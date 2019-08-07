75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM) jumped 47.1% to $60.00 after the company agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of the Permira funds for $60.00 per share in cash.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) shares climbed 40.1% to $29.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also raised FY19 EPS guidance.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) gained 33.7% to $4.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) climbed 27.7% to $3.64 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares rose 27.2% to $94.02 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Average subscribers were up 18% year-over-year.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 24.7% to $0.0879 after the company reported it has been granted an 180-day extension by Nasdaq to regain compliance with the minimum bid price rule. The company has until Feb. 3, 2020 to do so.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) rose 24.3% to $79.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) shares gained 23.2% to $3.3020 after the company reported Q2 results and raised 2019 production outlook.
- Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) rose 20.2% to $108.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 sales guidance.
- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) gained 19.9% to $351.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also reported a 3.83% increase in Q2 sales from the same period last year.
- Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) climbed 19.4% to $9.12 following Q2 results.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RYTM) rose 18.7% to $22.56 after the company announced both clinical trials evaluating setmelanotide met primary and all key secondary endpoints.
- Americas Silver Corporation (NYSE: USAS) gained 16.7% to $3.4550.
- SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) surged 16.5% to $22.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE) rose 15.8% to $16.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) rose 15.7% to $15.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) gained 15.4% to $13.69. Assembly Biosciences named John McHutchison as President and CEO.
- Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) gained 14.8% to $91.19. Allakos priced 4.55 million share offering at $77.00 per share.
- Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP) climbed 14.8% to $71.09 following Q2 earnings beat.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) rose 13.2% to $263.95 in sympathy with Match Group after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. Match Group makes up 39% of IAC/InterActive's revenue.
- Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) gained 12.5% to $6.46 after reporting Q2 results.
- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) surged 11.9% to $7.50 following Q2 results.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) gained 11.6% to $9.37.
- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) climbed 11.6% to $6.30 following Q2 earnings.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) gained 11.4% to $9.80.
- B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG) rose 11.3% to $3.8850 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) gained 11.1% to $7.97 following Q2 results.
- Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) climbed 10.9% to $16.89.
- Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) rose 9.2% to $9.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) rose 8% to $178.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales above analyst estimates.
- Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) gained 6.8% to $5.47.
- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) rose 5.9% to $57.28 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) gained 5.5% to $284.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 and FY19 guidance inline with analyst estimates.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) rose 5.3% to $26.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Morphosys Ag (NASDAQ: MOR) rose 4.8% to $30.43 following Q2 earnings.
Losers
- Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) shares dipped 41.8% to $3.0550 after the company announced downbeat Q2 results and reported the purchase of Pineapple Street Medi and Cadence13.
- New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) dropped 32.8% to $56.31 after the company reported Q1 earnings results. Multiple firms also downgraded the stock.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) fell 31.3% to $2.63 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) dropped 30.8% to $7.03 after the company reported Q2 results and issued weak sales forecast. First Analysis downgraded Quotient from Strong Buy to Outperform.
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXN) fell 29.4% to $3.4301 after reporting Q2 results.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) fell 28.1% to $12.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares fell 26.8% to $0.7836 after the company announced the pricing of a registered direct offering.
- Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) dropped 26.6% to $4.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) fell 25.1% to $14.21 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) dipped 25.1% to $2.7950 following Q2 results.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) dropped 24.2% to $2.29 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) dipped 24.1% to $7.59 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) fell 23.7% to $3.19 after the company reported a $5.5 million at-the-market common stock offering.
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) dropped 22.5% to $27.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS ans sales results.
- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) dipped 22.3% to $1.81. RBC Capital downgraded NCS Multistage from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $6 to $3.
- Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) fell 22.3% to $42.88 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also cut FY19 sales guidance.
- Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) dropped 22% to $0.9600 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR) fell 21.9% to $36.13 after the company reported Q2 earnings results. Multiple firms downgraded the stock following earnings.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) fell 21.6% to $1.82 after the company reported worse-than -expected Q2 sales results.
- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) fell 20.6% to $26.70 following Q2 results.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) dipped 19.8% to $7.80 after the company reported weak Q2 earnings results.
- Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) fell 19.6% to $5.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also issued FY19 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) dropped 19.3% to $24.97 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) fell 18.1% to $3.4401 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: OMP) dipped 15.8% to $16.69 following quarterly results.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) dropped 14.8% to $9.20.
- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLAB) fell 14.7% to $218.67 after reporting a 375,000 share common stock offering.
- Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSI) shares declined 12.5% to $21.81 following weak quarterly sales.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) dropped 12.2% to $7.24 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also cut its FY19 sales growth guidance from mid-single digits to low-single digits.
- KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE: KAR) fell 11.6% to $22.99 after the company reported Q2 results.
- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) fell 11.5% to $30.65 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. William Blair downgraded ShotSpotter from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) fell 11.5% to $146.65 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) dipped 10.9% to $2.36 following downbeat quarterly results.
- EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) fell 10.8% to $7.50 after the company reported Q2 EPS results. The company also reported worse-than -expected Q2 sales results.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) fell 9.3% to $3.32 after reporting Q2 results.
- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) tumbled 8.3% to $5.09after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) fell 7.6% to $71.58 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) fell 7.4% to $117.76 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY) fell 5.5% to $14.18 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) fell 5.3% to $134.37 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
