Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 20, 2021
Upgrades
- Compass Point upgraded the previous rating for Newtek Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Newtek Business Services had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.63 and a 52-week-low of $12.88. At the end of the last trading period, Newtek Business Services closed at $26.51.
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) from Underperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Nucor showed an EPS of $1.30, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nucor shows a 52-week-high of $82.76 and a 52-week-low of $35.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $79.38.
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Steel Dynamics showed an EPS of $2.10, compared to $0.88 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.72 and a 52-week-low of $20.58. Steel Dynamics closed at $51.19 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG), Societe Generale upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Hold. Aegon earned $0.22 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.11 and a 52-week-low of $2.10. At the end of the last trading period, Aegon closed at $4.63.
- According to Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, the prior rating for CIT Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, CIT Group had an EPS of $1.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.27. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.68 and a 52-week-low of $12.31. CIT Group closed at $52.99 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Coupa Software earned $0.17 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $377.04 and a 52-week-low of $150.88. At the end of the last trading period, Coupa Software closed at $263.47.
- National Bank Of Canada upgraded the previous rating for CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE) from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, CAE showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.29 and a 52-week-low of $13.21. CAE closed at $29.29 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- According to B. Riley FBR, the prior rating for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Sterling Bancorp had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.36 and a 52-week-low of $8.99. Sterling Bancorp closed at $24.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to China Renaissance, the prior rating for Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) was changed from Buy to Hold. Pinduoduo earned $0.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $212.60 and a 52-week-low of $42.77. At the end of the last trading period, Pinduoduo closed at $132.80.
- Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the previous rating for Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Ovid Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.40 and a 52-week-low of $2.25. Ovid Therapeutics closed at $3.70 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Chuy's Holdings had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The current stock performance of Chuy's Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $47.65 and a 52-week-low of $12.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.77.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for PPD Inc (NASDAQ:PPD) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, PPD had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The current stock performance of PPD shows a 52-week-high of $46.49 and a 52-week-low of $21.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.20.
- For Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Avis Budget Gr had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $79.99 and a 52-week-low of $9.44. Avis Budget Gr closed at $78.15 at the end of the last trading period.
- For PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, PRA Health Sciences showed an EPS of $1.55, compared to $1.54 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $162.72 and a 52-week-low of $85.45. At the end of the last trading period, PRA Health Sciences closed at $161.33.
- Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Webster Financial Corp (NYSE:WBS) from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the first quarter, Webster Financial showed an EPS of $1.25, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Webster Financial shows a 52-week-high of $63.81 and a 52-week-low of $19.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.10.
- For Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Nike earned $0.90 in the third quarter, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.95 and a 52-week-low of $84.11. At the end of the last trading period, Nike closed at $132.53.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, EOG Resources showed an EPS of $0.71, compared to $1.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of EOG Resources shows a 52-week-high of $77.14 and a 52-week-low of $31.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $71.37.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Clean Energy Fuels had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current stock performance of Clean Energy Fuels shows a 52-week-high of $19.79 and a 52-week-low of $1.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.84.
- For Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. Credicorp earned $2.28 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.68 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $172.12 and a 52-week-low of $110.47. Credicorp closed at $134.04 at the end of the last trading period.
- BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Glatfelter Corp (NYSE:GLT) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Glatfelter showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.48 and a 52-week-low of $12.26. Glatfelter closed at $17.20 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Alignment Healthcare is set to $29.00. The current stock performance of Alignment Healthcare shows a 52-week-high of $26.17 and a 52-week-low of $16.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.13.
- Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brainsway Ltd (NASDAQ:BWAY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Brainsway is set to $15.00. In the fourth quarter, Brainsway showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.04 and a 52-week-low of $5.52. Brainsway closed at $8.92 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT), Nomura initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. Lyft earned $0.59 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.28 and a 52-week-low of $21.34. Lyft closed at $61.87 at the end of the last trading period.
- Nomura initiated coverage on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) with a Buy rating. For the fourth quarter, Uber Technologies had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.05 and a 52-week-low of $26.58. Uber Technologies closed at $57.85 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR), B of A Securities initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.80 and a 52-week-low of $16.75. Luminar Technologies closed at $16.84 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Hewlett Packard. In the first quarter, Hewlett Packard showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hewlett Packard shows a 52-week-high of $16.14 and a 52-week-low of $8.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.97.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC). The price target seems to have been set at $4.00 for Cerecor. For the fourth quarter, Cerecor had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.97. Cerecor closed at $2.40 at the end of the last trading period.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ORMP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Oramed Pharmaceuticals is set to $27.00. For the second quarter, Oramed Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.73 and a 52-week-low of $2.40. At the end of the last trading period, Oramed Pharmaceuticals closed at $8.46.
- With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD). The price target seems to have been set at $260.00 for CrowdStrike Holdings. In the fourth quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CrowdStrike Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $251.28 and a 52-week-low of $62.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $213.37.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) with a Hold rating. The price target for Cisco Systems is set to $55.00. In the second quarter, Cisco Systems showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.18 and a 52-week-low of $35.28. At the end of the last trading period, Cisco Systems closed at $52.85.
- SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DSGN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Design Therapeutics is set to $36.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.50 and a 52-week-low of $21.51. Design Therapeutics closed at $23.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:IKNA) with a Buy rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.61 and a 52-week-low of $14.16. At the end of the last trading period, Ikena Oncology closed at $19.94.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fisker is set to $31.00. In the fourth quarter, Fisker earned $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.96 and a 52-week-low of $12.23. At the end of the last trading period, Fisker closed at $12.37.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ:RIDE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Lordstown Motors is set to $13.00. For the fourth quarter, Lordstown Motors had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The current stock performance of Lordstown Motors shows a 52-week-high of $31.57 and a 52-week-low of $8.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.20.
- With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ:TDUP). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for ThredUp. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.60 and a 52-week-low of $14.23. At the end of the last trading period, ThredUp closed at $15.26.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ:VLDR) with an Underperform rating. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Velodyne Lidar's EPS was $0.12. The current stock performance of Velodyne Lidar shows a 52-week-high of $30.81 and a 52-week-low of $10.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.06.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Veoneer is set to $18.00. Veoneer earned $0.82 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.71 and a 52-week-low of $7.31. Veoneer closed at $25.26 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. The current stock performance of Alignment Healthcare shows a 52-week-high of $26.17 and a 52-week-low of $16.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.13.
- For Ikena Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:IKNA), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. The current stock performance of Ikena Oncology shows a 52-week-high of $37.61 and a 52-week-low of $14.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.94.
- With an Underperform rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Canoo. Canoo earned $0.08 in the fourth quarter. The current stock performance of Canoo shows a 52-week-high of $24.90 and a 52-week-low of $8.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.28.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PLRX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Pliant Therapeutics is set to $51.00. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Pliant Therapeutics's EPS was $0.54. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.92 and a 52-week-low of $19.43. Pliant Therapeutics closed at $28.42 at the end of the last trading period.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Plug Power is set to $42.00. In the fourth quarter, Plug Power showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $3.79. At the end of the last trading period, Plug Power closed at $25.24.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Enphase Energy is set to $184.00. In the fourth quarter, Enphase Energy showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $229.04 and a 52-week-low of $34.34. Enphase Energy closed at $141.14 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC). The price target seems to have been set at $65.00 for TPI Composites. For the fourth quarter, TPI Composites had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.36 and a 52-week-low of $14.24. At the end of the last trading period, TPI Composites closed at $48.70.
- With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA). The price target seems to have been set at $52.00 for Sunnova Energy Intl. For the fourth quarter, Sunnova Energy Intl had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.70 and a 52-week-low of $9.98. Sunnova Energy Intl closed at $34.96 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN). The price target seems to have been set at $87.00 for Sunrun. In the fourth quarter, Sunrun showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sunrun shows a 52-week-high of $100.93 and a 52-week-low of $11.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.54.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Ballard Power Systems. For the fourth quarter, Ballard Power Systems had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.28 and a 52-week-low of $8.87. At the end of the last trading period, Ballard Power Systems closed at $20.26.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ:TDUP) with a Buy rating. The price target for ThredUp is set to $20.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.60 and a 52-week-low of $14.23. At the end of the last trading period, ThredUp closed at $15.26.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Zhihu Inc (NYSE:ZH). The price target seems to have been set at $15.60 for Zhihu. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.83 and a 52-week-low of $6.81. Zhihu closed at $9.44 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Plug Power. Plug Power earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $3.79. At the end of the last trading period, Plug Power closed at $25.24.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DSGN). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Design Therapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.50 and a 52-week-low of $21.51. At the end of the last trading period, Design Therapeutics closed at $23.00.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for TG Therapeutics. For the fourth quarter, TG Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.74 and a 52-week-low of $10.65. At the end of the last trading period, TG Therapeutics closed at $42.81.
- With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING). The price target seems to have been set at $172.00 for Wingstop. For the fourth quarter, Wingstop had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $172.87 and a 52-week-low of $101.73. Wingstop closed at $137.69 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Edgewise Therapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.49 and a 52-week-low of $23.56. At the end of the last trading period, Edgewise Therapeutics closed at $26.76.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Bloom Energy is set to $43.00. For the fourth quarter, Bloom Energy had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.95 and a 52-week-low of $6.53. At the end of the last trading period, Bloom Energy closed at $22.29.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:IKNA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ikena Oncology is set to $30.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.61 and a 52-week-low of $14.16. At the end of the last trading period, Ikena Oncology closed at $19.94.
- With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Fiesta Restaurant Gr. In the fourth quarter, Fiesta Restaurant Gr showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.52 and a 52-week-low of $5.36. Fiesta Restaurant Gr closed at $13.34 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:BCYC). The price target seems to have been set at $53.00 for Bicycle Therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics earned $0.83 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.20 and a 52-week-low of $12.54. At the end of the last trading period, Bicycle Therapeutics closed at $28.10.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ:TDUP) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for ThredUp is set to $16.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.60 and a 52-week-low of $14.23. ThredUp closed at $15.26 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT). The price target seems to have been set at $28.50 for Rackspace Technology. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Rackspace Technology's EPS was $0.26. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.43 and a 52-week-low of $15.44. Rackspace Technology closed at $25.34 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ:TDUP). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for ThredUp. The current stock performance of ThredUp shows a 52-week-high of $31.60 and a 52-week-low of $14.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.26.
