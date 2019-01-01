QQQ
Covestro, formerly Bayer Material Science, was spun off from the Bayer Group in 2015. The firm is a market leader in polyurethanes and polycarbonates, products that the company discovered in the mid-20th century. It also has a sizable speciality chemicals business that is focused on coatings and adhesives. Demand for Covestro's products is driven primarily by cyclical end markets, such as automotive, construction, and furniture.

Covestro Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Covestro (COVTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Covestro (OTCPK: COVTY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Covestro's (COVTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Covestro.

Q

What is the target price for Covestro (COVTY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Covestro (OTCPK: COVTY) was reported by UBS on October 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting COVTY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Covestro (COVTY)?

A

The stock price for Covestro (OTCPK: COVTY) is $28.9537 last updated Today at 3:49:18 PM.

Q

Does Covestro (COVTY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Covestro.

Q

When is Covestro (OTCPK:COVTY) reporting earnings?

A

Covestro’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Covestro (COVTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Covestro.

Q

What sector and industry does Covestro (COVTY) operate in?

A

Covestro is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.