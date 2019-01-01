QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
376.99 - 376.99
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.1K
Div / Yield
1.42/0.38%
52 Wk
376.99 - 653
Mkt Cap
34.7B
Payout Ratio
15.11
Open
376.99
P/E
73.95
EPS
1.56
Shares
92.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 1, 2021, 5:30AM
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is the leading provider of tools for biopharmaceutical fermentation and fluid management. Parent Sartorius AG has a 74% stake in the company, with 85% voting control. The business is geographically diverse, with revenue across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (40% of 2020 sales), the Americas (35%), and Asia-Pacific (25%). Sartorius Stedim Biotech employs over 7,500 people and has operations in more than 20 countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SDMHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCPK: SDMHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sartorius Stedim Biotech's (SDMHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sartorius Stedim Biotech.

Q

What is the target price for Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SDMHF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCPK: SDMHF) was reported by Societe Generale on October 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SDMHF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SDMHF)?

A

The stock price for Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCPK: SDMHF) is $376.99 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:45:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SDMHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sartorius Stedim Biotech.

Q

When is Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCPK:SDMHF) reporting earnings?

A

Sartorius Stedim Biotech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SDMHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sartorius Stedim Biotech.

Q

What sector and industry does Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SDMHF) operate in?

A

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.