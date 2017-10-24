Earnings Scheduled For October 24, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $10.63 billion.
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $33.55 billion.
- United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $14.96 billion.
- McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $5.71 billion.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.26 per share on revenue of $12.79 billion.
- Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.96 per share on revenue of $4.50 billion.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.
- 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $7.90 billion.
- Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $5.51 billion.
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion.
- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion.
- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.
- Pentair plc. (NYSE: PNR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
- Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE: NVS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $12.23 billion.
- Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
- Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
- Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.
- Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
- Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.67 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion.
- PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $4.50 billion.
- Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $11.73 billion.
- PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
- TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $938.42 million.
- Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.
- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $40.28 billion.
- Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $6.81 billion.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $693.27 million.
- Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.9 per share on revenue of $25.68 billion.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.
- Canadian National Railway (USA) (NYSE: CNI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $832.38 million.
- Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE: CSL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $204.52 million.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
- Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $708.98 million.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $678.75 million.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...