55 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares jumped 29.9% to $4.47 after the company inked an agreement with turnkey mining solutions provider Hertford Advisors Ltd to provide a six-month exclusive right to assume all of Hertford's rights to several bitcoin mining agreements.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) gained 21.7% to $26.41. The company recently announced results from its DUBLIN-3 trial of plinabulin in combination with docetaxel for non-small cell lung cancer which showed the study met its primary endpoint.
- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) shares climbed 19.9% to $24.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued strong FY21 sales guidance.
- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI) jumped 18.8% to $116.86 following strong quarterly sales.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) gained 18.7% to $13.90 after the company reported a sharp rise in Q2 sales.
- LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) jumped 18% to $45.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 2022 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) gained 17% to $13.40 after gaining 13% on Thursday.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) rose 16.8% to $4.5699 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) gained 16.1% to $170.01 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) jumped 16% to $13.51 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) jumped 15.5% to $12.09 amid increased retail investor interest.
- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) gained 15.3% to $25.02. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $16 a share.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) gained 13.3% to $2.89.
- Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) jumped 13% to $56.42 following strong quarterly results.
- Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) gained 12.8% to $5.39. Worksport recently started trading on NASDAQ. As part of the process for meeting initial listing requirements, the Company completed a 1-for-20 reverse stock split. It priced its underwritten public offering of 3.3 million units at $5.50 per unit.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) rose 12.6% to $41.90 as the company reported a surprise profit for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also raised its FY21 sales guidance.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) gained 12.2% to $6.23 following upbeat quarterly results.
- MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD) jumped 10.6% to $33.56 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) jumped 10.5% to $9.43. Aemetis reported it has received final permit to build next 21 miles of Phase 2 biogas pipeline.
- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) gained 10.2% to $18.70 after the company posted strong Q2 results and announced a$30 million buyback.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) jumped 9.4% to $16.69 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) gained 8.3% to $23.50. Cowen & Co. upgraded Adtran from Market Perform to Outperform.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) rose 7.1% to $1.1250. BEST is expected to report Q2 results on August 17, 2021.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) rose 4.8% to $3.71 following strong Q2 results.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares rose 4.7% to $10.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares rose 4% to $27.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales and raised FY21 guidance.
Losers
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) shares dipped 36.3% to $24.14 after the company announced top-line results from the PHYOX2 pivotal clinical trial of nedosiran, which is in development as a once-monthly treatment for primary hyperoxaluria. Nedosiran is Dicerna's lead GalXC RNAi therapeutic candidate. The PHYOX2 clinical trial included participants with PH subtypes 1 and 2.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) fell 31.9% to $10.50 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) fell 26.1% to $2.4006 after the company received an FDA Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding its marketing application for Rolontis (eflapegrastim) for neutropenia (low count of a type of white blood cell) in patients receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs.
- Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) dropped 25.2% to $8.14 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) fell 20.5% to $4.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) dropped 19.1% to $5.58 following bigger-than-expected loss.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 18.2% to $193.30 after the company reported that it will delay its submission for an emergency use authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to the fourth quarter of 2021. The company also reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) dropped 18.1% to $20.34 following Q2 results. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $30 to $22.
- Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) fell 17.6% to $8.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales. The company also reported a deal to buy StarLark for $525 million in cash and stock.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) dropped 15.7% to $16.93 fter the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. Baird downgraded FireEye from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $24 to $20.
- Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) fell 15.1% to $46.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 guidance below estimates.
- Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) dipped 14.6% to $38.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS.
- Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) fell 14.5% to $12.35. The company recently provided a business update regarding its commercial product pipeline and financial forecast.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) dropped 14.1% to $32.04 following Q2 results.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares fell 14% to $3.0284 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) dropped 13% to $125.34 after the company reported after the close of the market Thursday that its second-quarter revenues fell 12% Y/Y to $176.6 million, below the consensus of $194.5 million.
- Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) fell 12.7% to $22.08 following Q2 results.
- JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) dropped 12.6% to $40.17 after the company issued Q3 and FY21 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) dropped 12.4% to $204.68 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) declined 11.6% to $63.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) fell 11.3% to $17.02 after dropping 4% on Thursday. RBC Capital maintained Anglogold Ashanti with a Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $22 to $20.
- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) fell 10.6% to $54.27 following Q2 results.
- AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) dropped 9.7% to $57.11.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell 8.3% to $32.69 following Q2 results.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) shares fell 8.3% to $2.3107 after surging 17% on Thursday.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) fell 8.3% to $148.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) fell 6.8% to $1.8823 after the company reported a wider quarterly loss.
- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE: ASXC) shares fell 5.6% to $2.2275 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) fell 4.3% to $116.22 after reporting Q2 results.
