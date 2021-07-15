55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) shares gained 37.6% to settle at $13.20 on Wednesday. SGOCO Group regained compliance with Nasdaq's listing standards on July 12 by filing its FY20 20-F.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares jumped 35.8% to close at $3.98 on Wednesday. Datasea’s subsidiary Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd inked six purchase and distribution agreements to provide 5G Message-marketing Cloud Platform (5G MMCP) Version 3.0 and further enhanced product availability nationwide in China by adding new district partners..
- Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) gained 33.6% to settle at $11.89.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) jumped 30.6% to close at $7.38.
- Wilhelmina International, Inc.. (NASDAQ: WHLM) shares rose 24.7% to close at $6.16.
- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) gained 23.2% to close at $47.51 after the company reported third-quarter sales growth of 557% year-on-year to $18.47 million, beating the consensus of $15.49 million.
- CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) jumped 21.8% to close at $13.45. CorePoint Lodging issued Q2 business update and announced exploration of strategic alternatives.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) gained 21.2% to settle at $5.04.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) climbed 16.9% to close at $4.29. GBS was recently awarded a $4.7 million Australian Federal Government scientific grant to manufacture biosensor technology.
- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) gained 16.3% to settle at $11.55 on its first day of trading under its new name and ticker after a SPAC merger,
- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE: WHG) jumped 16% to close at $22.68. Wealth manager Americana Partners announced a $25 per share offer for Westwood Holdings Group, Reuters reported.
- Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) surged 13.2% to close at $68.43 after the company announced it identified approximately 2.4 million metric tons of sustainable lithium resource. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals Intl from Neutral to Buy and announced a $75 price target.
- Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) jumped 12.8% to close at $4.50.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) gained 12.2% to close at $2.49. SHOP.COM and Verb announced plans to launch SHOP LIVE Live-streaming channel.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) shares rose 10.8% to settle at $2.15 after declining 12% on Tuesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust recently announced preliminary Q2 RevPAR results.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) rose 10.7% to settle at $2.89.
- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) surged 7.4% to close at $19.95. Covanta agreed to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure for $20.25 per share. The purchase price represents an approximately 37% premium to Covanta's share price of $14.78 on June 8th, 2021, and a 9% premium to the $18.57 closing price on July 13th, 2021.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) gained 6.2% to close at $11.00.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) shares rose 5.7% to close at $3.54 after Custodian Ventures disclosed a 9.9% active stake in the company.
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) gained 5.4% to close at $33.64. Jefferies and SMBC announced alliance to 'collaborate on future corporate and investment banking business opportunities.'
Losers
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) fell 35% to close at $0.9030 on Wednesday after jumping 14% on Tuesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals recently provided progress updates on its ALLN-346 and reloxaliase (ALLN-177) clinical programs.
- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) dropped 35% to close at $3.80 on Wednesday. Unicycive Therapeutics surged 17% on Tuesday as the company priced its IPO at $5 a share.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares tumbled 31.1% to close at $6.24 on Wednesday after jumping around 130% on Tuesday.
- Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITQ) shares fell 30.4% to close at $5.01 on Wednesday. Moving iMage Technologies recently priced its initial public offering of 4.2 million common shares at $3 per share.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) shares fell 25.8% to close at $2.97.
- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) dropped 23.8% to close at $4.11.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 23.1% to close at $1.40 after dropping 7% on Tuesday. The company, last month, reported Q2 results.
- Glaukos Corporation (NASDAQ: GKOS) tumbled 21.4% to close at $57.82 after William Blair downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued its fiscal 2022 proposed physician fee schedule, which included two combined Category I cataract plus stent procedure codes.
- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) dropped 21.1% to settle at $20.89.
- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) fell 19.8% to settle at $10.89.
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) shares declined 19.4% to close at $33.31. Recursion recently reported the formation of a Therapeutics Advisory Board.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 18% to close at $24.00.
- The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) dropped 17.4% to settle at $5.69.
- Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) fell 17.4% to close at $50.15.
- IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) dipped 16.8% to settle at $5.90 after the company priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of shares at $6.00 per share for gross proceeds of $50 million..
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) declined 16% to close at $2.99.
- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) fell 16% to close at $3.83.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) dropped 15.7% to settle at $2.26.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares declined 15.4% to close at $2.69 after jumping around 20% on Tuesday.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) fell 15.3% to settle at $6.15 amid profit taking after the stock surged on Tuesday.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) dropped 15% to close at $33.43 amid continued profit taking following the stock's recent retail-driven surge.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares tumbled 14.7% to close at $23.94. SunPower said Woodside Homes is now offering SunPower Solar and SunVault Battery Storage Systems to owners and buyers in northern CA communities.
- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) fell 14.6% to settle at $4.15.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) shares fell 14.3% to close at $2.82. Nine Energy Service is scheduled to host its Q2 earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) declined 14.1% to close at $3.79. Integrated Media Technology recently inked agreements with three accredited investors to raise $2.8 million from the sale of 888,888 shares at $3.15 per share.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) fell 13.9% to settle at $22.96 after the company announced a $40 million registered direct offering.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) dropped 13.6% to close at $7.68 after gaining 25% on Tuesday.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares dipped 13% to close at $2.14 after gaining over 21% on Tuesday.
- ironSource Ltd. (NYSE: IS) dropped 13% to close at $8.72.
- Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) fell 12.8% to close at $4.01 after dropping 18% on Tuesday.
- Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE: CXM) dropped 12.3% to settle at $19.44.
- Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) fell 11.3% to close at $7.94. Engine Media's Frankly Media recently announced Esports Media partnership to ‘monetize digital properties.’
- Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC) fell 10.3% to close at $10.66. Traders circulated early Tuesday morning SEC press release titled 'SEC Charges SPAC, Sponsor, Merger Target, and CEOs for Misleading Disclosures Ahead of Proposed Business Combination.'
- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT) dropped 9.2% to close at $54.52 as the company announced preliminary Q2 2021 results and sees net sales of $40.7 million compared to an estimated $37.9 million, up 64%Y/Y on a reported basis and +35% organically. Concurrently, the Company also priced underwritten public offering of 1 million shares at $54.50 per share, with gross proceeds of approximately $54.5 million.
- Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) fell 7.7% to close at $5.89. Aspen Group reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 35.46% year-on-year to $19.10 million, beating the consensus of $18.51 million. However, net loss per share came in at $0.09.
