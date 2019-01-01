Covestro, formerly Bayer Material Science, was spun off from the Bayer Group in 2015. The firm is a market leader in polyurethanes and polycarbonates, products that the company discovered in the mid-20th century. It also has a sizable speciality chemicals business that is focused on coatings and adhesives. Demand for Covestro's products is driven primarily by cyclical end markets, such as automotive, construction, and furniture.