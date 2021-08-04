58 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) shares jumped 148.2% to $23.91 in reaction to topline data from DUBLIN-3 Phase 3 trial evaluating plinabulin in combination with docetaxel. The data showed that compared to docetaxel alone, the combination increased the overall survival (primary endpoint) and met key secondary endpoints, including significantly improving ORR, PFS, and 24- and 36-month OS rates.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) gained 30.8% to $61.22 amid retail investor interest volatility and post-IPO volatility. Also, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 89,622 shares of the stock.
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares climbed 29.1% to $44.88 after the company reported upbeat Q2 earnings and declared a $0.04 per share cash dividend.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) gained 24.1% to $12.41.
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) shares climbed 20.3% to $6.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales and raised its FY21 revenue guidance.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares jumped 19.5% to $20.43 after reporting results for the second quarter.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 17.5% to $221.56 after the company announced it reached an agreement with the European Commission for the purchase of up to 200 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) rose 16.9% to $31.43 after the company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) gained 16.6% to $21.24.
- Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ: IMRX) surged 15% to $22.05 after jumping 13% on Tuesday. The company recently priced its IPO at $15a share.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) shares climbed 14.7% to $10.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) surged 13.2% to $211.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company also raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) rose 13.2% to $204.49 following stronger-than-expected Q2 results.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) gained 13% to $3.2650.
- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI) surged 12.7% to $66.83 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares gained 11.8% to $1.53 after gaining around 3% on Tuesday.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) jumped 11.7% to $4.01 after the company reported Q2 results and raised FY21 sales expectations.
- The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) gained 11.7% to $7.68 following Q2 results.
- Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR) shares rose 11.1% to $39.64 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued strong sales forecast.
- The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) surged 11% to $47.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) jumped 10.8% to $2.56.
- New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) gained 10.6% to $75.56 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued strong FY22 guidance.
- Invitae Corporation(NYSE: NVTA) shares rose 10.5% to $31.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and raised FY21 sales guidance.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) gained 10.2% to $387.75. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is looking to grant full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by early September, the New York Times reported Tuesday, citing people involved in the effort.
- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) gained 9% to $134.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY21 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) rose 8.9% to $435.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) gained 8.7% to $11.10. Nikola recently reported a second-quarter net loss of $143.23 million, compared to $115.78 million in 2Q20.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) rose 6.8% to $3.47 after jumping over 20% on Tuesday. The company, last month, reported commencement of rights offering.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) rose 6.5% to $3.75 after declining 21% on Tuesday. Xenetic Biosciences recently announced a $12.5 million private placement priced at a premium to the market.
Losers
- Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) shares dipped 75.5% to $8.52 after the company provided a business update regarding its commercial product pipeline and financial forecast. Zymergen announced that issues with its commercial product pipeline will impact its delivery timeline and revenue projections. The company no longer expects to generate product revenue in 2021. Several analysts also downgraded the stock.
- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) fell 44.3% to $35.50 after the company issued a statement on SEC allegations.
- Worksport, Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) dropped 42% to $4.35. Worksport started trading on NASDAQ from today. As part of the process for meeting initial listing requirements, the Company completed a 1-for-20 reverse stock split. It priced its underwritten public offering of 3.3 million units at $5.50 per unit.
- China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) shares fell 37% to $0.5855 after jumping over 150% on Tuesday.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) dropped 29% to $10.68 after dropping around 25% on Tuesday.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares fell 24.8% to $87.46 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales and issued weak Q3 sales guidance.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) fell 22.7% to $9.82 after climbing over 62% on Tuesday. The company recently announced it entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent with Evergreen Pharmacare to supply its premium dried flower and derivative products.
- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) dropped 22.7% to $5.76 following Q2 results. Morgan Stanley downgraded OneConnect Financial Tech from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $19 to $7.5.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) declined 20.3% to $46.44. Arcturus Therapeutics shares climbed 68% on Tuesday after the company announced that the it has received approval for a Clinical Trial Application from the Singapore Health Sciences Authority to enable the advancement of two STARR mRNA vaccine candidates into the clinic.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) dropped 19.8%to $3.2450 following Q2 results.
- Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) shares slipped 19.4% to $29.15 following Q2 results.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) dropped 17.7% to $13.70. B of A Securities and Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the stock.
- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) shares fell 17.5% to $52.48 after the company issued weak FY22 forecast. Baird and Truist Securities downgraded the stock.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) dipped 17.4% to $8.48 after the company reported a drop in quarterly earnings.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) fell 16% to $5.51 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) shares fell 14.4% to $67.44 after the company issued weak Q3 and FY21 EPS and sales guidance.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) fell 14% to $3.02 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results. The company also reported a common stock offering.
- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) dropped 13.9% to $32.29 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and lowered FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
- NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) dipped 13.6% to $8.31 following Q2 results.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) fell 13.1% to $4.1699.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) dropped 11% to $79.97 following Q2 results.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) fell 10.5% to $17.62 after the company posted downbeat Q1 sales and issued weak outlook.
- R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) shares dropped 10.3% to $5.32 after the company posted Q2 results.
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) fell 9.4% to $5.53. Wilhelmina International shares climbed over 40% on Tuesday after a Form 4 filing from the company showed 10% shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures purchased 237,500 shares of Wilhelmina.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) dropped 8.9% to $40.21 after reporting Q2 results.
- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) fell 8.4% to $59.03 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) fell 8.2% to $7.24 after adding over 2% on Tuesday.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) shares fell 7.6% to $11.47 after the company reported downbeat Q2 earnings results and issued weak sales guidance.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) fell 7.2% to $111.19 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
