRX fell 18.2% to $1.26 after the company filed for an offering of up to approximately 15.75 million shares
  • Hyperfine, Inc. HYPR shares fell 17.6% to $2.2250. Hyperfine appointed Scott Huennekens as Interim President & CEO.
  • The9 Limited NCTY fell 16.2% to $1.7861.
  • Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK declined 16.1% to $3.0555. Codiak BioSciences announced platform-validating clinical data from Phase 1 trials of exoSTING and exoIL-12, and it plans to advance both candidates into Phase 2 trials.
  • Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD fell 15.4% to $1.1250.
  • Culp, Inc. CULP declined 15.3% to $4.26 following Q4 results.
  • NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP dropped 14.7% to $0.3350. NextPlay's In-Game Advertising unit, Hotplay entered into memorandum of understanding with Triplecom Media PVT.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI declined 14.4% to $0.2770.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM fell 14.3% to $0.8403. Evofem Biosciences recently announced an agreement with a pharmacy benefit manager.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. VRCA dropped 14.1% to $1.8650 as the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
  • Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. CANF fell 13.8% to $0.8795. Can-Fite BioPharma shares jumped over 15% on Wednesday after the company announced topline results from the COMFORT Phase 3 trial of Piclidenoson in more than 400 adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
  • Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC dropped 13.8% to $1.87.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LXRX declined 13% to $1.95. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported positive topline results from the Phase 2 proof-of-concept study of its lead candidate LX9211 in painful diabetic neuropathy.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS fell 12.8% to $4.72.
  • Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited CNTB shares fell 12.2% to $0.87 after gaining around 9% on Wednesday.
  • Icosavax, Inc. ICVX dropped 11.4% to $6.21. Icosavax recently announced interim results from its Phase 1/1b clinical trial of its IVX-121 RSV F antigen in young and older adults.
  • Femasys Inc. FEMY fell 11.2% to $2.45 after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
  • Journey Medical Corporation DERM dropped 9.4% to $3.37.
  • Adagene Inc. ADAG fell 9.1% to $1.89 after the company reported authorization of $10 million buyback program.
  • The Simply Good Foods Company SMPL dropped 8.5% to $37.69 folloiwng Q3 results.
  • First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI shares fell 7.6% to $0.2958.
  • Q&K International Group Limited QK dropped 7.2% to $1.67.

 

