Sartorius Stedim Biotech is the leading provider of tools for biopharmaceutical fermentation and fluid management. Parent Sartorius AG has a 74% stake in the company, with 85% voting control. The business is geographically diverse, with revenue across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (40% of 2020 sales), the Americas (35%), and Asia-Pacific (25%). Sartorius Stedim Biotech employs over 7,500 people and has operations in more than 20 countries.