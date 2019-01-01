QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.8 - 10.6
Mkt Cap
5.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
510M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 4:54AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Jungheinrich is Europe's second-largest forklift manufacturer with a niche carved out in the retail and wholesale segment, including a stronghold in supermarkets. The company was founded in 1953 by Friedrich Jungheinrich, and control of Jungheinrich remains in his descendants' hands through special voting shares. Globally, the company ranks number four behind Toyota and Kion Group, but nearly 90% of its sales comes from Europe, which still accounts for more than 30% of global forklift industry production.

Jungheinrich Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jungheinrich (JGHHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jungheinrich (OTCGM: JGHHY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jungheinrich's (JGHHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jungheinrich.

Q

What is the target price for Jungheinrich (JGHHY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Jungheinrich (OTCGM: JGHHY) was reported by Berenberg on July 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting JGHHY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Jungheinrich (JGHHY)?

A

The stock price for Jungheinrich (OTCGM: JGHHY) is $10 last updated Today at 3:25:04 PM.

Q

Does Jungheinrich (JGHHY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jungheinrich.

Q

When is Jungheinrich (OTCGM:JGHHY) reporting earnings?

A

Jungheinrich does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jungheinrich (JGHHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jungheinrich.

Q

What sector and industry does Jungheinrich (JGHHY) operate in?

A

Jungheinrich is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.