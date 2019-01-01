Ipsen SA is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company's main therapeutic areas include oncology, endocrinology, neurosciences, and primary care. Ipsen maintains two segments: specialty care and primary care. The company derives most of its sales from the specialty care segment, with a vast majority of sales being generated in Western European countries. Ipsen's research and development strategy focus on peptides and toxins. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a potential component of its operational growth strategy for expanding its research, development, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities.