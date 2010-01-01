2 Reasons Why Facebook Is Still A Long

"Imagine you could charge for lemonade without having to pay for lemons. That's Facebook. It remains one of the best businesses we've ever seen and is chronically misunderstood." -Clay Gardner, Titan Co-CEO & Chief Investment Officer

The Test That Everyone Fears In A Private Equity Job Interview

Interviews at top-bracket investment banks are known for including both financial accounting questions and brainteasers. These investment banking interviews are notoriously tricky—but at least applicants have an idea that they’re coming.

What You Need To Know About In This Market

The S&P has given up all of its gains on the day, and they were plenty, and now finds itself trading in the red. As a result, the bears are inspired by the failure to push through the 1175 price level, and keeps them from having to consider whether they should cover their shorts or not ahead of Bernanke's Jackson Hole speech for now.

ETF Stocks Sector Scorecard for week of June 7, 2011

Stock market predictions are enough to give the average investor the bed spins. If you haven't started, the headline confusion is enough to cause people to start drinking.

ETF Stocks Sector Scorecard for week of June 7, 2011

Stock market predictions are enough to give the average investor the bed spins. If you haven't started, the headline confusion is enough to cause people to start drinking.

Gambling On TEVA, Proctor & Gamble Places A Bet (TEVA) (PG)

Looking to see what is working in the investment markets today and has a good probability of working in the future is a daunting task. No one really knows where the markets are going with true certainty, dear reader, the best anyone can do is make an educated guess.

First Look at The Complete Trading Course by Corey Rosenbloom

What Is An ETF?

BookingAlpha

WHAT IS AN ETF?

Markets Mixed & Another Juicy Bite of AAPL

3 down days in a row for the S&P, surely not. Maybe my monitor is broken....... Nope! For the first time in 3 months the market is giving a little back. Hmmm, reminds me of a recent post: Onward & Upward to New Highs

BOOKINGALPHA UPDATE:

Trading Calendar February 21-25, 2011

Here is your weekly trading calendar of scheduled economic data releases and other potential market moving events for the trading week of February 21-25, 2011.

Visit www.BookingAlpha.com for details on how to leverage this information into actionable trades that have provided our subscribers a return of over 81% in 2010!

We are growing like crazy! Please continue spreading the word!

What to Ponder as the IPO Market Heats Up in 2011...

Rather than focus on the turmoil in Egypt or rehash a number of economic statistics that imply the economic recovery remains a steady but slow one characterized by modest job growth near term, let's instead look at another facet of the market.

BankUnited rises from dead in successful IPO (BKU)

Florida's largest financial institution, BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) started crumbling in the wake of the subprime mortgage collapse in 2007. It would eventually be seized by regulators and sold to a group of private investors in May 2009. All told, the collapse cost the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

If Chaos In Egypt Spreads, Buy These Stocks

Protecting your assets from exogenous events should be a primary concern for all investors. We invest to make money, but even before that our No. 1 objective should be to avoid losing money. If the chaos in Egypt spreads, the effects on equities, currencies and commodities could be profound, and your objective should be on protecting your capital.

1/29/11 Market Update & Outlook

Broader Market Weekly Performance:

Dow -0.42%

S&P -0.55%

Nasdaq +0.10%

Russell +0.29%

VIX +6.71%

www.BookingAlpha.com

MARKET UPDATE:

01/22/11 Market Update - Bears Get The Best Of The Bulls

Broader Market Weekly Performance:

Dow +0.73%

S&P -0.76%

Nasdaq -2.37%

Russell -4.26%

VIX +8.76%

www.BookingAlpha.com

MARKET UPDATE: