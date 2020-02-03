Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 3, 2020
Upgrades
- Sidoti & Co. changed the rating for Herman Miller Inc (NASDAQ: MLHR) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Herman Miller had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.87 and a 52-week-low of $33.46. Herman Miller's stock last closed at $38.65 per share.
- DA Davidson changed the rating for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE: BR) from Neutral to Buy. Broadridge Financial Soln earned $0.53 in the second quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $136.99 and a 52-week-low of $93.77. Broadridge Financial Soln's stock last closed at $119.15 per share.
- For General Dynamics Corp (NYSE: GD), Argus Research upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, General Dynamics had an EPS of $3.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $193.76 and a 52-week-low of $160.21. General Dynamics's stock last closed at $175.35 per share.
- For Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT), Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Applied Materials earned $0.80 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.93 and a 52-week-low of $36.80. Applied Materials's stock last closed at $57.99 per share.
- For New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Strong Buy. In the second quarter, New Relic showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.00 and a 52-week-low of $50.00. New Relic's stock last closed at $66.04 per share.
- For Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST), Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Monster Beverage showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.01 and a 52-week-low of $52.23. Monster Beverage's stock last closed at $66.60 per share.
- For Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Celanese showed an EPS of $1.99, compared to $2.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.88 and a 52-week-low of $94.56. Celanese's stock last closed at $103.39 per share.
- Piper Sandler changed the rating for Hess Corp (NYSE: HES) from Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Hess showed an EPS of ($0.60), compared to ($0.31) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.11 and a 52-week-low of $51.10. Hess's stock last closed at $56.50 per share.
- For Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT), Buckingham upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. Adient earned $0.96 in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.40 and a 52-week-low of $12.14. Adient's stock last closed at $25.70 per share.
- Capital One upgraded the stock for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Corporate Office Props had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.31 and a 52-week-low of $24.21. Corporate Office Props's stock last closed at $29.76 per share.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the stock for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Charter Communications earned $3.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $521.69 and a 52-week-low of $319.30. Charter Communications's stock last closed at $517.46 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) from In-Line to Outperform. For the third quarter, bluebird bio had an EPS of ($3.73), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($2.73). The stock has a 52-week-high of $163.43 and a 52-week-low of $71.42. bluebird bio's stock last closed at $79.69 per share.
- For Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE: CL), Atlantic Equities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Colgate-Palmolive showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.41 and a 52-week-low of $63.44. Colgate-Palmolive's stock last closed at $73.77 per share.
- UBS upgraded the stock for Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Nike showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.62 and a 52-week-low of $77.07. Nike's stock last closed at $96.27 per share.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Acceleron Pharma showed an EPS of ($0.86), compared to ($0.63) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.38 and a 52-week-low of $37.01. Acceleron Pharma's stock last closed at $90.78 per share.
- For Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MMSI), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Merit Medical Systems showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.64 and a 52-week-low of $19.50. Merit Medical Systems's stock last closed at $36.42 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Ulta Beauty showed an EPS of $2.23, compared to $2.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $368.83 and a 52-week-low of $222.00. Ulta Beauty's stock last closed at $267.91 per share.
- For Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE: CL), RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Colgate-Palmolive had an EPS of $0.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.41 and a 52-week-low of $63.44. Colgate-Palmolive's stock last closed at $73.77 per share.
- For Nektar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NKTR), Mizuho upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Nektar Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.56), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.56). The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.11 and a 52-week-low of $15.63. Nektar Therapeutics's stock last closed at $19.89 per share.
- For Rémy Cointreau (OTC: REMYY), Bernstein upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.67 and a 52-week-low of $10.37. Rémy Cointreau's stock last closed at $10.54 per share.
- Barclays changed the rating for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, KKR & Co had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.12 and a 52-week-low of $22.01. KKR & Co's stock last closed at $31.89 per share.
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE: MUSA) from Underweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Murphy USA had an EPS of $1.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.24 and a 52-week-low of $72.07. Murphy USA's stock last closed at $102.14 per share.
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ: WHF) from Underweight to Neutral. WhiteHorse Finance earned $0.40 in the third quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.68. WhiteHorse Finance's stock last closed at $13.89 per share.
- For Solar Capital Ltd (NASDAQ: SLRC), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Solar Capital showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.83 and a 52-week-low of $19.89. Solar Capital's stock last closed at $20.55 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE: OUT) from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Outfront Media had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.56 and a 52-week-low of $20.30. Outfront Media's stock last closed at $29.72 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI) from Sell to Neutral. In the third quarter, CVR Energy showed an EPS of $1.18, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.52 and a 52-week-low of $34.00. CVR Energy's stock last closed at $34.62 per share.
- For Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA), BMO Capital upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Axalta Coating Systems earned $0.42 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.20 and a 52-week-low of $23.34. Axalta Coating Systems's stock last closed at $28.81 per share.
- Barclays upgraded the stock for Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ: VRTS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Virtus Investment earned $4.32 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $131.18 and a 52-week-low of $86.91. Virtus Investment's stock last closed at $123.03 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) from Underperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Clean Energy Fuels had an EPS of ($0.02), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.04). The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.47 and a 52-week-low of $1.71. Clean Energy Fuels's stock last closed at $2.30 per share.
Downgrades
- Oppenheimer changed the rating for Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN) from Outperform to Perform. In the third quarter, Eyenovia earned ($0.29). The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.98 and a 52-week-low of $2.55. Eyenovia's stock last closed at $4.68 per share.
- For Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL), Buckingham downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Royal Caribbean Cruises had an EPS of $4.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.98. The stock has a 52-week-high of $135.31 and a 52-week-low of $100.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises's stock last closed at $117.09 per share.
- Alembic Global downgraded the stock for Trinseo SA (NYSE: TSE) from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Trinseo showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $1.83 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.34 and a 52-week-low of $27.36. Trinseo's stock last closed at $28.75 per share.
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE: BEP) from Neutral to Underperform. Brookfield Renewable earned ($0.17) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.18) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.83 and a 52-week-low of $28.12. Brookfield Renewable's stock last closed at $48.80 per share.
- For Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ: FLMN), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Falcon Minerals earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.53 and a 52-week-low of $5.29. Falcon Minerals's stock last closed at $5.50 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for LAIX Inc (NYSE: LAIX) from Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, LAIX had an EPS of ($0.61), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.90). The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.10 and a 52-week-low of $2.01. LAIX's stock last closed at $4.58 per share.
- DA Davidson changed the rating for First Busey Corp (NASDAQ: BUSE) from Buy to Neutral. First Busey earned $0.57 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.00 and a 52-week-low of $23.44. First Busey's stock last closed at $25.50 per share.
- Guggenheim changed the rating for Dermira Inc (NASDAQ: DERM) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Dermira showed an EPS of ($1.06), compared to ($1.58) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.48 and a 52-week-low of $5.25. Dermira's stock last closed at $18.95 per share.
- For Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE: NOC), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Sell. Northrop Grumman earned $5.61 in the fourth quarter, compared to $4.93 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $385.00 and a 52-week-low of $263.29. Northrop Grumman's stock last closed at $374.53 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) from Outperform to In-Line. For the third quarter, CRISPR Therapeutics had an EPS of $2.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($1.07). The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.00 and a 52-week-low of $29.34. CRISPR Therapeutics's stock last closed at $51.95 per share.
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) from Outperform to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.71 and a 52-week-low of $33.49. ViacomCBS's stock last closed at $34.13 per share.
- For Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Verizon Communications had an EPS of $1.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.22 and a 52-week-low of $53.02. Verizon Communications's stock last closed at $59.45 per share.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) from Neutral to Sell. For the fourth quarter, Exxon Mobil had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.49 and a 52-week-low of $61.86. Exxon Mobil's stock last closed at $62.12 per share.
- BMO Capital downgraded the stock for Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Electronic Arts showed an EPS of $2.52, compared to $1.93 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.13 and a 52-week-low of $78.00. Electronic Arts's stock last closed at $107.92 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Market Perform, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV). The price target is set at $19.00 for Revolve Group. Revolve Group earned $0.13 in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.36 and a 52-week-low of $14.35. Revolve Group's stock last closed at $17.75 per share.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Anterix Inc (NASDAQ: ATEX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Anterix is set at $58.00. Anterix earned ($0.46) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.81) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.33 and a 52-week-low of $33.14. Anterix's stock last closed at $46.46 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Citigroup initiated coverage on GSX Techedu Inc (NYSE: GSX). The price target is set at $42.00 for GSX Techedu. In the third quarter, GSX Techedu earned $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.47 and a 52-week-low of $8.53. GSX Techedu's stock last closed at $32.65 per share.
- For ResMed Inc (NYSE: RMD), CLSA initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Underperform. For the second quarter, ResMed had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $167.05 and a 52-week-low of $92.73. ResMed's stock last closed at $159.05 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, B of A Securities initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance Corp (NYSE: NMFC). The price target is set at $14.50 for New Mountain Finance. In the third quarter, New Mountain Finance showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.38 and a 52-week-low of $13.01. New Mountain Finance's stock last closed at $14.05 per share.
- For Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: CCO), JP Morgan initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the third quarter, Clear Channel Outdoor had an EPS of ($0.28), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.16). The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.47 and a 52-week-low of $2.06. Clear Channel Outdoor's stock last closed at $2.73 per share.
- For Linde PLC (NYSE: LIN), Goldman Sachs initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. In the third quarter, Linde earned $1.94. The stock has a 52-week-high of $214.45 and a 52-week-low of $159.08. Linde's stock last closed at $203.00 per share.
