QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.1K
Div / Yield
0.22/7.24%
52 Wk
2.56 - 3.26
Mkt Cap
9.1B
Payout Ratio
180
Open
-
P/E
26.89
EPS
0
Shares
3B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 1, 2021, 6:13AM
Benzinga - Feb 25, 2021, 6:52AM
Telefonica Deutschland O2 is the German subsidiary of Telefonica, which owns 69% of the company's stock. Following the E-Plus acquisition in 2014, O2 became one of the largest wireless operators in Germany. O2 is required to offer competitors, such as 1&1 Drillisch, access to its network as a condition of the regulator's approval of its merger with E-Plus.The firm does not have its own fixed-line network but resells capacity from Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Telefonica Deutschland Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Telefonica Deutschland (TELDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Telefonica Deutschland (OTCPK: TELDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Telefonica Deutschland's (TELDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Telefonica Deutschland.

Q

What is the target price for Telefonica Deutschland (TELDF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Telefonica Deutschland (OTCPK: TELDF) was reported by Exane BNP Paribas on October 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TELDF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Telefonica Deutschland (TELDF)?

A

The stock price for Telefonica Deutschland (OTCPK: TELDF) is $3.046 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 18:48:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Telefonica Deutschland (TELDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Telefonica Deutschland.

Q

When is Telefonica Deutschland (OTCPK:TELDF) reporting earnings?

A

Telefonica Deutschland does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Telefonica Deutschland (TELDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Telefonica Deutschland.

Q

What sector and industry does Telefonica Deutschland (TELDF) operate in?

A

Telefonica Deutschland is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.