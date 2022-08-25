Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 25, 2022

Upgrades

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for FREYR Battery FREY was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, FREYR Battery showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.54 and a 52-week-low of $6.42. FREYR Battery closed at $10.57 at the end of the last trading period.

Berenberg upgraded the previous rating for Kosmos Energy Ltd KOS from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Kosmos Energy showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kosmos Energy shows a 52-week-high of $8.48 and a 52-week-low of $3.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.77.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Dream Finders Homes Inc DFH from Underperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Dream Finders Homes had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.09 and a 52-week-low of $9.60. At the end of the last trading period, Dream Finders Homes closed at $11.43.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Stride Inc LRN was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Stride had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current stock performance of Stride shows a 52-week-high of $44.93 and a 52-week-low of $25.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.52.

Stifel upgraded the previous rating for Verve Therapeutics Inc VERV from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Verve Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.66. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.30 and a 52-week-low of $10.70. At the end of the last trading period, Verve Therapeutics closed at $40.12.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

For GDS Holdings Ltd GDS, Daiwa Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Hold. For the second quarter, GDS Holdings had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The current stock performance of GDS Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $48.42 and a 52-week-low of $19.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.91.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Toll Brothers Inc TOL was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Toll Brothers showed an EPS of $2.35, compared to $1.87 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Toll Brothers shows a 52-week-high of $72.75 and a 52-week-low of $40.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.22.

For GDS Holdings Ltd GDS, Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, GDS Holdings showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.42 and a 52-week-low of $19.83. GDS Holdings closed at $26.91 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for KB Home KBH was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, KB Home had an EPS of $2.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.50. The current stock performance of KB Home shows a 52-week-high of $50.20 and a 52-week-low of $24.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.26.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Lennar Corp LEN from Neutral to Underperform. Lennar earned $4.69 in the second quarter, compared to $2.95 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $116.36 and a 52-week-low of $62.54. Lennar closed at $83.80 at the end of the last trading period.

For GDS Holdings Ltd GDS, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. GDS Holdings earned $0.32 in the second quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GDS Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $48.42 and a 52-week-low of $19.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.91.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for La-Z-Boy Inc LZB was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. La-Z-Boy earned $0.91 in the first quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of La-Z-Boy shows a 52-week-high of $38.16 and a 52-week-low of $22.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.18.

For Akerna Corp KERN, HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Akerna had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The current stock performance of Akerna shows a 52-week-high of $1.92 and a 52-week-low of $0.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.13.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Krystal Biotech Inc KRYS was changed from Buy to Neutral. Krystal Biotech earned $1.10 in the second quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.11 and a 52-week-low of $47.67. At the end of the last trading period, Krystal Biotech closed at $76.81.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc EWTX from Neutral to Sell. In the second quarter, Edgewise Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Edgewise Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $20.71 and a 52-week-low of $5.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.02.

For Magenta Therapeutics Inc MGTA, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Magenta Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.49 and a 52-week-low of $0.92. Magenta Therapeutics closed at $1.94 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, JonesTrading initiated coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc STSA. The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals earned $0.52 in the second quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.52 and a 52-week-low of $2.51. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals closed at $6.03 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, JonesTrading initiated coverage on Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc IMPL. The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Impel Pharmaceuticals. In the second quarter, Impel Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $1.09, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Impel Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $10.75 and a 52-week-low of $5.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.57.

With a Buy rating, JonesTrading initiated coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc CNCE. The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Concert Pharma. Concert Pharma earned $0.59 in the second quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.37 and a 52-week-low of $2.57. At the end of the last trading period, Concert Pharma closed at $7.19.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc MRVI. The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Maravai LifeSciences. In the second quarter, Maravai LifeSciences showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.87 and a 52-week-low of $23.05. Maravai LifeSciences closed at $23.27 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp ADPT with an Underperform rating. The price target for Adaptive Biotechnologies is set to $8.00. For the second quarter, Adaptive Biotechnologies had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.92 and a 52-week-low of $5.96. Adaptive Biotechnologies closed at $11.18 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on FiscalNote Holdings Inc NOTE. The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for FiscalNote Holdings. The current stock performance of FiscalNote Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $12.30 and a 52-week-low of $5.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.93.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Getty Images Holdings Inc GETY with a Neutral rating. The current stock performance of Getty Images Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $37.88 and a 52-week-low of $8.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.05.

CJS Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet Co CENT with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Central Garden & Pet is set to $50.00. In the third quarter, Central Garden & Pet showed an EPS of $1.39, compared to $1.37 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.40 and a 52-week-low of $40.03. At the end of the last trading period, Central Garden & Pet closed at $42.56.

For Shutterstock Inc SSTK, Redburn Partners initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. For the second quarter, Shutterstock had an EPS of $0.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.02. The current stock performance of Shutterstock shows a 52-week-high of $111.66 and a 52-week-low of $50.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.36.

With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pennant Group Inc PNTG. The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Pennant Gr. Pennant Gr earned $0.14 in the second quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.23 and a 52-week-low of $10.07. Pennant Gr closed at $16.48 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on NuScale Power Corp SMR. The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for NuScale Power. In the second quarter, NuScale Power showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.85 and a 52-week-low of $8.87. At the end of the last trading period, NuScale Power closed at $15.32.

EF Hutton initiated coverage on One Liberty Properties Inc OLP with a Buy rating. The price target for One Liberty Props is set to $30.00. For the second quarter, One Liberty Props had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.60 and a 52-week-low of $24.33. One Liberty Props closed at $24.89 at the end of the last trading period.

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX with an Outperform rating. The price target for MoonLake is set to $17.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.25. At the end of the last trading period, MoonLake closed at $9.01.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Enhabit Inc EHAB. The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Enhabit. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.51 and a 52-week-low of $11.65. Enhabit closed at $15.85 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc KPRX. The price target seems to have been set at $6.50 for Kiora Pharmaceuticals. In the second quarter, Kiora Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $1.42 and a 52-week-low of $0.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.13.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kinetik Holdings Inc KNTK. The price target seems to have been set at $46.00 for Kinetik Holdings. In the second quarter, Kinetik Holdings showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.70 and a 52-week-low of $31.34. At the end of the last trading period, Kinetik Holdings closed at $38.54.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NICE Ltd NICE with a Neutral rating. The price target for NICE is set to $236.00. NICE earned $1.86 in the second quarter, compared to $1.57 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NICE shows a 52-week-high of $306.12 and a 52-week-low of $179.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $219.71.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Avidbank Holdings Inc AVBH with an Overweight rating. The price target for Avidbank Holdings is set to $24.00.

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc ATNM with a Buy rating. The price target for Actinium Pharmaceuticals is set to $16.00. For the second quarter, Actinium Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.49 and a 52-week-low of $4.41. At the end of the last trading period, Actinium Pharmaceuticals closed at $6.18.

For NOV Inc NOV, Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. In the second quarter, NOV showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.06 and a 52-week-low of $13.62. At the end of the last trading period, NOV closed at $18.81.

Benchmark initiated coverage on ChampionX Corp CHX with a Buy rating. The price target for ChampionX is set to $32.00. In the second quarter, ChampionX showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ChampionX shows a 52-week-high of $26.98 and a 52-week-low of $16.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.15.

Benchmark initiated coverage on TechnipFMC PLC FTI with a Buy rating. The price target for TechnipFMC is set to $12.00. In the second quarter, TechnipFMC showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.10 and a 52-week-low of $5.47. At the end of the last trading period, TechnipFMC closed at $8.67.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Avantor Inc AVTR. The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Avantor. Avantor earned $0.37 in the second quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Avantor shows a 52-week-high of $41.98 and a 52-week-low of $25.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.01.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Exact Sciences Corp EXAS with an Outperform rating. The price target for Exact Sciences is set to $55.00. For the second quarter, Exact Sciences had an EPS of $0.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.46 and a 52-week-low of $34.78. At the end of the last trading period, Exact Sciences closed at $37.39.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Certara Inc CERT with an Outperform rating. The price target for Certara is set to $22.00. For the second quarter, Certara had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.04 and a 52-week-low of $15.83. At the end of the last trading period, Certara closed at $16.27.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics Inc FLGT. The price target seems to have been set at $65.00 for Fulgent Genetics. Fulgent Genetics earned $0.78 in the second quarter, compared to $2.55 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fulgent Genetics shows a 52-week-high of $101.98 and a 52-week-low of $46.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.96.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO. The price target seems to have been set at $675.00 for Thermo Fisher Scientific. Thermo Fisher Scientific earned $5.51 in the second quarter, compared to $5.60 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $664.27 and a 52-week-low of $497.83. At the end of the last trading period, Thermo Fisher Scientific closed at $573.15.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Danaher Corp DHR. The price target seems to have been set at $340.00 for Danaher. Danaher earned $2.76 in the second quarter, compared to $2.46 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $328.57 and a 52-week-low of $233.71. Danaher closed at $284.94 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Guardant Health Inc GH. The price target seems to have been set at $80.00 for Guardant Health. For the second quarter, Guardant Health had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. The current stock performance of Guardant Health shows a 52-week-high of $102.85 and a 52-week-low of $27.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.35.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc BIO with an Outperform rating. The price target for Bio-Rad Laboratories is set to $715.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories earned $3.38 in the second quarter, compared to $3.54 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bio-Rad Laboratories shows a 52-week-high of $752.17 and a 52-week-low of $462.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $499.09.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on PerkinElmer Inc PKI with a Neutral rating. The price target for PerkinElmer is set to $175.00. In the second quarter, PerkinElmer showed an EPS of $2.32, compared to $2.83 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PerkinElmer shows a 52-week-high of $201.05 and a 52-week-low of $130.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $141.39.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Natera Inc NTRA. The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Natera. For the second quarter, Natera had an EPS of $1.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.32. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $92.06 and a 52-week-low of $26.10. Natera closed at $52.06 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Waters Corp WAT. The price target seems to have been set at $345.00 for Waters. In the second quarter, Waters showed an EPS of $2.75, compared to $2.60 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Waters shows a 52-week-high of $372.24 and a 52-week-low of $288.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $316.88.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Icon PLC ICLR. The price target seems to have been set at $260.00 for Icon. In the second quarter, Icon showed an EPS of $2.86, compared to $2.12 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $312.28 and a 52-week-low of $196.34. Icon closed at $227.33 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on IQVIA Holdings Inc IQV with an Outperform rating. The price target for IQVIA Hldgs is set to $300.00. IQVIA Hldgs earned $2.44 in the second quarter, compared to $2.13 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $282.52 and a 52-week-low of $194.67. IQVIA Hldgs closed at $231.83 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Bio-Techne Corp TECH. The price target seems to have been set at $465.00 for Bio-Techne. In the fourth quarter, Bio-Techne showed an EPS of $2.05, compared to $1.87 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $519.05 and a 52-week-low of $318.07. At the end of the last trading period, Bio-Techne closed at $346.98.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Illumina Inc ILMN. The price target seems to have been set at $230.00 for Illumina. Illumina earned $0.57 in the second quarter, compared to $1.87 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Illumina shows a 52-week-high of $428.00 and a 52-week-low of $173.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $210.75.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Invitae Corp NVTA with an Underperform rating. The price target for Invitae is set to $1.00. For the second quarter, Invitae had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. The current stock performance of Invitae shows a 52-week-high of $15.87 and a 52-week-low of $1.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.69.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies Inc A with an Outperform rating. The price target for Agilent Technologies is set to $165.00. Agilent Technologies earned $1.34 in the third quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $159.44 and a 52-week-low of $112.52. At the end of the last trading period, Agilent Technologies closed at $133.67.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International Inc CRL. The price target seems to have been set at $285.00 for Charles River. For the second quarter, Charles River had an EPS of $2.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.61. The current stock performance of Charles River shows a 52-week-high of $376.78 and a 52-week-low of $203.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $209.74.

With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners LP KRP. The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Kimbell Royalty Partners. Kimbell Royalty Partners earned $0.55 in the second quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.08 and a 52-week-low of $13.75. Kimbell Royalty Partners closed at $18.16 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.