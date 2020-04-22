Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $4.84 billion.
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $44.30 billion.
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.69 per share on revenue of $3.41 billion.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $8.87 billion.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $6.18 billion.
- Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
- Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $684.25 million.
- Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.
- Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $463.66 million.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCFS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $467.12 million.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $5.33 billion.
- Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.
- Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $790.17 million.
- Evercore Inc. (NYSE: EVR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $435.40 million.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.
- Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $4.02 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $753.91 million.
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.
- TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.
- Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.
- Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $752.06 million.
- Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $3.43 billion.
- ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $709.12 million.
- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.1 billion.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.
- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $214.40 million.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion.
- Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $674.66 million.
- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $933.93 million.
- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.98 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
- NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE: NWE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $381.52 million.
- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $341.65 million.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets