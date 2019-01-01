QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.4K
Div / Yield
0.3/1.00%
52 Wk
19.35 - 30.71
Mkt Cap
10.1B
Payout Ratio
12.87
Open
-
P/E
13.88
EPS
0
Shares
330M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 6:11AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 5:54AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 6:25AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 4:54AM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 10:48AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 5:06AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 2:30PM
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 5:41AM
Benzinga - Feb 26, 2021, 12:55PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Ipsen SA is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company's main therapeutic areas include oncology, endocrinology, neurosciences, and primary care. Ipsen maintains two segments: specialty care and primary care. The company derives most of its sales from the specialty care segment, with a vast majority of sales being generated in Western European countries. Ipsen's research and development strategy focus on peptides and toxins. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a potential component of its operational growth strategy for expanding its research, development, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ipsen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ipsen (IPSEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ipsen (OTCPK: IPSEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ipsen's (IPSEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ipsen.

Q

What is the target price for Ipsen (IPSEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ipsen

Q

Current Stock Price for Ipsen (IPSEY)?

A

The stock price for Ipsen (OTCPK: IPSEY) is $30.51 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:59:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ipsen (IPSEY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 18, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 1, 2012.

Q

When is Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY) reporting earnings?

A

Ipsen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ipsen (IPSEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ipsen.

Q

What sector and industry does Ipsen (IPSEY) operate in?

A

Ipsen is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.