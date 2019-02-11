66 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares jumped 47.72 percent to close at $10.99 on Friday after the company reported strong Q2 results and raised 2019 SaaS revenue growth expectations from 25%-30% to 30%-35%.
- Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) shares gained 32.15 percent to close at $9.33 after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) rose 28.05 percent to close at $6.30.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) gained 25.78 percent to close at $5.61.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) climbed 23.22 percent to close at $15.23 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
- Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) rose 21.67 percent to close at $5.84 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) gained 19.81 percent to close at $3.81 following Q2 results.
- Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) shares jumped 17.88 percent to close at $76.80 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) jumped 17.85 percent to close at $36.44 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $(0.01), beating $(0.25) consensus estimate and sales of $84.732 million, beating the $77.69 million estimate; the company also issued strong FY19 sales guidance.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) gained 17.74 percent to close at $15.66 after the company reported Q1 EPS up 172.22% from last year, and sales up 887.46% from last year.
- PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXN) rose 16.51 percent to close at $39.16 following Q4 results.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) climbed 16.1 percent to close at $11.25.
- Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNT) gained 16.08 percent to close at $124.53 after reporting strong Q2 results.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) jumped 16.05 percent to close at $97.60 after its recently released free-to-play battle royale game, Apex Legends, managed to gain over 10 million users within 72 hours.
- Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) surged 15.59 percent to close at $106.86 after the company reported better than expected Q4 earnings and announced strong 2019 guidance.
- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) rose 15.53 percent to close at $5.43.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) climbed 15.52 percent to close at $9.60.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) gained 15.2 percent to close at $31.91 after reporting upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) climbed 15.2 percent to close at $2.35.
- PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI) shares gained 14.33 percent to close at $30.08.
- Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) rose 14.12 percent to close at $135.37 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) rose 13.64 percent to close at $2.50.
- Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) surged 12.86 percent to close at $81.79 following Q4 earnings.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) shares gained 12.67 percent to close at $10.85.
- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) rose 12.66 percent to close at $73.52 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) shares gained 12.61 percent to close at $9.29 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) gained 12.22 percent to close at $6.43.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) climbed 11.84 percent to close at $18.42.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) gained 11.76 percent to close at $3.80.
- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) rose 11.36 percent to close at $44.49 after reporting Q4 results.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) rose 10.31 percent to close at $5.67 after reporting Q4 results.
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) gained 10.31 percent to close at $16.80.
- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) surged 9.98 percent to close at $36.49.
- Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) shares rose 9.82 percent to close at $64.52.
- Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) gained 7.83 percent to close at $4.96 following strong Q2 results.
- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS) shares gained 7.01 percent to close at $2.90.
- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) shares rose 6.58 percent to close at $32.74 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) climbed 5.19 percent to close at $2.84 after the company disclosed that its novel silver photoparticle technology SNA-001 successfully removed light hair when used with common laser system.
Losers
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares tumbled 49.78 percent to close at $1.1500 after the company priced a stock and warrant combination unit at $1.50 per unit.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares dipped 47.29 percent to close at $1.0700 after the company priced its 6.25 million share offering at $1.20 per share.
- Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) declined 32.33 percent to close at $0.9000 after reporting a $2.5 million registered direct offering priced at the market.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) fell 27.98 percent to close at $1.5700. Staffing 360 Solutions priced its 2.425 million share common stock offering at $1.65 per share.
- CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE: CSS) shares dropped 25.46 percent to close at $6.8 following downbeat Q3 results.
- OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHRP) shares slipped 22.74 percent to close at $2.1400.
- NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ: BIMI) dropped 21.43 percent to close at $5.50.
- QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) fell 20.29 percent to close at $14.77 following Q2 results.
- Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ: CARB) fell 18.6 percent to close at $23.85. Carbonite reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company announced plans to acquire Webroot for $618.5 million.
- Vocera Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCRA) shares dipped 18.54 percent to close at $32.33 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales and issued a weak forecast.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares declined 18.14 percent to close at $1.67.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) dropped 17.49 percent to close at $3.35 following Q4 results.
- Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) fell 13.89 percent to close at $9.30 after disclosing a 996,000 common share and warrant offering.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) shares dipped 11.9 percent to close at $1.85.
- Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares declined 11.84 percent to close at $65.02 after reporting wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) fell 10.67 percent to close at $2.26.
- TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE: TBI) dropped 10.4 percent to close at $22.14 following Q4 results.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) declined 10.38 percent to close at $6.65.
- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) dipped 9.91 percent to close at $21.10.
- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) shares dropped 9.74 percent to close at $3.80.
- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) dipped 9.62 percent to close at $5.26.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) shares 9.31 percent to close at $3.7000.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) dropped 9.09 percent to close at $2.70.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) dipped 9.05 percent to close at $18.69 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) shares dropped 8.51 percent to close at $6.34.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 7.81 percent to close at $10.51. Tata Motors shares tumbled over 9 percent Thursday after the company announced worse than expected Q3 results.
- OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) fell 7 percent to close at $4.0000. OncoCyte priced its 9.33 million share common stock offering at $3.75 per share.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 4 percent to close at $28.79. Macquarie downgraded Sasol from Outperform to Neutral.
