70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Apptio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APTI) shares jumped 51.51 percent to close at $37.65 on Monday after the company agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for around $1.94 billion.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) gained 24.6 percent to close at $7.85. Globus Maritime reported third-quarter earnings of 0.08 per share after the closing bell.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) climbed 20.55 percent to close at $3.725 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) rose 18.45 percent to close at $3.66 after the company announced the $390 million sale of its Flexographic Packaging division.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) gained 16.76 percent to close at $14.00.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares jumped 16 percent to close at $2.90.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) gained 15.52 percent to close at $3.35.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BSTI) rose 15.41 percent to close at $5.99.
- Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) jumped 14.87 percent to close at $14.60 after the company disclosed Phase 2 data for AG10 In symptomatic patients with mutant or wild-type TTR amyloid cardiomyopathy.
- Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) rose 12.91 percent to close at $7.61.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) gained 11.76 percent to close at $5.13.
- InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) shares surged 10.38 percent to close at $4.68.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) rose 10.37 percent to close at $2.98.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) climbed 10.26 percent to close at $2.58.
- athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ: ATHN) gained 9.66 percent to close at $131.97 after the company agreed to be acquired by Veritas Capital for $135 per share in cash.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) rose 9.15 percent to close at $11.09 after the company received an acquisition offer at $16 per share.
- Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST) shares climbed 9.15 percent to close at $5.37 on Monday.
- International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ: ISCA) rose 8.78 percent to close at $42.49 after NASCAR offered to acquire the company for $42 per share.
Losers
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) tumbled 45.42 percent to close at $1.31 on Monday. JP Morgan downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI) from Neutral to Underweight, while Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) shares declined 32.98 percent to close at $37.50 after the company cut Q2 guidance.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) dropped 31.82 percent to close at $2.40 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares dipped 27.7 percent to close at $5.48 on Monday after reporting Phase 2 data for MPC-150-IM, its treatment candidate for end-stage heart failure with LVADs.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) fell 26.06 percent to close at $35.50.
- PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHII) shares declined 22.02 percent to close at $6.80. PHI on Friday posted a Q3 loss of $11.5 million.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) dropped 21.61 percent to close at $12.59 after the company disclosed that CTP-543 achieved its primary endpoint in the 8 mg twice-daily cohort.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) fell 20.68 percent to close at $31.88 after announcing $940 million of Singles Day sales.
- Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS) dropped 19.37 percent to close at $1.79 on Monday after the company earlier announced the completion of an investigator meeting for its ReShape vest clinical trial in the EU.
- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) fell 19.19 percent to close at $3.41 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter on Friday.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares dipped 17.63 percent to close at $7.71 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) dropped 17.38 percent to close at $32.98 as investors grow increasingly concerned about the financial impact of the California wildfires.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) dipped 16.86 percent to close at $11.59.
- ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) fell 16.61 percent to close at $337.86. Abiomed disclosed that the FDA safety study of unloading the left ventricle for 30 minutes prior to reperfusion in heart attack patients is safe and feasible.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) dipped 15.62 percent to close at $2.16.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) shares fell 15.37 percent to close at $7.13.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares dipped 14.73 percent to close at $3.30.
- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) fell 14.41 percent to close at $6.12.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares dipped 14.18 percent to close at $2.36.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) dropped 13.86 percent to close at $35.635.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) shares fell 13.73 percent to close at $7.73.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) dropped 13.28 percent to close at $2.90.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) shares dropped 13.07 percent to close at $84.93.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) dropped 13.06 percent to close at $1.93 after surging 25.42 percent on Friday.
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) shares tumbled 12.96 percent to close at $2.15.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares fell 12.92 percent to close at $5.19 after reporting Q3 results.
- Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) dipped 12.82 percent to close at $48.62 on Monday.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) dropped 12.56 percent to close at $1.95.
- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) fell 12.52 percent to close at $33.25.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) dropped 12.43 percent to close at $2.96 following Q3 earnings.
- Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCLR) dropped 12.22 percent to close at $7.40.
- Edison International (NYSE: EIX) shares fell 12.2 percent to close at $53.56 on Monday amid wildfires in California.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) fell 11.69 percent to close at $20.84.
- KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) fell 11.59 percent to close at $19.22.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares dipped 11.49 percent to close at $8.32.
- Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO) dipped 11.11 percent to close at $2.00. Wedbush downgraded Achaogen from Outperform to Neutral, while H.C. Wainwright downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KERX) dropped 10.8 percent to close at $2.89. Raymond James downgrades Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) dropped 10.16 percent to close at $14.06.
- Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) dropped 9.92 percent to close at $22.52.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) fell 9.72 percent to close at $2.46. Global Eagle Entertainment reported downbeat quarterly results on Friday.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) shares fell 9.5 percent to close at $110.93.
- British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) fell 8.79 percent to close at $38.08 after reports the FDA wants to ban menthol cigarettes.
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares tumbled 8.54 percent to close at $68.25.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) dropped 8.04 percent to close at $3.43.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) shares fell 7.36 percent to close at $13.72.
- Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) shares tumbled 7.25 percent to close at $13.43.
- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) fell 7.07 percent to close at $51.10. Macquarie downgraded Planet Fitness from Outperform to Neutral.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) dropped 6.88 percent to close at $7.99 after CEO Larry Culp told CNBC the company may sell assets to raise cash in order to reduce leverage.
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) fell 6.36 percent to close at $101.42 after the company announced plans to acquire Qualtrics International for $8 billion in cash.
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) fell 6.12 percent to close at $64.46 following Q3 results.
- GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) dipped 5.85 percent to close at $15.14. Vertical Group downgraded GrafTech International from Buy to Sell.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) declined 5.84 percent to close at $19.82 after its REDUCE-IT 'Total Mortality' endpoint did not achieve statistical significance.
