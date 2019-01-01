|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Telefonica Deutschland (OTCPK: TELDF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Telefonica Deutschland.
The latest price target for Telefonica Deutschland (OTCPK: TELDF) was reported by Exane BNP Paribas on October 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TELDF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Telefonica Deutschland (OTCPK: TELDF) is $3.046 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 18:48:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Telefonica Deutschland.
Telefonica Deutschland does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Telefonica Deutschland.
Telefonica Deutschland is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.