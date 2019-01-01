QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
10.56 - 10.65
Vol / Avg.
0.9K/22.3K
Div / Yield
0.08/0.73%
52 Wk
10.18 - 14.85
Mkt Cap
5.5B
Payout Ratio
Open
10.56
P/E
26.51
Shares
519.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Weir Group PLC manufacturers equipment for minerals and other industrial end markets. The company's operating segment includes Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment is engaged in the provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive highwear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment is involved in ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure. It generates maximum revenue from the Minerals segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from South America.

Weir Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Weir Group (WEGRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Weir Group (OTCPK: WEGRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Weir Group's (WEGRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Weir Group.

Q

What is the target price for Weir Group (WEGRY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Weir Group (OTCPK: WEGRY) was reported by Credit Suisse on April 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WEGRY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Weir Group (WEGRY)?

A

The stock price for Weir Group (OTCPK: WEGRY) is $10.65 last updated Today at 3:53:40 PM.

Q

Does Weir Group (WEGRY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 7, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 11, 2018.

Q

When is Weir Group (OTCPK:WEGRY) reporting earnings?

A

Weir Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Weir Group (WEGRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Weir Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Weir Group (WEGRY) operate in?

A

Weir Group is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.