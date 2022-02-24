63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) shares surged 93.9% to close at $19.35 on Wednesday after the company announced it will be acquired by Apollo Funds. Tenneco also reported a Q4 loss of $0.11 per share.
- AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD) gained 78.4% to settle at $6.87 following the company's completion of its purchase of a majority stake in AMTD Digital.
- Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) jumped 42.8% to close at $0.8353.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) gained 41.3% to close at $1.13 after gaining around 63% on Tuesday. Imperial Petroleum, last month, announced pricing of upsized $12 million underwritten public offering.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) gained 35.1% to settle at $2.08 after gaining around 5% on Tuesday. Roth Capital recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $12 price target.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) jumped 30.5% to settle at $0.5938. Camber Energy & Viking Energy CEO released company update.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) surged 30.1% to close at $0.6501 following circulation of a Zack's Small Cap Research note with a $2.10 valuation.
- Brilliant Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: BRLIR) gained 29.4% to settle at $0.1812.
- The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) shares jumped 28.8% to settle at $16.54 after the company reported Q4 results and issued FY22 net sales guidance above estimates.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) climbed 26% to close at $41.11. The company is exploring options after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg reported.
- Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) climbed 24.3% to close at $3.92. Quanergy announced it's smart LiDAR technology was selected by Digital Mortar.
- Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) gained 24.3% to settle at $1.84 after the company announced a buyback of up to $10 millions.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) climbed 22.8% to settle at $44.77 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Overstock's tZERO ATS said it successfully launched support for clearing and settlement securities transactions for itself and its broker-dealer affiliates.
- Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) climbed 22.7% to close at $2.49 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) gained 21.2% to close at $0.9999.
- Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE: SNMP) jumped 19.1% to close at $0.4101.
- Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) gained 18.1% to close at $17.00. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cepton with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $22.
- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) surged 16.7% to settle at $15.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: INDO) climbed 16.4% to close at $7.53 after jumping 44% on Tuesday.
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) gained 16.2% to close at $0.9816.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) jumped 15.8% to close at $16.85 after the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) surged 15.5% to settle at $5.08.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: OPTT) rose 14.7% to close at $1.17.
- Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) surged 14.2% to settle at $1.45.
- Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) gained 13.4% to close at $22.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and announced a $500 million buyback.
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) gained 13.1% to close at $4.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) surged 10% to settle at $73.73 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) gained 9.5% to close at $3.68. TAL Education Group reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 8.8% year-on-year, to $1.02 billion.
- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) gained 8.1% to close at $20.53 following Q4 results.
- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) gained 7.1% to close at $20.40 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.10 to $0.11 per share.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) rose 5.4% to close at $5.25 as the company received commitment letter for $125 million senior secured term loan.
Losers
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) shares tumbled 80.4% to close at $9.86 on Wednesday as the company announced negative top-line results from its Phase 2b/3 clinical trial evaluating the KSI-301 in treatment-naïve subjects with neovascular age-related macular degeneration.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) fell 58.3% to close at $1.24 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) fell 40.9% to close at $1.82 after the company reported weak quarterly sales and issued FY22 forecast.
- Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) fell 36.7% to close at $12.38 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 guidance below estimates. Vertical Research also downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) dipped 36% to settle at $3.97. The Oncology Institute is expected to release its Q4 results after the market close on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
- Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE: TMQ) fell 33.3% to settle at $0.98 after the DOI filed a motion to remand the Final Environmental Impact Statement and suspend the right-of-way permits issued to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority for the Ambler Access Project.
- monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) fell 27.6% to close at $128.47 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued guidance.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares dipped 26% to close at $3.13 after the company reported pricing of $53.5 million public offering of common stock. Ocugen, on Tuesday, said the FDA lifted its clinical hold on the company's COVID-19 vaccine study in the US.
- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) fell 23.5% to settle at $446.66 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) dropped 23% to close at $46.80.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) dipped 21.2% to close at $0.13.
- Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) fell 20.8% to close at $64.71 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares fell 20.5% to close at $8.89 after the company announced a delay to the RAISE Phase 3 clinical trial in status epilepticus and associated IV ganaxolone clinical trials.
- John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE: JBT) declined 19.4% to close at $103.77 after reporting weak Q4 results.
- AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) dipped 19.4% to close at $1.00.
- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRDA) fell 17.2% to settle at $12.36.
- OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) fell 16.8% to close at $13.09 after reporting a wider-than-expected loss.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) dropped 16.2% to settle at $0.3630. EF Hutton recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $2 price target.
- RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) dipped 16% to settle at $124.06 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued guidance.
- Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE: SNII) fell 15.8% to close at $8.40. The CEO of the company's merger partner, Rigetti, earlier discussed the co.'s recent technology and partnership announcements.
- MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) dipped 15.8% to close at $8.08.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) dropped 15.5% to settle at $3.0001.
- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) dipped 15.2% to close at $4.85. The company recently reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $(0.75).
- CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) fell 15% to settle at $53.50 after the company issued FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) fell 14.6% to close at $7.52. Nu Holdings posted Q4 adjusted net income of $3.2 million and sales of $635.90 million.
- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) dipped 14.4% to close at $2.00. View received a notice of delisting from Nasdaq, Appeals Determination.
- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) shares fell 12.8% to close at $9.46 after the company issued Q1 guidance below estimates.
- Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) dropped 12.6% to close at $49.80 on post-IPO volatility.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) fell 11.9% to close at $8.67 as the company reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 4.6% year-on-year to $5.36 billion, missing the consensus of $5.59 billion.
- The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) dipped 10.9% to close at $7.11.
- Workiva Inc (NYSE: WK) dropped 8.6% to close at $93.81 after the company issued Q1 and FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) fell 6.6% to close at $3.27. TrueCar reported Q2 results and announced appointment of Jantoon Reigersman to Chief Operating Officer.
