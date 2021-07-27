Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 27, 2021
Upgrades
- For Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRLD), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Prelude Therapeutics earned $0.47. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.38 and a 52-week-low of $23.69. At the end of the last trading period, Prelude Therapeutics closed at $33.33.
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Weyerhaeuser had an EPS of $0.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.68 and a 52-week-low of $25.82. At the end of the last trading period, Weyerhaeuser closed at $34.66.
- For HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. HollyFrontier earned $0.53 in the first quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of HollyFrontier shows a 52-week-high of $42.39 and a 52-week-low of $16.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.03.
- For Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. For the first quarter, Advance Auto Parts had an EPS of $3.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $215.72 and a 52-week-low of $142.46. Advance Auto Parts closed at $214.09 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. For the first quarter, Antero Resources had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.54 and a 52-week-low of $2.56. At the end of the last trading period, Antero Resources closed at $14.62.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) was changed from Underperform to Outperform. Southwestern Energy earned $0.29 in the first quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Southwestern Energy shows a 52-week-high of $5.85 and a 52-week-low of $2.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.18.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) was changed from Underperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Range Resources showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.47 and a 52-week-low of $5.85. Range Resources closed at $15.99 at the end of the last trading period.
- B. Riley Securities upgraded the previous rating for Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) from Neutral to Buy. Century Aluminum earned $0.54 in the first quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.60 and a 52-week-low of $6.27. At the end of the last trading period, Century Aluminum closed at $13.04.
Downgrades
- For AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), Argus Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, AT&T had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.88 and a 52-week-low of $26.35. AT&T closed at $28.18 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Barrington Research, the prior rating for ATI Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:ATIP) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.44 and a 52-week-low of $4.57. ATI Physical Therapy closed at $4.72 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Medallia Inc (NYSE:MDLA), Berenberg downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Medallia earned $0.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.28 and a 52-week-low of $23.58. Medallia closed at $33.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- For PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. PBF Energy earned $2.61 in the first quarter, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.78 and a 52-week-low of $4.06. At the end of the last trading period, PBF Energy closed at $9.57.
- For RPM International Inc (NYSE:RPM), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, RPM International had an EPS of $1.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.13. The current stock performance of RPM International shows a 52-week-high of $99.30 and a 52-week-low of $78.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $87.37.
- According to Vertical Research, the prior rating for Expeditors International of Washington Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Expeditors International showed an EPS of $1.67, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $130.76 and a 52-week-low of $79.41. Expeditors International closed at $129.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating for Northwest Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:NWBI) from Buy to Neutral. Northwest Bancshares earned $0.23 in the second quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Northwest Bancshares shows a 52-week-high of $15.48 and a 52-week-low of $8.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.51.
- For O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, O'Reilly Automotive had an EPS of $7.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.97. The stock has a 52-week-high of $621.73 and a 52-week-low of $424.03. At the end of the last trading period, O'Reilly Automotive closed at $619.56.
- DZ Bank downgraded the previous rating for JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) from Buy to Sell. In the first quarter, JD.com showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $108.29 and a 52-week-low of $58.76. JD.com closed at $66.08 at the end of the last trading period.
- DZ Bank downgraded the previous rating for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) from Buy to Sell. In the fourth quarter, Alibaba Group Holding showed an EPS of $1.58, compared to $1.30 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alibaba Group Holding shows a 52-week-high of $319.32 and a 52-week-low of $190.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $191.76.
- For AutoZone Inc (NYSE:AZO), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to Outperform. AutoZone earned $26.48 in the third quarter, compared to $14.39 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AutoZone shows a 52-week-high of $1633.80 and a 52-week-low of $1085.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1622.16.
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, TAL Education had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.96 and a 52-week-low of $4.03. At the end of the last trading period, TAL Education closed at $4.40.
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (NYSE:EDU) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, New Oriental Education showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $199.74 and a 52-week-low of $1.94. New Oriental Education closed at $1.94 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Daiwa Capital, the prior rating for Youdao Inc (NYSE:DAO) was changed from Buy to Underperform. For the first quarter, Youdao had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current stock performance of Youdao shows a 52-week-high of $47.70 and a 52-week-low of $8.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.45.
- Daiwa Capital downgraded the previous rating for TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from Buy to Hold. TAL Education earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of TAL Education shows a 52-week-high of $90.96 and a 52-week-low of $4.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.40.
- For New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (NYSE:EDU), Daiwa Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, New Oriental Education showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of New Oriental Education shows a 52-week-high of $199.74 and a 52-week-low of $1.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.94.
- For Medallia Inc (NYSE:MDLA), BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Medallia earned $0.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Medallia shows a 52-week-high of $48.28 and a 52-week-low of $23.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.60.
Initiations
- BTIG initiated coverage on Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rocky Brands is set to $79.00. In the first quarter, Rocky Brands showed an EPS of $1.19, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.00 and a 52-week-low of $17.59. Rocky Brands closed at $51.86 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for D-MARKET Electronic is set to $16.40. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.23 and a 52-week-low of $12.50. D-MARKET Electronic closed at $13.28 at the end of the last trading period.
- Stifel initiated coverage on Nyxoah SA (NASDAQ:NYXH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nyxoah is set to $43.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.99 and a 52-week-low of $29.65. At the end of the last trading period, Nyxoah closed at $32.69.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Astra Space is set to $13.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.95 and a 52-week-low of $8.12. At the end of the last trading period, Astra Space closed at $8.91.
- Needham initiated coverage on Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Celcuity is set to $50.00. Celcuity earned $0.21 in the first quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.01 and a 52-week-low of $5.00. Celcuity closed at $20.68 at the end of the last trading period.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Wheels Up Experience is set to $13.00. The current stock performance of Wheels Up Experience shows a 52-week-high of $15.00 and a 52-week-low of $7.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.05.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on RMG Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RMGB) with a Buy rating. The price target for RMG Acquisition is set to $17.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.08 and a 52-week-low of $9.77. RMG Acquisition closed at $9.92 at the end of the last trading period.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global Inc (NASDAQ:PNT) with a Hold rating. The price target for POINT Biopharma Global is set to $8.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.65 and a 52-week-low of $7.65. At the end of the last trading period, POINT Biopharma Global closed at $8.82.
- Imperial Capital initiated coverage on OSI Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSIS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for OSI Systems is set to $140.00. OSI Systems earned $1.38 in the third quarter, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.23 and a 52-week-low of $66.77. At the end of the last trading period, OSI Systems closed at $97.15.
- With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on The Beachbody Co Inc (NYSE:BODY). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Beachbody. Beachbody earned $0.99 in the second quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.50 and a 52-week-low of $7.19. At the end of the last trading period, Beachbody closed at $10.09.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Amryt Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:AMYT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Amryt Pharma is set to $29.00. Amryt Pharma earned $0.09 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.44 and a 52-week-low of $10.06. Amryt Pharma closed at $10.98 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. For the first quarter, Resonant had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.33 and a 52-week-low of $2.09. Resonant closed at $2.72 at the end of the last trading period.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Transphorm Inc (OTC:TGAN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Transphorm is set to $11.00. The current stock performance of Transphorm shows a 52-week-high of $50.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.75.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Clever Leaves Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLVR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Clever Leaves Holdings is set to $13.00. Clever Leaves Holdings earned $0.55 in the first quarter, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.46 and a 52-week-low of $7.95. Clever Leaves Holdings closed at $9.58 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for EVgo. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.24 and a 52-week-low of $10.40. At the end of the last trading period, EVgo closed at $11.55.
- For Commerzbank AG (OTC:CRZBY), Societe Generale initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sell. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.43 and a 52-week-low of $4.62. At the end of the last trading period, Commerzbank closed at $6.44.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Datto Holding Corp (NYSE:MSP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Datto Holding is set to $34.00. Datto Holding earned $0.18 in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.46 and a 52-week-low of $22.30. At the end of the last trading period, Datto Holding closed at $26.28.
- With a Buy rating, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on electroCore Inc (NASDAQ:ECOR). The price target seems to have been set at $3.00 for electroCore. In the first quarter, electroCore showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of electroCore shows a 52-week-high of $3.63 and a 52-week-low of $0.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.93.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CGNT) with an Outperform rating. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Cognyte Software's EPS was $0.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.50 and a 52-week-low of $22.22. Cognyte Software closed at $24.33 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Pulse Biosciences. For the first quarter, Pulse Biosciences had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. The current stock performance of Pulse Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $45.82 and a 52-week-low of $8.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.50.
- With a Buy rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR). The price target seems to have been set at $79.00 for Altair Engineering. In the first quarter, Altair Engineering showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Altair Engineering shows a 52-week-high of $72.16 and a 52-week-low of $37.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $67.59.
- With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ironSource Ltd (NYSE:IS). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for ironSource. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.25 and a 52-week-low of $7.80. At the end of the last trading period, ironSource closed at $8.75.
- With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM). The price target seems to have been set at $135.00 for Yum Brands. For the first quarter, Yum Brands had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $123.62 and a 52-week-low of $88.08. Yum Brands closed at $123.45 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR). The price target seems to have been set at $67.00 for Restaurant Brands Intl. In the first quarter, Restaurant Brands Intl showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Restaurant Brands Intl shows a 52-week-high of $71.12 and a 52-week-low of $51.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.40.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Wendy's is set to $26.00. In the first quarter, Wendy's showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.46 and a 52-week-low of $18.86. Wendy's closed at $22.98 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD). The price target seems to have been set at $270.00 for McDonald's. McDonald's earned $1.92 in the first quarter, compared to $1.47 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $245.05 and a 52-week-low of $191.64. McDonald's closed at $243.98 at the end of the last trading period.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Jack In The Box is set to $135.00. In the second quarter, Jack In The Box showed an EPS of $1.48, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $124.53 and a 52-week-low of $76.38. Jack In The Box closed at $111.36 at the end of the last trading period.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Domino's Pizza is set to $535.00. In the second quarter, Domino's Pizza showed an EPS of $3.12, compared to $2.99 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Domino's Pizza shows a 52-week-high of $548.72 and a 52-week-low of $319.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $534.32.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to $1750.00. For the second quarter, Chipotle Mexican Grill had an EPS of $7.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The current stock performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill shows a 52-week-high of $1840.23 and a 52-week-low of $1094.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1806.87.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) with a Buy rating. The price target for D-MARKET Electronic is set to $25.90. The current stock performance of D-MARKET Electronic shows a 52-week-high of $15.23 and a 52-week-low of $12.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.28.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ELMS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Electric Last Mile Solns is set to $15.00. The current stock performance of Electric Last Mile Solns shows a 52-week-high of $12.00 and a 52-week-low of $8.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.81.
