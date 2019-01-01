QQQ
Range
18.54 - 19.04
Vol / Avg.
29.2K/18.4K
Div / Yield
0.21/1.10%
52 Wk
17.98 - 24.72
Mkt Cap
9.6B
Payout Ratio
44.9
Open
18.75
P/E
41.6
EPS
0
Shares
507.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Remy Cointreau is an international spirits distiller based in France. Cognacs sold under the umbrella trademarks of Remy Martin and Louis XIII anchor its portfolio, with a skew toward superior qualities like VSOP and XO. Its assortment also includes liqueurs like Cointreau and single-malt whiskies like Bruichladdich. The bulk of its volume is sold through a proprietary distribution platform (including independent wholesalers where mandated by regulators), while it goes to market through partners in some European countries. Where it controls distribution, additional revenue is generated by providing smaller, third-party brands with a route to market. Remy is controlled by the Dubreuil and Cointreau families, with its free float only representing roughly 40% of shares outstanding.

Remy Cointreau Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Remy Cointreau (REMYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Remy Cointreau (OTCPK: REMYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Remy Cointreau's (REMYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Remy Cointreau.

Q

What is the target price for Remy Cointreau (REMYY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Remy Cointreau (OTCPK: REMYY) was reported by Jefferies on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting REMYY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Remy Cointreau (REMYY)?

A

The stock price for Remy Cointreau (OTCPK: REMYY) is $19.02 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Remy Cointreau (REMYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Remy Cointreau.

Q

When is Remy Cointreau (OTCPK:REMYY) reporting earnings?

A

Remy Cointreau does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Remy Cointreau (REMYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Remy Cointreau.

Q

What sector and industry does Remy Cointreau (REMYY) operate in?

A

Remy Cointreau is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.