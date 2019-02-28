Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $4.79 billion.
- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $3.79 billion.
- Encana Corp (NYSE: ECA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.
- Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE: NOMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $667.18 million.
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: VAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $738.77 million.
- Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.
- ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $9.98 billion.
- LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion.
- Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.83 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.
- Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $341.21 million.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $19.58 billion.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $14.12 billion.
- Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $6.86 billion.
- Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $817.91 million.
- Verso Corp (NYSE: VRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $712.83 million.
- Sotheby's (NYSE: BID) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.5 per share on revenue of $338.79 million.
- Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $510.14 million.
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.
- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $277.10 million.
- Veritiv Corp (NYSE: VRTV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
- ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $369.60 million.
- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $755.93 million.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $213.18 million.
- Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $706.25 million.
- Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: IBP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $346.46 million.
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
- Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE: VST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $4.61 billion.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $562.52 million.
- Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion.
- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.
- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $777.34 million.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $707.40 million.
- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $745.74 million.
- TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $297.60 million.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $560.30 million.
- Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BRSS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $420.30 million.
- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $226.55 million.
- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $252.83 million.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $199.51 million.
- Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $185.21 million.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.
- ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $315.77 million.
- Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $974.47 million.
- Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE: KWR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $216.82 million.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.5 per share on revenue of $338.79 million.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $443.39 million.
- Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $849.97 million.
- AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion.
- Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $308.86 million.
- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.
- Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $180.80 million.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $198.22 million.
