This Healthcare Stock Jumps Around 188%, Here's 83 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 28, 2022 4:23 AM | 9 min read

Gainers

  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM shares jumped 187.7% to close at $1.07 on Monday amid the Supreme Court overturning Roe V Wade.
  • Acutus Medical, Inc. AFIB climbed 87.6% to close at $1.01 after the company announced the commercial launch of its left-heart access products.
  • Epizyme, Inc. EPZM jumped 55.1% to close at $1.48. Ipsen SA IPSEY agreed to acquire Epizyme at $1.45 per share for approximately $247 million, plus one contingent value right (CVR) per share.
  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM shares surged 51.4% to settle at $37.03 after the company received proposed labeling from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its treatment of major depressive disorder.
  • NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. NRSN surged 48.8% to close at $2.50 after the company reported results from a stage III ALS Biomarker study evaluating PrimeC. Preliminary results showed levels of disease-related biomarkers in people with ALS were steady, in contrast to a statistically significant decline portrayed in biomarkers when PrimeC was administered.
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. BLPH climbed 42.4% to close at $1.31 on Monday.
  • InflaRx N.V. IFRX shares climbed 38.3% to close at $0.8900 after tumbling around 34% on Friday.
  • Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP jumped 36.1% to close at $0.4901 after dropping more than 25% on Friday. Kiromic BioPharma recently announced a strategic pipeline shift to prioritize its allogeneic, non-engineered off-the-shelf product candidate, Deltacel/KB-GDT.
  • Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWH jumped 32.4% to close at $0.6810.
  • Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU gained 33.2% to close at $2.61.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IDRA climbed 32.1% to close at $0.4360.
  • Femasys Inc. FEMY gained 30.9% to settle at $2.46. Maxim Group recently initiated coverage on Femasys with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5.
  • Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR jumped 30.8% to close at $0.34.
  • Marker Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q1 net loss of $9.9 million.
  • Landos Biopharma, Inc. LABP climbed 29.5% to settle at $0.79. Landos recently named Gregory Oakes as President and Chief Executive Officer.
  • Nutriband Inc. NTRB rose 27% to close at $4.98.
  • Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. TRDA gained 26.7% to close at $12.43.
  • Sigma Labs, Inc. SASI rose 26.4% to close at $1.39.
  • Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC gained 26.2% to close at $1.54.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL climbed 24.4% to close at $1.02. RedHill Biopharma recently announced a cost reduction plan expected to generate operational cost savings of approximately $50 million over the next 18 months.
  • Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX jumped 24.1% to close at $0.3852 after dipping more than 46% on Friday.
  • Sera Prognostics, Inc. SERA gained 23.4% to settle at $2.16.
  • Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK surged 23.2% to close at $7.34 following the purchase of 1,497,490 shares and warrants by a company director, which was disclosed late Friday.
  • The9 Limited NCTY gained 23.2% to close at $2.02.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CRVS jumped 23% to close at $1.07.
  • Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA gained 22.4% to close at $0.7490.
  • Precision BioSciences, Inc. DTIL surged 22.1% to close at $1.77. The company announced the closing of an underwritten offering for total gross proceeds of approximately $50 million.
  • Omeros Corporation OMER jumped 21.8% to settle at $3.18.
  • Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD gained 21% to close at $0.5150.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO rose 20.7% to close at $0.1810.
  • NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP surged 20.1% to close at $0.4378.
  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL rose 19.6% to close at $1.22.
  • Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. STSA jumped 19.4% to close at $4.30.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. VORB rose 19.2% to close at $3.85 after the company received approval to conduct space launch operations out of Brazil.
  • Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation AGTC shares gained 19.1% to close at $0.7350 following a 25% drop on Friday.
  • AppTech Payments Corp. APCX gained 18.8% to close at $0.7489.
  • Amesite Inc. AMST jumped 18.7% to close at $0.5102.
  • Remark Holdings, Inc. MARK climbed 18.3% to close at $0.4495.
  • NuZee, Inc. NUZE rose 18.1% to close at $1.01.
  • Alpha Teknova, Inc. TKNO gained 18% to close at $10.21.
  • Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS rose 17.7% to close at $0.8900 after the company announced a collaboration with Sapien Biosciences in cancer treatments to evaluate the synergy of HSB-1216 with immune checkpoint inhibitors.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT gained 17.3% to close at $1.10. Alaunos Therapeutics and The National Cancer Institute extended cooperative research and development agreement for development of personalized TCR-T Cell therapies to 2025.
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. EBON gained 17.1% to close at $0.4340. Ebang International announced the receipt of Nasdaq notification regarding minimum bid price deficiency.
  • XORTX Therapeutics Inc. XRTX rose 17.1% to close at $1.44.
  • Aptinyx Inc. APTX jumped 16.8% to close at $0.52.
  • Creatd, Inc. CRTD gained 16.6% to settle at $0.8671.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TTNP jumped 16.5% to settle at $0.70.
  • Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. NLIT rose 16.5% to close at $9.26.
  • ProQR Therapeutics N.V. PRQR gained 16.3% to close at $0.7905.
  • Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI jumped 16% to close at $1.16.
  • FedNat Holding Company FNHC gained 15.5% to close at $0.3004 after dipping over 20% on Friday. FedNat, last month, announced a $15 million investment by Hale Partnership in Monarch National Insurance Company.
  • Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. CYTO rose 11.6% to close at $0.5701.
  • Reed's, Inc. REED rose 11.4% to close at $0.1559 after dropping more than 20% on Friday. Reed's, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.05 per share.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. AGRX gained 10.4% to close at $1.27 amid the Supreme Court overturning Roe V Wade.
  • Martin Midstream Partners L.P. MMLP shares rose 9.6% to close at $4.00. Martin Midstream Partners recently filed for mixed shelf of up to $250 million.
  • Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARMP rose 9% to close at $3.65.
  • Clene Inc. CLNN rose 6.9% to close at $3.10. Clene, last month, received a $3 million loan from the Maryland Board of Public Works to support production for its lead drug candidate CNM-Au8.


Losers

  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS fell 35% to close at $0.67.
  • Borqs Technologies, Inc. BRQS shares dipped 24.4% to close at $2.15 on Monday following effect of 1:16 reverse stock split.
  • Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ENOB dropped 21.9% to close at $2.60.
  • Anghami Inc. ANGH dropped 21.7% to close at $5.01.
  • PetVivo Holdings, Inc. PETV declined 21.3% to close at $2.07.
  • GreenLight Biosciences Holdings GRNA fell 21% to close at $2.15.
  • HilleVax, Inc. HLVX dropped 20.6% to close at $11.15. HilleVax recently reported a Q1 net loss of $67.9 million.
  • View, Inc. VIEW fell 20.1% to settle at $1.51. View recently reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 74% year-on-year to $17 million.
  • PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. MYPS fell 18.1% to close at $4.44.
  • Benson Hill, Inc. BHIL fell 17.5% to close at $2.73.
  • Momentus Inc. MNTS dipped 17.1% to close at $2.04.
  • Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX fell 16.9% to close at $1.13.
  • Science 37 Holdings, Inc. SNCE dipped 16.8% to close at $2.37.
  • SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA fell 16.6% to settle at $10.88. SIGA Technologies recently announced approximately $13 million in procurement orders for oral TPOXX (tecovirimat).
  • Eargo, Inc. EAR declined 16% to close at $1.05. Eargo strengthened financial position with up to $125 million strategic investment from Patient Square Capital.
  • Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited TOP dropped 16% to close at $29.29.
  • Quantum-Si incorporated QSI dipped 15.9% to settle at $2.43.
  • Revlon, Inc. REV fell 15.7% to settle at $6.70.
  • GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX fell 15.1% to close at $1.07.
  • Bird Global, Inc. BRDS dipped 15% to settle at $0.4731. Bird received notice of non-compliance with NYSE trading share price listing rule.
  • Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY fell 14.5% to close at $11.11 amid post-SPAC merger volatility following the company's Friday debut as a public company.
  • BioAtla, Inc. BCAB dipped 13.8% to close at $3.06.
  • Weber Inc. WEBR dropped 13.8% to settle at $8.24.
  • Digital Ally, Inc. DGLY fell 13.1% to close at $0.8250.
  • Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. EVLV fell 8.7% to close at $2.94.
  • Sharecare, Inc. SHCR shares fell 8.3% to close at $1.76. Sharecare, last month, reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results, issued Q2 and FY22 guidance and reported a $50 million buyback.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP slipped 5.4% to close at $1.77. Tonix Pharmaceuticals recently reported pricing of $30 million private placement of convertible redeemable preferred stock.

