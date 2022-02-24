 Skip to main content

63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 4:46am   Comments
Gainers

  • Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) shares surged 93.9% to close at $19.35 on Wednesday after the company announced it will be acquired by Apollo Funds. Tenneco also reported a Q4 loss of $0.11 per share.
  • AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD) gained 78.4% to settle at $6.87 following the company's completion of its purchase of a majority stake in AMTD Digital.
  • Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) jumped 42.8% to close at $0.8353.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) gained 41.3% to close at $1.13 after gaining around 63% on Tuesday. Imperial Petroleum, last month, announced pricing of upsized $12 million underwritten public offering.
  • Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) gained 35.1% to settle at $2.08 after gaining around 5% on Tuesday. Roth Capital recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $12 price target.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) jumped 30.5% to settle at $0.5938. Camber Energy & Viking Energy CEO released company update.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) surged 30.1% to close at $0.6501 following circulation of a Zack's Small Cap Research note with a $2.10 valuation.
  • Brilliant Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: BRLIR) gained 29.4% to settle at $0.1812.
  • The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) shares jumped 28.8% to settle at $16.54 after the company reported Q4 results and issued FY22 net sales guidance above estimates.
  • Renewable Energy Group, Inc.  (NASDAQ: REGI) climbed 26% to close at $41.11. The company is exploring options after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg reported.
  • Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) climbed 24.3% to close at $3.92. Quanergy announced it's smart LiDAR technology was selected by Digital Mortar.
  • Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) gained 24.3% to settle at $1.84 after the company announced a buyback of up to $10 millions.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) climbed 22.8% to settle at $44.77 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Overstock's tZERO ATS said it successfully launched support for clearing and settlement securities transactions for itself and its broker-dealer affiliates.
  • Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) climbed 22.7% to close at $2.49 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
  • Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) gained 21.2% to close at $0.9999.
  • Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE: SNMP) jumped 19.1% to close at $0.4101.
  • Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) gained 18.1% to close at $17.00. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cepton with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $22.
  • Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) surged 16.7% to settle at $15.97  after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: INDO) climbed 16.4% to close at $7.53 after jumping 44% on Tuesday.
  • Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) gained 16.2% to close at $0.9816.
  • Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) jumped 15.8% to close at $16.85 after the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) surged 15.5% to settle at $5.08.
  • Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: OPTT) rose 14.7% to close at $1.17.
  • Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) surged 14.2% to settle at $1.45.
  • Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) gained 13.4% to close at $22.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and announced a $500 million buyback.
  • Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) gained 13.1% to close at $4.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) surged 10% to settle at $73.73 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) gained 9.5% to close at $3.68. TAL Education Group reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 8.8% year-on-year, to $1.02 billion.
  • Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) gained 8.1% to close at $20.53 following Q4 results.
  • The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) gained 7.1% to close at $20.40 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.10 to $0.11 per share.
  • Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) rose 5.4% to close at $5.25 as the company received commitment letter for $125 million senior secured term loan.

 

Also check this: Tesla And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Losers

  • Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) shares tumbled 80.4% to close at $9.86 on Wednesday as the company announced negative top-line results from its Phase 2b/3 clinical trial evaluating the KSI-301 in treatment-naïve subjects with neovascular age-related macular degeneration.
  • Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) fell 58.3% to close at $1.24 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) fell 40.9% to close at $1.82 after the company reported weak quarterly sales and issued FY22 forecast.
  • Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) fell 36.7% to close at $12.38 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 guidance below estimates. Vertical Research also downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
  • The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) dipped 36% to settle at $3.97. The Oncology Institute is expected to release its Q4 results after the market close on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
  • Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE: TMQ) fell 33.3% to settle at $0.98 after the DOI filed a motion to remand the Final Environmental Impact Statement and suspend the right-of-way permits issued to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority for the Ambler Access Project.
  • monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) fell 27.6% to close at $128.47 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued guidance.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares dipped 26% to close at $3.13 after the company reported pricing of $53.5 million public offering of common stock. Ocugen, on Tuesday, said the FDA lifted its clinical hold on the company's COVID-19 vaccine study in the US.
  • Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) fell 23.5% to settle at $446.66 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) dropped 23% to close at $46.80.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) dipped 21.2% to close at $0.13.
  • Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) fell 20.8% to close at $64.71 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares fell 20.5% to close at $8.89 after the company announced a delay to the RAISE Phase 3 clinical trial in status epilepticus and associated IV ganaxolone clinical trials.
  • John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE: JBT) declined 19.4% to close at $103.77 after reporting weak Q4 results.
  • AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) dipped 19.4% to close at $1.00.
  • Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRDA) fell 17.2% to settle at $12.36.
  • OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) fell 16.8% to close at $13.09 after reporting a wider-than-expected loss.
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) dropped 16.2% to settle at $0.3630. EF Hutton recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $2 price target.
  • RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) dipped 16% to settle at $124.06 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued guidance.
  • Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE: SNII) fell 15.8% to close at $8.40. The CEO of the company's merger partner, Rigetti, earlier discussed the co.'s recent technology and partnership announcements.
  • MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) dipped 15.8% to close at $8.08.
  • OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) dropped 15.5% to settle at $3.0001.
  • Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) dipped 15.2% to close at $4.85. The company recently reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $(0.75).
  • CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) fell 15% to settle at $53.50 after the company issued FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) fell 14.6% to close at $7.52. Nu Holdings posted Q4 adjusted net income of $3.2 million and sales of $635.90 million.
  • View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) dipped 14.4% to close at $2.00. View received a notice of delisting from Nasdaq, Appeals Determination.
  • Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) shares fell 12.8% to close at $9.46 after the company issued Q1 guidance below estimates.
  • Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) dropped 12.6% to close at $49.80 on post-IPO volatility.
  • Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) fell 11.9% to close at $8.67 as the company reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 4.6% year-on-year to $5.36 billion, missing the consensus of $5.59 billion.
  • The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) dipped 10.9% to close at $7.11.
  • Workiva Inc (NYSE: WK) dropped 8.6% to close at $93.81 after the company issued Q1 and FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) fell 6.6% to close at $3.27. TrueCar reported Q2 results and announced appointment of Jantoon Reigersman to Chief Operating Officer.

 

Also check this out: Insiders Buying Incyte And 2 More Stocks

