Gold prices go down
October 21, 2025 12:23 PM 3 min read

Gold Sinks 5% On Worst Day In 5 Years, Dow Jones Hits Record Highs: What's Moving Markets Tuesday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gold prices suffered a sharp correction on Tuesday as investors locked in profits following this year's explosive rally, while optimism across earnings kept industrial stocks powering higher and pushed the Dow Jones to fresh record highs.

The blue-chip index climbed 0.7% to 47,050 points, marking a new all-time high, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 hovered near record territory.

GDX is among today’s weakest performers. Review the technical setup here.

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) surged more than 15% — leading the S&P 500 — after the Michigan-based automaker topped earnings expectations and raised its 2025 profit outlook to $12–$13 billion, buoyed by robust demand for pickups and SUVs. The stock is on track for its strongest session since March 2020.

In contrast, gold miners tumbled as bullion prices slumped more than 5% to $4,100 per ounce — their steepest one-day drop since August 2020.

Newmont Corp. (NYSE:NEM) plunged nearly 10%, while the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) slid 9.5%, marking its worst day in over five years. Silver also dropped 6.7%.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency markets regained momentum, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rising 2.5% to $113,000.

Tuesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice1-day chg. %
Dow Jones47,044.270.7%
S&P 5006,746.190.2%
Nasdaq 10025,135.640.0%
Russell 20002,497.28-0.1%
Updated by 12:45 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) edged 0.17% higher to $618.24.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) inched 0.7% up to $470.45.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) stalled at $611.92.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) held steady at $248.04.
  • The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLY) outperformed, up 1.3%; the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLU) lagged, down 0.8%.

Tuesday’s Movers On Earnings

  • General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) up 1.4%
  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) up 3.7%
  • Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) down 7.5%
  • RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) up 7.5%
  • Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) up 7.0%
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) down 3.7%
  • 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) up 5.2%
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) down 1.2%
  • Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) down 2.4%
  • General Motors Company up 15.5%
  • Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) up 3.6%
  • PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) up 3.3%
  • Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) down 0.4%
  • W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) up 1.1%
  • PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) up 0.7%
  • Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) up 8.3%
  • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) down 4.6%
  • Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) up 2.7%
  • Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) up 3.7%
  • AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) down 0.5%
  • Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) up 0.5%
  • Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) up 1.9%
  • BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) down 3.1%
  • Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) down 3.3%
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) down 16.7%

Stocks slated to report earnings after the close include Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN), Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF), Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC), East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC), Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH), Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL), Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE:ADC), and Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:
General Motors Sees Brighter Road Ahead As CEO Eyes EV Profitability And Tariff Relief

Photo: Jade ThaiCatwalk via Shutterstock

GDX Logo
GDXVanEck Gold Miners ETF
$73.03-9.12%
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$113806.012.93%
ADC Logo
ADCAgree Realty Corp
$75.02-0.98%
AGNC Logo
AGNCAGNC Investment Corp
$10.04-0.64%
BOKF Logo
BOKFBOK Financial Corp
$106.74-2.92%
CADE Logo
CADECadence Bank
$35.91-3.10%
CCK Logo
CCKCrown Holdings Inc
$98.153.96%
CLF Logo
CLFCleveland-Cliffs Inc
$13.39-17.2%
COF Logo
COFCapital One Financial Corp
$217.751.34%
DGX Logo
DGXQuest Diagnostics Inc
$182.30-4.26%
DHR Logo
DHRDanaher Corp
$223.037.03%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$470.050.65%
EFX Logo
EFXEquifax Inc
$230.22-0.39%
ELV Logo
ELVElevance Health Inc
$342.27-3.33%
EWBC Logo
EWBCEast West Bancorp Inc
$98.500.18%
GE Logo
GEGE Aerospace
$306.431.24%
GM Logo
GMGeneral Motors Co
$66.8315.2%
GPC Logo
GPCGenuine Parts Co
$135.342.68%
HAL Logo
HALHalliburton Co
$24.618.82%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$247.96-0.08%
KO Logo
KOCoca-Cola Co
$71.013.76%
LMT Logo
LMTLockheed Martin Corp
$493.53-2.45%
MANH Logo
MANHManhattan Associates Inc
$203.981.98%
MAT Logo
MATMattel Inc
$18.752.10%
MMM Logo
MMM3M Co
$162.895.24%
NDAQ Logo
NDAQNasdaq Inc
$92.073.61%
NEM Logo
NEMNewmont Corp
$86.47-8.87%
NFLX Logo
NFLXNetflix Inc
$1242.470.32%
NOC Logo
NOCNorthrop Grumman Corp
$594.82-1.19%
OMC Logo
OMCOmnicom Group Inc
$79.171.26%
PCAR Logo
PCARPACCAR Inc
$99.261.83%
PHM Logo
PHMPulteGroup Inc
$124.260.80%
PM Logo
PMPhilip Morris International Inc
$146.71-7.18%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$612.140.10%
RTX Logo
RTXRTX Corp
$174.148.36%
TXN Logo
TXNTexas Instruments Inc
$180.910.74%
VOO Logo
VOOVanguard S&P 500 ETF
$618.230.17%
WAL Logo
WALWestern Alliance Bancorp
$75.920.70%
WRB Logo
WRBWR Berkley Corp
$74.231.02%
WTFC Logo
WTFCWintrust Financial Corp
$128.411.47%
XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$88.78-0.17%
XLU Logo
XLUSPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
$90.72-0.90%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$145.050.18%
XLY Logo
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
$239.671.43%
ZION Logo
ZIONZions Bancorp NA
$53.262.45%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved