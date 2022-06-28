This Healthcare Stock Jumps Around 188%, Here's 83 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM shares jumped 187.7% to close at $1.07 on Monday amid the Supreme Court overturning Roe V Wade.
- Acutus Medical, Inc. AFIB climbed 87.6% to close at $1.01 after the company announced the commercial launch of its left-heart access products.
- Epizyme, Inc. EPZM jumped 55.1% to close at $1.48. Ipsen SA IPSEY agreed to acquire Epizyme at $1.45 per share for approximately $247 million, plus one contingent value right (CVR) per share.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM shares surged 51.4% to settle at $37.03 after the company received proposed labeling from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its treatment of major depressive disorder.
- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. NRSN surged 48.8% to close at $2.50 after the company reported results from a stage III ALS Biomarker study evaluating PrimeC. Preliminary results showed levels of disease-related biomarkers in people with ALS were steady, in contrast to a statistically significant decline portrayed in biomarkers when PrimeC was administered.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. BLPH climbed 42.4% to close at $1.31 on Monday.
- InflaRx N.V. IFRX shares climbed 38.3% to close at $0.8900 after tumbling around 34% on Friday.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP jumped 36.1% to close at $0.4901 after dropping more than 25% on Friday. Kiromic BioPharma recently announced a strategic pipeline shift to prioritize its allogeneic, non-engineered off-the-shelf product candidate, Deltacel/KB-GDT.
- Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWH jumped 32.4% to close at $0.6810.
- Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU gained 33.2% to close at $2.61.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IDRA climbed 32.1% to close at $0.4360.
- Femasys Inc. FEMY gained 30.9% to settle at $2.46. Maxim Group recently initiated coverage on Femasys with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR jumped 30.8% to close at $0.34.
- Marker Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q1 net loss of $9.9 million.
- Landos Biopharma, Inc. LABP climbed 29.5% to settle at $0.79. Landos recently named Gregory Oakes as President and Chief Executive Officer.
- Nutriband Inc. NTRB rose 27% to close at $4.98.
- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. TRDA gained 26.7% to close at $12.43.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. SASI rose 26.4% to close at $1.39.
- Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC gained 26.2% to close at $1.54.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL climbed 24.4% to close at $1.02. RedHill Biopharma recently announced a cost reduction plan expected to generate operational cost savings of approximately $50 million over the next 18 months.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX jumped 24.1% to close at $0.3852 after dipping more than 46% on Friday.
- Sera Prognostics, Inc. SERA gained 23.4% to settle at $2.16.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK surged 23.2% to close at $7.34 following the purchase of 1,497,490 shares and warrants by a company director, which was disclosed late Friday.
- The9 Limited NCTY gained 23.2% to close at $2.02.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CRVS jumped 23% to close at $1.07.
- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA gained 22.4% to close at $0.7490.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. DTIL surged 22.1% to close at $1.77. The company announced the closing of an underwritten offering for total gross proceeds of approximately $50 million.
- Omeros Corporation OMER jumped 21.8% to settle at $3.18.
- Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD gained 21% to close at $0.5150.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO rose 20.7% to close at $0.1810.
- NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP surged 20.1% to close at $0.4378.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL rose 19.6% to close at $1.22.
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. STSA jumped 19.4% to close at $4.30.
- Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. VORB rose 19.2% to close at $3.85 after the company received approval to conduct space launch operations out of Brazil.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation AGTC shares gained 19.1% to close at $0.7350 following a 25% drop on Friday.
- AppTech Payments Corp. APCX gained 18.8% to close at $0.7489.
- Amesite Inc. AMST jumped 18.7% to close at $0.5102.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. MARK climbed 18.3% to close at $0.4495.
- NuZee, Inc. NUZE rose 18.1% to close at $1.01.
- Alpha Teknova, Inc. TKNO gained 18% to close at $10.21.
- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS rose 17.7% to close at $0.8900 after the company announced a collaboration with Sapien Biosciences in cancer treatments to evaluate the synergy of HSB-1216 with immune checkpoint inhibitors.
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT gained 17.3% to close at $1.10. Alaunos Therapeutics and The National Cancer Institute extended cooperative research and development agreement for development of personalized TCR-T Cell therapies to 2025.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. EBON gained 17.1% to close at $0.4340. Ebang International announced the receipt of Nasdaq notification regarding minimum bid price deficiency.
- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. XRTX rose 17.1% to close at $1.44.
- Aptinyx Inc. APTX jumped 16.8% to close at $0.52.
- Creatd, Inc. CRTD gained 16.6% to settle at $0.8671.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TTNP jumped 16.5% to settle at $0.70.
- Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. NLIT rose 16.5% to close at $9.26.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. PRQR gained 16.3% to close at $0.7905.
- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI jumped 16% to close at $1.16.
- FedNat Holding Company FNHC gained 15.5% to close at $0.3004 after dipping over 20% on Friday. FedNat, last month, announced a $15 million investment by Hale Partnership in Monarch National Insurance Company.
- Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. CYTO rose 11.6% to close at $0.5701.
- Reed's, Inc. REED rose 11.4% to close at $0.1559 after dropping more than 20% on Friday. Reed's, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.05 per share.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. AGRX gained 10.4% to close at $1.27 amid the Supreme Court overturning Roe V Wade.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. MMLP shares rose 9.6% to close at $4.00. Martin Midstream Partners recently filed for mixed shelf of up to $250 million.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARMP rose 9% to close at $3.65.
- Clene Inc. CLNN rose 6.9% to close at $3.10. Clene, last month, received a $3 million loan from the Maryland Board of Public Works to support production for its lead drug candidate CNM-Au8.
Losers
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS fell 35% to close at $0.67.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. BRQS shares dipped 24.4% to close at $2.15 on Monday following effect of 1:16 reverse stock split.
- Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ENOB dropped 21.9% to close at $2.60.
- Anghami Inc. ANGH dropped 21.7% to close at $5.01.
- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. PETV declined 21.3% to close at $2.07.
- GreenLight Biosciences Holdings GRNA fell 21% to close at $2.15.
- HilleVax, Inc. HLVX dropped 20.6% to close at $11.15. HilleVax recently reported a Q1 net loss of $67.9 million.
- View, Inc. VIEW fell 20.1% to settle at $1.51. View recently reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 74% year-on-year to $17 million.
- PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. MYPS fell 18.1% to close at $4.44.
- Benson Hill, Inc. BHIL fell 17.5% to close at $2.73.
- Momentus Inc. MNTS dipped 17.1% to close at $2.04.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX fell 16.9% to close at $1.13.
- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. SNCE dipped 16.8% to close at $2.37.
- SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA fell 16.6% to settle at $10.88. SIGA Technologies recently announced approximately $13 million in procurement orders for oral TPOXX (tecovirimat).
- Eargo, Inc. EAR declined 16% to close at $1.05. Eargo strengthened financial position with up to $125 million strategic investment from Patient Square Capital.
- Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited TOP dropped 16% to close at $29.29.
- Quantum-Si incorporated QSI dipped 15.9% to settle at $2.43.
- Revlon, Inc. REV fell 15.7% to settle at $6.70.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX fell 15.1% to close at $1.07.
- Bird Global, Inc. BRDS dipped 15% to settle at $0.4731. Bird received notice of non-compliance with NYSE trading share price listing rule.
- Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY fell 14.5% to close at $11.11 amid post-SPAC merger volatility following the company's Friday debut as a public company.
- BioAtla, Inc. BCAB dipped 13.8% to close at $3.06.
- Weber Inc. WEBR dropped 13.8% to settle at $8.24.
- Digital Ally, Inc. DGLY fell 13.1% to close at $0.8250.
- Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. EVLV fell 8.7% to close at $2.94.
- Sharecare, Inc. SHCR shares fell 8.3% to close at $1.76. Sharecare, last month, reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results, issued Q2 and FY22 guidance and reported a $50 million buyback.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP slipped 5.4% to close at $1.77. Tonix Pharmaceuticals recently reported pricing of $30 million private placement of convertible redeemable preferred stock.
