Why DoorDash Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 12%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. DASH fell sharply in today’s session as the company reported mixed financial results for its fourth quarter.

The company said it expects first-quarter marketplace GOV to be between $18.5 billion and $18.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $320 million to $380 million.

DoorDash shares dipped 12.2% to $110.88 on Friday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

Gaxos.ai Inc. GXAI gained 444% to $1.41. Gaxos Gaming announced plans to launch an AI solution for game developers and studios.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC HTOO shares gained 157% to $3.10. The company said it had received notification from the European Commission that its HEVO-Portugal project was among 33 selected for approval under the Important Projects of Common European Interest ("IPCEI") Hy2Infra program.

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd CPOP shares jumped 203% to $3.89.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. AMBO shares jumped 164% to $0.3649 after surging more than 15% on Thursday.

Tarena International, Inc. TCTM climbed 93% to $2.1191 after gaining around 12% on Thursday.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO gained 48% to $45.90.

Yunji Inc. YJ gained 43.5% to $0.8666. Yunji announced appointment of new independent director.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD OCG jumped 30% to $1.8982.

Boqii Holding Limited BQ shares rose 24.2% to $0.3601 after falling around 5% on Thursday.

PRA Group, Inc. PRAA gained 23.4% to $30.25 following upbeat results.

The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD shares rose 21% to $91.66 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. NNOX gained 19% to $11.31. Nvidia recently reported a 59,632 share stake in the company.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR surged 19% to $7.97. Intuitive Machines announced that its IM-1 mission Nova-C class lunar lander has successfully launched on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

NOVONIX Limited NVX gained 18.8% to $2.2339.

Backblaze, Inc. BLZE gained 17.2% to $9.55 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued full year 2024 revenue guidance above estimates.

Toast, Inc. TOST jumped 16.6% to $22.39 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter adjusted subscription services and financial technology solutions guidance. Also the company authorized a $250 million share repurchase program.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares rose 15.8% to $191.79 as the company reported better-than-expected financial results for its fourth quarter on Thursday.

Lichen China Limited LICN shares rose 13.7% to $1.3299. Lichen China filed for mixed shelf of up to $100 million.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL gained 13.1% to $495.00 following upbeat quarterly results.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. TXRH jumped 10% to $147.30 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter GAAP EPS results. Also, Wedbush and Stephens & Co raised their respective price targets on the stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation HRT rose 9.8% to $14.12 as the company agreed to be acquired by General Atlantic and Stone Point Capital.

Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT gained 8.3% to $203.27 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter guidance.

Tantech Holdings Ltd TANH shares surged 8.1% to $0.94 after jumping 16% on Thursday.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT climbed 7.9% to $134.73 after the FDA accepted and filed the company's efficacy supplement to the Biologics License Application for ELEVIDYS.

Artivion, Inc. AORT rose 4.1% to $18.78 following strong quarterly results.

Losers

China Natural Resources, Inc. CHNR dipped 48% to $1.81 after the company arranged a registered direct placement of approximately $3.27 million worth of common shares at $2.20 per share with institutional investors.

JX Luxventure Limited JXJT declined 28% to $1.9850.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation TVGN shares fell 25.1% to $7.49 after surging 119% on Thursday. Tevogen Bio announced a $8 million equity investment.

Bloom Energy Corporation BE shares fell 24% to $7.49 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS fell 24% to $14.60 following weak quarterly results.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited DXF fell 24% to $0.3650.

Roku, Inc. ROKU shares fell 22.7% to $73.08 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. MSAI shares fell 21.7% to $2.75 after jumping over 68% on Thursday.

Trupanion, Inc. TRUP fell 19.5% to $28.41 following fourth-quarter results.

Dropbox, Inc. DBX shares fell 17.8% to $26.74 after reporting fourth-quarter results.

Datasea Inc. DTSS fell 17.1% to $8.14 after ending yesterday's run on the bourses with over 9% gain.

Inventiva S.A. IVA shares tumbled 17% to $3.30 after the company reported preliminary 2023 fiscal year financial results and issued an update on its clinical trial NATiV3.

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. MSAI fell 14.8% to $2.99.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN fell 14.7% to $66.21 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter revenue guidance below estimates.

Iris Energy Limited IREN fell 14% to $6.66 following second-quarter results.

Auddia Inc. AUUD dipped 13.4% to $0.1982.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. THS fell 13% to $37.18 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue results and issued FY24 guidance below estimates.

Yelp Inc. YELP dipped 11% to $39.50 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results. Yelp also announced its board of directors authorized a $500 million increase to its share repurchase program.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. TDS fell 10.7% to $16.46 following quarterly results.

Carvana Co. CVNA fell 8.3% to $52.79. Raymond James analyst Mitch Ingles downgraded Carvana from Market Perform to Underperform.

Mercer International Inc. MERC dipped 7.8% to $7.19 following weak results.

Westrock Coffee Company WEST fell 7.7% to $10.27 after the company issued an update on preliminary 2023 full year results.

United States Cellular Corporation USM dipped 6.9% to $38.83 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 guidance.

SunPower Corporation SPWR fell 6.2% to $4.0150. Guggenheim analyst Joseph Osha downgraded SunPower from Neutral to Sell and announced a $1 price target.

