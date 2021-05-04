52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) shares climbed 102.5% to close at $14.62 on Monday after jumping 38% on Friday.
- Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) jumped 73.5% to close at $11.31. Image Sensing Systems shares jumped 42% on Friday after the company announced it initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, authorized a 220,000 share buyback and announced the implementation of a holding company reorganization.
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) rose 57.6% to settle at $78.50 as the stock continued to increase in popularity on the subreddit r/wallstreetbets. On Friday, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics filed a Form 8-K showing that it entered into a purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital on Apr. 26 in which the company can sell up to $20 million of common shares to the Chicago-based investment group and asset management firm. Additionally, Nicholas J Singer disclosed that he took a 9%-plus stake in the company in a 13G filing on Friday.
- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS) surged 55.2% to close at $3.74.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) jumped 49.8% to close at $3.10.
- Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE: FRD) gained 24.4% to settle at $10.15.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) surged 24.3% to settle at $17.90.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) climbed 23.8% to close at $15.68 after the company announced that in a new study, COVAXIN demonstrated potential effectiveness against the Brazil variant of SARS-CoV-2, B.1.128.2.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) shares jumped 22.6% to close at $3.36 after jumping over 13% on Friday.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) gained 22.3% to settle at $8.84.
- Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE: SRL) shares jumped 22.2% to close at $13.03. Scully Royalty said it has 'taken the first step by approving a policy for future cash dividends.' However, no dividends have been declared or determined to date.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) gained 20.8% to settle at $4.77.
- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS) jumped 20.6% to settle at $3.04. Milestone Scientific reported preliminary Q1 sales of $2.9 million up from $1.8 million.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) rose 18.1% to close at $5.15.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) surged 18.1% to settle at $9.15.
- Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) gained 17.9% to close at $34.26.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) jumped 17.7% to settle at $0.5250 after jumping around 25% on Friday. The company, last week, announced it priced its 140 million common stock offering $0.30 per share.
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: SSY) surged 17.4% to close at $3.24.
- SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEMR) jumped 16.8% to settle at $19.21.
- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) rose 16.6% to close at $3.66.
- Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT) gained 15.5% to close at $7.22. Rezolute, last month, announced $30 million debt financing agreement with SLR Capital Partners.
- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) rose 14.7% to settle at $16.26 as oil prices gained amid economic recovery optimism.
- Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) gained 14.5% to close at $3.32.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) surged 14.4% to settle at $14.70.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) gained 13.5% to close at $4.20. Peabody Energy dropped 9% on Friday following quarterly results.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) climbed 13.5% to close at $61.62.
- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) rose 13.2% to settle at $35.21. Gray Television announced plans to acquire Meredith’s Local Media Group for $2.7 billion.
- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) gained 12.3% to close at $16.86 following FY20 results. The company reported FY20 sales of $10.78 million, up from $2.5 million year over year.
- Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE: SVM) gained 11.7% to settle at $5.90.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) rose 9.5% to close at $2.88.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) shares gained 6.3% to close at $5.78. GeoVax is expected to report Q1 results on May 6.
- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) rose 6% to close at $7.10 as the company released 20-F late Friday.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) surged 5.6% to settle at $6.21. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Wrap Technologies with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $26.5.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) rose 4.2% to settle at $3.49 following quarterly results. The company reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share, up from $0.13 per share in the year-ago quarter. Its total sales fell 45.3% to $40.2 million, while sales from e-commerce and wholesale channels jumped by 95.9% during the quarter.
Losers
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares tumbled 25.6% to close at $8.02 on Monday after the company reported a wider Q1 loss.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) fell 19.6% to settle at $10.57. Morgan Stanley maintained Evelo Biosciences with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $14 to $13.
- Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) dipped 19.2% to settle at $14.80. The company is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) dropped 18.8% to close at $9.48 after the company provided an update on its regulatory plans for AVR-RD-01, its lentiviral gene therapy for Fabry disease, currently in FAB-GT Phase 2 trial.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 17.7% to settle at $195.12 despite the company initiating a pediatric expansion for its COVID-19 vaccine trial. Weakness is potentially due to profit taking after the stock surged last week following multiple positive catalysts.
- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NASDAQ: GOED) dropped 17.2% to close at $6.21 after the company reported a $205 million common stock offering.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) fell 16.9% to close at $23.19. EHang, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) fell 14.5% to close at $3.78.
- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) dropped 14.4% to close at $10.15.
- Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) fell13.7% to close at $6.57.
- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) dropped 13.5% to close at $3.99.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) fell 13% to settle at $9.27. The company, last week, reported quarterly results.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares declined 12.4% to settle at $20.14.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) fell 12.1% to settle at $16.93. Humanigen, last month, announced data from the Phase 1b portion of the ZUMA-19 trial evaluating its lead candidate lenzilumab in patients treated with CAR-T in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
- Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) shares fell 11.2% to close at $8.57. Versus Systems is expected to host an Interactive Investor Event on May 20th.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) dropped 10.9% to close at $2.77.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares fell 9.1% to close at $13.86.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) shares fell 8.6% to close at $27.27. The company, last week, reported Q1 results.
