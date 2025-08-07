U.S. equities slipped midday Thursday as corporate earnings and fresh tariff announcements from President Donald Trump drove divergent moves in heavyweight names.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.3% to 6,328, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.8% to 43,865, while the Nasdaq 100 held nearly unchanged at 23,307.

Apple Inc. AAPL climbed by 3%, on top of the 5.1% gained Wednesday, as investors bet the tech giant could sidestep new import duties. The company pledged an additional $100 billion in U.S. manufacturing investments, building on a previously announced $500 billion.

The steepest intraday loss among mega-cap stocks came from Eli Lilly and Company LLY, which plunged 14%—its worst single-day performance since August 2000.

While second-quarter earnings beat expectations and the company raised guidance, investor focus shifted to new trial data for orforglipron, its experimental oral GLP-1 weight-loss pill. The drug yielded 12.4% average weight loss, below the 13-15% range analysts were hoping for.

The drop erased more than $100 billion in market capitalization.

The chipmaking sector also notable sharp moves after Trump announced a 100% tariff on imported semiconductors Wednesday. Exemptions are reportedly on the table for firms with U.S.-based production or clear investment plans.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD soared 5% and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM surged 4% after Taiwanese officials confirmed it would remain exempt from the tariff order.

Meanwhile, Intel Corp. INTC dropped 3.1% after President Trump called for CEO Lip Bu-Tan’s resignation

Commodities

Gold rose 0.6% to $3,390 per ounce

Silver surged 0.8% to above $38 per ounce.

Bitcoin BTC/USD was up 0.5% to $115,000.

Thursday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETF

Major Indices Price 1-day %chg Nasdaq 100 23,308 0.0% S&P 500 6,328.63 -0.3% Russell 2000 2,210.97 -0.6% Dow Jones 43,865.83 -0.8% Updated by 12:50 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO eased 0.2% to $580.65.

eased 0.2% to $580.65. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA fell 0.7% to $438.80.

fell 0.7% to $438.80. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ flattened at $568.28.

flattened at $568.28. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM dropped 0.6% to $219.34.

dropped 0.6% to $219.34. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU outperformed, up 1.1%; the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV lagged, down 1.3%.

Thursday’s Stock Movers

Stocks moving on earnings result included:

Eli Lilly and Company down 13.7%

down 13.7% ConocoPhillips COP up 1.5%

up 1.5% Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH up 3.5%

up 3.5% McKesson Corporation MCK down 6.5%

down 6.5% Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ down 2.2%

down 2.2% Sempra SRE up 2.3%

up 2.3% Airbnb Inc. ABNB down 8.6%,

down 8.6%, Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX up 8.0%

up 8.0% MetLife, Inc. MET down 2.9%

down 2.9% Datadog, Inc. DDOG down 2.7%

down 2.7% American International Group, Inc. AIG down 3.2%

down 3.2% DraftKings Inc. DKNG down 1.9%

down 1.9% Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY up 4.2%

up 4.2% Targa Resources Corp. TRGP up 3.4%

up 3.4% Zillow Group, Inc. Z down 1.1%

down 1.1% Ralph Lauren Corporation RL down 6.9%

down 6.9% CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF down 5.5%

down 5.5% Hyatt Hotels Corporation H up 2.8%

Stocks scheduled to report earnings after the market close include Akamai Technologies Inc. AKAM, Maplebear Inc. CART, Consolidated Edison Inc. ED, Expedia Group Inc. EXPE, Flutter Entertainment Plc FLUT, Gilead Sciences Inc. GILD, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. LYV, Microchip Technology Inc. MCHP, Motorola Solutions Inc. MSI, Manitowoc Company Inc. MTW, Petrobras – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. PBR, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. TTWO and Wynn Resorts Ltd. WYNN.

