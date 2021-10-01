Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 1, 2021

Upgrades

Northland Capital Markets upgraded the previous rating for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Five9 showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Five9 shows a 52-week-high of $211.68 and a 52-week-low of $127.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $159.74.

According to TD Securities, the prior rating for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Charter Communications showed an EPS of $5.29, compared to $3.63 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $825.62 and a 52-week-low of $572.46. At the end of the last trading period, Charter Communications closed at $727.56.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, PVH showed an EPS of $2.72, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $121.94 and a 52-week-low of $57.35. PVH closed at $102.79 at the end of the last trading period.

For Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. In the second quarter, Five9 showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $211.68 and a 52-week-low of $127.15. Five9 closed at $159.74 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ:XEL) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Xcel Energy earned $0.58 in the second quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Xcel Energy shows a 52-week-high of $76.44 and a 52-week-low of $57.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.50.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Five9 showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $211.68 and a 52-week-low of $127.15. Five9 closed at $159.74 at the end of the last trading period.

For CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, CenterPoint Energy had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.20 and a 52-week-low of $19.06. CenterPoint Energy closed at $24.60 at the end of the last trading period.

For Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN), Canaccord Genuity upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Five9 had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $211.68 and a 52-week-low of $127.15. Five9 closed at $159.74 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Zuora earned $0.04 in the second quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.65 and a 52-week-low of $9.27. At the end of the last trading period, Zuora closed at $16.58.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, General Mills had an EPS of $0.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.65 and a 52-week-low of $53.96. General Mills closed at $59.82 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) from Neutral to Overweight. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Frontier Group Holdings's EPS was $0.24. The current stock performance of Frontier Group Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $22.70 and a 52-week-low of $13.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.79.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, Southwest Airlines had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.67. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.75 and a 52-week-low of $36.05. Southwest Airlines closed at $51.43 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Berenberg, the prior rating for Allianz SE (OTC:ALIZY) was changed from Hold to Buy. The current stock performance of Allianz shows a 52-week-high of $26.85 and a 52-week-low of $17.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.46.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Covestro AG (OTC:COVTY) was changed from Sell to Neutral. Covestro earned $2.80 in the second quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.23 and a 52-week-low of $23.46. Covestro closed at $34.36 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

According to UBS, the prior rating for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Hess Midstream showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.34 and a 52-week-low of $14.56. Hess Midstream closed at $28.21 at the end of the last trading period.

(NYSE:HESM) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Hess Midstream showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.34 and a 52-week-low of $14.56. Hess Midstream closed at $28.21 at the end of the last trading period. According to Barclays, the prior rating for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Acceleron Pharma earned $1.05 in the second quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $189.99 and a 52-week-low of $99.98. At the end of the last trading period, Acceleron Pharma closed at $172.10.

(NASDAQ:XLRN) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Acceleron Pharma earned $1.05 in the second quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $189.99 and a 52-week-low of $99.98. At the end of the last trading period, Acceleron Pharma closed at $172.10. According to Barclays, the prior rating for JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the second quarter, JOANN earned $0.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. JOANN closed at $11.14 at the end of the last trading period.

(NASDAQ:JOAN) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the second quarter, JOANN earned $0.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. JOANN closed at $11.14 at the end of the last trading period. For Cricut Inc (NASDAQ:CRCT), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the second quarter, Cricut earned $0.22. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.36 and a 52-week-low of $14.88. Cricut closed at $27.58 at the end of the last trading period.

(NASDAQ:CRCT), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the second quarter, Cricut earned $0.22. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.36 and a 52-week-low of $14.88. Cricut closed at $27.58 at the end of the last trading period. According to Rosenblatt, the prior rating for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Xylem had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $138.78 and a 52-week-low of $80.95. At the end of the last trading period, Xylem closed at $123.68.

(NYSE:XYL) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Xylem had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $138.78 and a 52-week-low of $80.95. At the end of the last trading period, Xylem closed at $123.68. Susquehanna downgraded the previous rating for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from Neutral to Negative. For the second quarter, MGM Resorts Intl had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.52. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.06 and a 52-week-low of $19.55. At the end of the last trading period, MGM Resorts Intl closed at $43.15.

(NYSE:MGM) from Neutral to Negative. For the second quarter, MGM Resorts Intl had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.52. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.06 and a 52-week-low of $19.55. At the end of the last trading period, MGM Resorts Intl closed at $43.15. Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) from Outperform to Perform. For the second quarter, Spero Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. The current stock performance of Spero Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $23.64 and a 52-week-low of $10.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.41.

(NASDAQ:SPRO) from Outperform to Perform. For the second quarter, Spero Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. The current stock performance of Spero Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $23.64 and a 52-week-low of $10.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.41. For Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Spirit Airlines showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $3.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.77 and a 52-week-low of $15.45. Spirit Airlines closed at $25.94 at the end of the last trading period.

(NYSE:SAVE), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Spirit Airlines showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $3.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.77 and a 52-week-low of $15.45. Spirit Airlines closed at $25.94 at the end of the last trading period. For Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN), Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Acceleron Pharma showed an EPS of $1.05, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $189.99 and a 52-week-low of $99.98. Acceleron Pharma closed at $172.10 at the end of the last trading period.

(NASDAQ:XLRN), Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Acceleron Pharma showed an EPS of $1.05, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $189.99 and a 52-week-low of $99.98. Acceleron Pharma closed at $172.10 at the end of the last trading period. According to Societe Generale, the prior rating for Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (OTC:SDMHF) was changed from Buy to Hold. The current stock performance of Sartorius Stedim Biotech shows a 52-week-high of $653.00 and a 52-week-low of $330.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $559.95.

(OTC:SDMHF) was changed from Buy to Hold. The current stock performance of Sartorius Stedim Biotech shows a 52-week-high of $653.00 and a 52-week-low of $330.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $559.95. JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) from Neutral to Underweight. For the second quarter, Silgan Hldgs had an EPS of $0.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.55 and a 52-week-low of $33.62. At the end of the last trading period, Silgan Hldgs closed at $38.36.

(NASDAQ:SLGN) from Neutral to Underweight. For the second quarter, Silgan Hldgs had an EPS of $0.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.55 and a 52-week-low of $33.62. At the end of the last trading period, Silgan Hldgs closed at $38.36. Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Alibaba Group Holding earned $2.57 in the first quarter, compared to $2.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $319.32 and a 52-week-low of $144.44. Alibaba Group Holding closed at $148.05 at the end of the last trading period.

(NYSE:BABA) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Alibaba Group Holding earned $2.57 in the first quarter, compared to $2.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $319.32 and a 52-week-low of $144.44. Alibaba Group Holding closed at $148.05 at the end of the last trading period. For Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR), Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. Dollar Tree earned $1.23 in the second quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $120.37 and a 52-week-low of $84.26. Dollar Tree closed at $95.72 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Volta. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Volta closed at $8.65 at the end of the last trading period.

(NYSE:VLTA). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Volta. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of and a 52-week-low of . Volta closed at $8.65 at the end of the last trading period. With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cano Health Inc (NYSE:CANO). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Cano Health. In the second quarter, Cano Health earned $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.17 and a 52-week-low of $9.20. At the end of the last trading period, Cano Health closed at $12.68.

(NYSE:CANO). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Cano Health. In the second quarter, Cano Health earned $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.17 and a 52-week-low of $9.20. At the end of the last trading period, Cano Health closed at $12.68. With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GNLN). The price target seems to have been set at $6.30 for Greenlane Hldgs. Greenlane Hldgs earned $0.22 in the second quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.73 and a 52-week-low of $2.10. At the end of the last trading period, Greenlane Hldgs closed at $2.37.

(NASDAQ:GNLN). The price target seems to have been set at $6.30 for Greenlane Hldgs. Greenlane Hldgs earned $0.22 in the second quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.73 and a 52-week-low of $2.10. At the end of the last trading period, Greenlane Hldgs closed at $2.37. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Lithium Americas is set to $20.00. In the second quarter, Lithium Americas showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.75 and a 52-week-low of $8.95. Lithium Americas closed at $22.33 at the end of the last trading period.

(NYSE:LAC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Lithium Americas is set to $20.00. In the second quarter, Lithium Americas showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.75 and a 52-week-low of $8.95. Lithium Americas closed at $22.33 at the end of the last trading period. UBS initiated coverage on Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Anaplan is set to $72.00. In the second quarter, Anaplan showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.17 and a 52-week-low of $46.00. At the end of the last trading period, Anaplan closed at $60.89.

(NYSE:PLAN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Anaplan is set to $72.00. In the second quarter, Anaplan showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.17 and a 52-week-low of $46.00. At the end of the last trading period, Anaplan closed at $60.89. With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP). The price target seems to have been set at $230.00 for Coupa Software. In the second quarter, Coupa Software showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $377.04 and a 52-week-low of $203.50. Coupa Software closed at $219.18 at the end of the last trading period.

(NASDAQ:COUP). The price target seems to have been set at $230.00 for Coupa Software. In the second quarter, Coupa Software showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $377.04 and a 52-week-low of $203.50. Coupa Software closed at $219.18 at the end of the last trading period. With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EGLX). The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Enthusiast Gaming. In the second quarter, Enthusiast Gaming earned $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.88 and a 52-week-low of $3.42. At the end of the last trading period, Enthusiast Gaming closed at $3.63.

(NASDAQ:EGLX). The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Enthusiast Gaming. In the second quarter, Enthusiast Gaming earned $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.88 and a 52-week-low of $3.42. At the end of the last trading period, Enthusiast Gaming closed at $3.63. With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE). The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for Chicken Soup for the Soul. Chicken Soup for the Soul earned $0.79 in the second quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.72 and a 52-week-low of $12.81. Chicken Soup for the Soul closed at $22.87 at the end of the last trading period.

(NASDAQ:CSSE). The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for Chicken Soup for the Soul. Chicken Soup for the Soul earned $0.79 in the second quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.72 and a 52-week-low of $12.81. Chicken Soup for the Soul closed at $22.87 at the end of the last trading period. With a Buy rating, Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage on Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ:ALZN). The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Alzamend Neuro. Alzamend Neuro earned $0.03 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.55 and a 52-week-low of $2.22. Alzamend Neuro closed at $3.08 at the end of the last trading period.

(NASDAQ:ALZN). The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Alzamend Neuro. Alzamend Neuro earned $0.03 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.55 and a 52-week-low of $2.22. Alzamend Neuro closed at $3.08 at the end of the last trading period. B of A Securities initiated coverage on Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Upwork is set to $65.00. For the second quarter, Upwork had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of Upwork shows a 52-week-high of $64.49 and a 52-week-low of $17.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.03.

(NASDAQ:UPWK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Upwork is set to $65.00. For the second quarter, Upwork had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of Upwork shows a 52-week-high of $64.49 and a 52-week-low of $17.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.03. With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Wheels Up Experience. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Wheels Up Experience's EPS was $0.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.00 and a 52-week-low of $6.43. At the end of the last trading period, Wheels Up Experience closed at $6.59.

(NYSE:UP). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Wheels Up Experience. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Wheels Up Experience's EPS was $0.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.00 and a 52-week-low of $6.43. At the end of the last trading period, Wheels Up Experience closed at $6.59. For Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI), Cowen & Co. initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Aadi Bioscience earned $0.09 in the second quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Aadi Bioscience shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.37.

(NASDAQ:AADI), Cowen & Co. initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Aadi Bioscience earned $0.09 in the second quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Aadi Bioscience shows a 52-week-high of and a 52-week-low of . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.37. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Big Cypress Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BCYP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Big Cypress Acquisition is set to $16.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.75 and a 52-week-low of $9.70. At the end of the last trading period, Big Cypress Acquisition closed at $10.08.

(NASDAQ:BCYP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Big Cypress Acquisition is set to $16.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.75 and a 52-week-low of $9.70. At the end of the last trading period, Big Cypress Acquisition closed at $10.08. With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). The price target seems to have been set at $770.00 for SVB Finl Gr. For the second quarter, SVB Finl Gr had an EPS of $9.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.42. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $677.14 and a 52-week-low of $236.06. SVB Finl Gr closed at $646.88 at the end of the last trading period.

(NASDAQ:SIVB). The price target seems to have been set at $770.00 for SVB Finl Gr. For the second quarter, SVB Finl Gr had an EPS of $9.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.42. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $677.14 and a 52-week-low of $236.06. SVB Finl Gr closed at $646.88 at the end of the last trading period. Jefferies initiated coverage on International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) with a Buy rating. The price target for IBM is set to $170.00. IBM earned $2.33 in the second quarter, compared to $2.18 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $152.84 and a 52-week-low of $105.92. IBM closed at $138.93 at the end of the last trading period.

(NYSE:IBM) with a Buy rating. The price target for IBM is set to $170.00. IBM earned $2.33 in the second quarter, compared to $2.18 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $152.84 and a 52-week-low of $105.92. IBM closed at $138.93 at the end of the last trading period. With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM). The price target seems to have been set at $137.00 for Qualcomm. For the third quarter, Qualcomm had an EPS of $1.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $167.94 and a 52-week-low of $115.43. Qualcomm closed at $128.98 at the end of the last trading period.

(NASDAQ:QCOM). The price target seems to have been set at $137.00 for Qualcomm. For the third quarter, Qualcomm had an EPS of $1.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $167.94 and a 52-week-low of $115.43. Qualcomm closed at $128.98 at the end of the last trading period. With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM). The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for Livent. For the second quarter, Livent had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.27 and a 52-week-low of $8.52. At the end of the last trading period, Livent closed at $23.11.

(NYSE:LTHM). The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for Livent. For the second quarter, Livent had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.27 and a 52-week-low of $8.52. At the end of the last trading period, Livent closed at $23.11. With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP). The price target seems to have been set at $88.00 for Snap. For the second quarter, Snap had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.34 and a 52-week-low of $25.82. At the end of the last trading period, Snap closed at $73.87.

(NYSE:SNAP). The price target seems to have been set at $88.00 for Snap. For the second quarter, Snap had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.34 and a 52-week-low of $25.82. At the end of the last trading period, Snap closed at $73.87. With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB). The price target seems to have been set at $425.00 for Facebook. For the second quarter, Facebook had an EPS of $3.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.80. The stock has a 52-week-high of $384.33 and a 52-week-low of $244.61. At the end of the last trading period, Facebook closed at $339.39.

(NASDAQ:FB). The price target seems to have been set at $425.00 for Facebook. For the second quarter, Facebook had an EPS of $3.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.80. The stock has a 52-week-high of $384.33 and a 52-week-low of $244.61. At the end of the last trading period, Facebook closed at $339.39. With an Outperform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH). The price target seems to have been set at $200.00 for Enphase Energy. In the second quarter, Enphase Energy showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $229.04 and a 52-week-low of $81.27. At the end of the last trading period, Enphase Energy closed at $149.97.

(NASDAQ:ENPH). The price target seems to have been set at $200.00 for Enphase Energy. In the second quarter, Enphase Energy showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $229.04 and a 52-week-low of $81.27. At the end of the last trading period, Enphase Energy closed at $149.97. BMO Capital initiated coverage on Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sunrun is set to $65.00. For the second quarter, Sunrun had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The current stock performance of Sunrun shows a 52-week-high of $100.93 and a 52-week-low of $37.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.00.

(NASDAQ:RUN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sunrun is set to $65.00. For the second quarter, Sunrun had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The current stock performance of Sunrun shows a 52-week-high of $100.93 and a 52-week-low of $37.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.00. With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY). The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for PLBY Group. Interestingly, in the second quarter, PLBY Group's EPS was $0.24. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.04 and a 52-week-low of $11.02. PLBY Group closed at $23.57 at the end of the last trading period.

(NASDAQ:PLBY). The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for PLBY Group. Interestingly, in the second quarter, PLBY Group's EPS was $0.24. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.04 and a 52-week-low of $11.02. PLBY Group closed at $23.57 at the end of the last trading period. With an Outperform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG). The price target seems to have been set at $357.00 for SolarEdge Technologies. In the second quarter, SolarEdge Technologies showed an EPS of $1.28, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $377.00 and a 52-week-low of $190.10. SolarEdge Technologies closed at $265.22 at the end of the last trading period.

(NASDAQ:SEDG). The price target seems to have been set at $357.00 for SolarEdge Technologies. In the second quarter, SolarEdge Technologies showed an EPS of $1.28, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $377.00 and a 52-week-low of $190.10. SolarEdge Technologies closed at $265.22 at the end of the last trading period. With a Market Perform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Plug Power. Plug Power earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Plug Power shows a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $12.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.54.

(NASDAQ:PLUG). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Plug Power. Plug Power earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Plug Power shows a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $12.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.54. BMO Capital initiated coverage on Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Bloom Energy is set to $22.00. In the second quarter, Bloom Energy showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bloom Energy shows a 52-week-high of $44.95 and a 52-week-low of $12.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.72.

(NYSE:BE) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Bloom Energy is set to $22.00. In the second quarter, Bloom Energy showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bloom Energy shows a 52-week-high of $44.95 and a 52-week-low of $12.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.72. BMO Capital initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sunnova Energy Intl is set to $50.00. Sunnova Energy Intl earned $0.57 in the second quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sunnova Energy Intl shows a 52-week-high of $57.70 and a 52-week-low of $23.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.94.

(NYSE:NOVA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sunnova Energy Intl is set to $50.00. Sunnova Energy Intl earned $0.57 in the second quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sunnova Energy Intl shows a 52-week-high of $57.70 and a 52-week-low of $23.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.94. Jefferies initiated coverage on PetMed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) with a Hold rating. The price target for PetMed Express is set to $28.00. PetMed Express earned $0.25 in the first quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PetMed Express shows a 52-week-high of $57.00 and a 52-week-low of $24.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.87.

(NASDAQ:PETS) with a Hold rating. The price target for PetMed Express is set to $28.00. PetMed Express earned $0.25 in the first quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PetMed Express shows a 52-week-high of $57.00 and a 52-week-low of $24.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.87. For Alcon Inc (NYSE:ALC), Oppenheimer initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Perform. For the second quarter, Alcon had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current stock performance of Alcon shows a 52-week-high of $87.49 and a 52-week-low of $55.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $80.47.

(NYSE:ALC), Oppenheimer initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Perform. For the second quarter, Alcon had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current stock performance of Alcon shows a 52-week-high of $87.49 and a 52-week-low of $55.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $80.47. With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN). The price target seems to have been set at $4150.00 for Amazon.com. In the second quarter, Amazon.com showed an EPS of $15.12, compared to $10.30 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3773.08 and a 52-week-low of $2881.00. Amazon.com closed at $3285.04 at the end of the last trading period.

(NASDAQ:AMZN). The price target seems to have been set at $4150.00 for Amazon.com. In the second quarter, Amazon.com showed an EPS of $15.12, compared to $10.30 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3773.08 and a 52-week-low of $2881.00. Amazon.com closed at $3285.04 at the end of the last trading period. RBC Capital initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Alphabet is set to $3400.00. For the second quarter, Alphabet had an EPS of $27.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $10.13. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2925.07 and a 52-week-low of $1433.23. Alphabet closed at $2673.52 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.