61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 3:49am   Comments
Gainers

  • Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) shares climbed 154.7% to close at $38.20 on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $15 per share.
  • Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) jumped 43.7% to settle at $93.39 after the company priced its IPO at $65 per share.
  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares gained 31% to settle at $18.40. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals priced an underwritten public offering of 4.03 million at $13.75 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3.27 million shares at $13.74 per pre-funded warrant.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 29.7% to close at $1.44 after gaining around 7% on Tuesday.
  • Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) jumped 26.7% to settle at $11.73 after the company announced a collaboration with Unilever's Uni-Excubator.
  • Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFCF) gained 26.1% to settle at $14.60. The company, earlier during the month, reported Q3 EPS of $0.14 on sales of $6.54 million.
  • Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV) jumped 25.3% to close at $11.29. Hemisphere Media Group announced termination of common stock offering.
  • SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) shares rose 17.9% to close at $7.25 after gaining 9% on Tuesday.
  • Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) rose 17.8% to close at $3.91 after dropping 15% on Tuesday.
  • IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) gained 17.5% to close at $31.00. IonQ recently announced its third-quarter financial results and raised full-year 2021 bookings guidance.
  • Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) climbed 14.8% to close at $18.30 as the company announced Q3 results.
  • iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) jumped 14.6% to close at $7.07 after the company posted upbeat Q3 sales ad issued strong sales forecast.
  • SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SABS) gained 14% to settle at $11.17.
  • Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) rose 13.6% to settle at $0.5464 after the company announced results from a study demonstrated no drug-drug interaction between ferric pyrophosphate citrate and unfractionated heparin.
  • Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) climbed 13.3% to close at $6.71. Innoviz Technologies, last week, reported a Q3 loss of $0.20 per share on sales of $2.10 million.
  • Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ: SMID) gained 13.1% to settle at $27.72. Smith-Midland, earlier during November, posted Q3 EPS of $0.71 on sales of $13.10 million.
  • Movano Inc. (NASDAQ: MOVE) gained 12.9% to close at $4.20. Movano recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.16 a share.
  • On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) jumped 12.8% to settle at $51.45 after several analysts maintained bullish ratings on the stock and raised their price targets, respectively, following the company's Q3 earnings results. The company also announced an early lock-up release for directors, officers and certain other shareholders.
  • Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) gained 12.3% to close at $3.01 after the company posted a narrower loss for the first half of the year.
  • Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) shares gained 12% to close at $30.05 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE: ISDR) rose 10.2% to close at $27.50. The company, earlier during the month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) jumped 9.9% to close at $16.70. Vita Coco, last week, posted Q3 EPS of $0.24.
  • GH Research PLC (NASDAQ: GHRS) surged 9.6% to settle at $25.24.
  • Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) rose 9.5% to close at $9.30. Luna Innovations reported Q3 earnings of $0.03 per share.
  • Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) gained 8.5% to close at $2.56. Orbital Energy Group recently reported third-quarter revenue growth of 127% year-over-year to $30.92 million, missing the consensus of $31.84 million.
  • The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) rose 6.3% to settle at $6.63.
  • The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) gained 5.8% to close at $73.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.

Losers

  • Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) shares dropped 75% to settle at $132.08 on Wednesday. Jayshree Ullal, CEO at Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET), made a large insider sell on November 15, according to a new SEC filing.
  • StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) shares fell 34.6% to close at $20.70 on Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 earnings.
  • Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) dipped 29.4% to settle at $2.33 as the company reported a 20 million share buyback.
  • Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) shares dipped 28.5% to close at $1.91 on Wednesday. Bright Scholar is expected to hold an extraordinary general meeting on December 10, 2021.
  • DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) shares fell 25.7% to close at $34.90 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 24.3% to close at $2.58 after jumping 25% on Tuesday.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) declined 23.7% to close at $47.07 following reports suggesting the SEC is probing the company.
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) fell 23.5% to close at $8.69 after Roche Holding AG terminated a partnership with the company to jointly develop a COVID-19 antiviral pill.
  • CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) dropped 21% to settle at $3.31. The company is scheduled to report Q3 earnings on November 23, 2021.
  • Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) fell 20.2% to close at $5.86. Cyclo Therapeutics priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1.95 million shares at $6.00 per share, with gross proceeds of $11.7 million.
  • Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) dipped 19% to close at $10.73 after the company announced a proposed public follow-on offering of 25 million shares.
  • The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) dipped 19% to settle at $15.62 following Q3 results.
  • Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) fell 17.9% to close at $2.70.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) fell 17.2% to close at $7.11 following Q3 results.
  • PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) declined 16.9% to close at $4.09. PAVme and Lucid Diagnostics see Q3 EsoGuard related revenue of 200,000 and GAAP loss of $0.15 per share.
  • Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR) fell 15.9% to settle at $11.74 after the company announced an offering of 11 million shares.
  • Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) declined 15.8% to close at $10.80. Lottery.com recently posted Q3 EPS of $0.24.
  • Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) dropped 15.6% to close at $10.73 after the company posted a 12.5 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
  • Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell 15.1% to close at $146.07 as the stock pulled back following its post-IPO surge.
  • The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) fell 15% to close at $3.12 after Loop Capital downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell and announced a $2 price target.
  • 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) fell 14.8% to close at $2.81. 17 Education & Technology, earlier during the month, reported a $10 million buyback program.
  • OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ: OMQS) dipped 13.9% to close at $8.40. Lake Street initiated coverage on OMNIQ with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $13.
  • Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) fell 13% to close at $4.87 following Q3 results.
  • Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) dropped 12.7% to settle at $24.45 after pricing its IPO at $28 per share.
  • Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) fell 12.2% to close at $4.91.
  • Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCD) dropped 12.1% to close at $9.19. PAVmed and Lucid Diagnostics see Q3 EsoGuard related revenue of 200,000 and GAAP loss of $0.15 per share.
  • Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) dipped 11.8% to close at $98.43. Morgan Stanley downgraded Penske Automotive Group from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $90 price target.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) declined 11.3% to settle at $245.11 after MoffettNathanson downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $330 to $220.
  • Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) shares fell 11.1% to close at $2.09. Altamira Therapeutics recently announced efficacy data from testing its Bentrio nasal spray in vitro against the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
  • Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) shares fell 10.9% to close at $1.80 after the company reported at the market equity offering program.
  • Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) dropped 10.7% to close at $188.94 after Morgan Stanley maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock and lowered its price target from $206 to $200.
  • AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) fell 10.1% to settle at $117.75. Morgan Stanley maintained AutoNation with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $116 to $103.
  • Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) declined 9.8% to settle at $2.21. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly sales.
  • Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) fell 9.2% to close at $128.77 amid the company's investor day event.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

