Why Oil-Related Stocks Traded Higher; Here Are 74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 4, 2022 3:24 AM | 9 min read
Gainers

  • LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. LOGC shares surged 637.6% to close at $2.01 on Monday after the company announced it will be acquired by AstraZeneca's subsidiary, Alexion, for $2.07 per share.
  • FedNat Holding Company FNHC jumped 308.7% to close at $0.47 after dipping around 28% on Friday.
  • Oblong, Inc. OBLG gained 167% to settle at $0.40. Shares of several companies in the technology sector traded higher as stocks rebound following recent weakness.
  • FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR shares rose 92.9% to close at $6.50 after the stock rose more than 80% Friday.
  • Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS gained 48.9% to close at $1.31 after declining around 8% on Friday. Wearable Devices, last week, posted a 1H loss of $0.18 per share.
  • Flexible Solutions International, Inc. FSI gained 44.2% to close at $2.38. FSI reported termination of merger with Lygos Inc.
  • Myovant Sciences Ltd. MYOV shares climbed 36.1% to close at $24.44 after the company received an acquisition offer from Sumitovant Biopharma and Sumitormo Pharma to acquire the company for $22.75 per share in cash.
  • Lottery.com Inc. LTRY gained 34% to settle at $0.3015.
  • Blue Star Foods Corp. BSFC jumped 32% to close at $0.8316. Blue Star Foods recently signed a one-year extension to its multi-year supply contract with Sysco Corp.
  • LiveWire Group, Inc. LVWR climbed 29.5% to close at $9.30.
  • Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. GAME gained 28.9% to close at $0.7262. Engine Gaming's Frankly Media and Aggregated Media announced a partnership.
  • Viasat, Inc. VSAT climbed 26.9% to close at $38.37 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Link 16 Tactical Data Links business to L3Harris Technologies for $1.96 billion.
  • Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. NRGV surged 23.1% to settle at $6.50.
  • MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MYMD gained 22.6% to close at $3.20.
  • Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP SBS gained 22.4% to close at $11.15.
  • Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM surged 22.2% to close at $2.15.
  • F-star Therapeutics, Inc. FSTX rose 21.7% to settle at $6.23. F-star Therapeutics, in August, posted a Q2 loss of $0.88 per share.
  • Locafy Limited LCFY gained 20.5% to settle at $0.47.
  • Isoray, Inc. ISR jumped 20.4% to close at $0.2769. IsoRay recently announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Viewpoint Molecular Targeting.
  • Century Aluminum Company CENX gained 18.6% to close at $6.26. Shares of aluminum companies traded higher as the London Metal Exchange considers a potential ban on Russian commodities.
  • Aditxt, Inc. ADTX climbed 18.6% to close at $4.02.
  • Athersys, Inc. ATHX gained 18.4% to close at $2.19.
  • InterDigital, Inc. IDCC jumped 18.3% to close at $47.81 after the company raised its Q3 sales guidance and entered into a patent license agreement with a major technology company.
  • Immunovant, Inc. IMVT gained 18.1% to close at $6.59.
  • Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. GOL jumped 16.7% to close at $3.84 as Brazilian President Bolsonaro outperforms polls in the Brazilian runoff election.
  • Azul S.A. AZUL gained 16.3% to close at $9.47 after the Brazilian election resulted in a runoff giving Bolsonaro a chance to maintain the presidency.
  • Vertiv Holdings Co VRT jumped 15.7% to close at $11.25. Vertiv Holdings Co Chief Executive Officer Rob Johnson will retire from his position due to health reasons, effective December 31, 2022.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX rose 15.6% to close at $7.11.
  • New Gold Inc. NGD gained 14.8% to close at $1.01. RBC Capital upgraded New Gold from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $1 to $1.25.
  • BGC Partners, Inc. BGCP rose 14.7% to close at $3.60. BGC Partners recently said it expects Q3 sales to be below the midpoint of the range it previously stated.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI rose 14.2% to close at $11.51.
  • QualTek Services Inc. QTEK gained 13.9% to close at $2.29.
  • Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE gained 13.7% to close at $3.89.
  • Endeavour Silver Corp. EXK gained 13.6% to close at $3.43.
  • Oceaneering International, Inc. OII jumped 12.9% to close at $8.99. Shares of oil-related stocks traded higher as oil rises amid reports suggesting OPEC+ is considering an oil production cut of 1 million barrels per day.
  • Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. CSCW gained 12.7% to close at $1.33.
  • Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR gained 12.7% to close at $0.3370 after gaining 8% on Friday.
  • Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras PBR rose 12.6% to close at $13.90.
  • Alcoa Corporation AA gained 11.1% to close at $37.39.
  • Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANEB jumped 10.6% to close at $3.0963. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals recently announced interim data from the first two cohorts of Part B of its ongoing Phase 2 trial of ANEB-001 for acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI).
  • Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX gained 8.8% to close at $0.1850. Tenax Therapeutics, last month, said it is evaluating alternative strategic paths.
  • Mondee Holdings, Inc. MOND gained 8.5% to close at $8.47.
  • Calithera Biosciences, Inc. CALA gained 8.2% to close at $3.18 after the company announced the FDA granted Fast Track designation for sapanisertib for the treatment of NRF2-mutated squamous lung cancer.
  • Kosmos Energy Ltd. KOS gained 7.9% to close at $5.58. Shares of several oil stocks traded higher amid an increase in the price of oil as OPEC+ is rumored to be considering a 1M barrel per day oil production cut.
  • Mesoblast Limited MESO gained 7.3% to close at $2.73.
  • United States Steel Corporation X gained 7% to settle at $19.39.
  • Kuke Music Holding Limited KUKE gained 6.2% to close at $0.50.

 

Losers

  • Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. APRN fell 45.3% to close at $3.16 on Monday after the company announced an equity distribution agreement allowing the company to sell up to $15 million of stock.
  • Clene Inc. CLNN shares fell 28.2% to close at $2.01 after the company released topline results from the Healey ALS Platform trial of CNM-Au8, an investigational gold nanocrystal suspension, in participants with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
  • Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE dipped 22.1% to settle at $0.4201 after the company announced results of the AVOID-HF clinical study analysis at the 2022 HFSA meeting, showing a "statistically superior clinical benefit of Aquadex therapy in reducing heart failure events and mortality."
  • Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR dropped 20.9% to close at $0.0949. Timber Pharmaceuticals reported a $1.3 million registered direct offering.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT fell 20.6% to close at $2.40. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, on Friday, announced the intent to effect a reverse stock split.
  • Aura Biosciences, Inc. AURA fell 19.5% to close at $14.59. Aura Biosciences announced interim Phase 2 data evaluating suprachoroidal administration of belzupacap sarotalocan for the first-line treatment of patients with early-stage choroidal melanoma presented at the AAO 2022.
  • Pharvaris N.V. PHVS dropped 19.3% to close at $6.19.
  • Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ZEST fell 19.2% to settle at $1.05.
  • GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT dropped 18.5% to close at $8.24. Aegis Capital initiated coverage on GigaCloud Tech with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $26.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ADMP dropped 16.8% to close at $0.1651. Adamis Pharmaceuticals announced a review of strategic alternatives.
  • FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE declined 15.8% to close at $8.15.
  • SHF Holdings, Inc. SHFS fell 14.9% to close at $5.90 after dropping 20% on Friday.
  • Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX dropped 14.6% to settle at $7.89.
  • Belite Bio, Inc BLTE fell 14% to close at $29.10. Belite Bio presented 12-month interim results of LBS-008 Phase 1b/2 study in adolescent Stargardt disease at the AAO Annual Meeting 2022.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. TKAT declined 13.8% to close at $0.8970.
  • Hippo Holdings Inc. HIPO fell 12.8% to close at $16.16.
  • Waldencast plc WALD fell 12% to close at $8.80.
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS fell 10.6% to close at $61.04.
  • Tyra Biosciences, Inc. TYRA fell 10.6% to close at $7.86.
  • Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. THRD dropped 10.4% to close at $17.00.
  • Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA fell 10.3% to close at $0.0969. Maxim Group recently downgraded Kintara Therapeutics from Buy to Hold.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE fell 10% to close at $2.44.
  • mCloud Technologies Corp. MCLD dipped 9.3% to settle at $1.36.
  • Lilium N.V. LILM dropped 9.2% to close at $2.07. Lilium recently announced partnership with GlobeAir.
  • Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares fell 8.6% to close at $242.40 after the company reported third-quarter vehicle deliveries below Wall Street expectations. Tesla said it produced 365,923 vehicles in the quarter and delivered 343,830.
  • Lordstown Motors Corp. RIDE dropped 7.7% to settle at $1.69.
  • Remitly Global, Inc. RELY fell 6.1% to close at $10.44.

