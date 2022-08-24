Why XPeng Shares Traded Lower By Around 11%; Here Are 77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. WINT shares jumped 55.2% to close at $0.70 on Tuesday after the company announced it has entered into a global licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of KL4 surfactant and AEROSURF. The company may receive up to $78.9 million in milestones.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH jumped 53% to close at $1.49. Reviva Pharmaceuticals recently posted Q2 loss of $0.29 per share.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT climbed 53% to close at $3.06.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO shares gained 49.4% to close at $11.50 after gaining over 6% on Monday.
- China Index Holdings Limited CIH jumped 42.9% to close at $1.00 after the company received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter from Fang Holdings to acquire all outstanding shares of the company at $0.84 per share.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA jumped 38.6% to close at $1.11 after a Form 4 filing showed activity from 10% shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King including purchase of company stock and exercise of put option contracts.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AERI shares jumped 36% to close at $15.16. Alcon AG ALC agreed to acquire Aerie Pharmaceuticals for $15.25 per share, valuing Aerie at about $770 million.
- Vivakor, Inc. VIVK climbed 29.8% to close at $1.96.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT jumped 29% to close at $0.71 after Roth Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5.
- Nerdy, Inc. NRDY gained 23.9% to close at $3.37 after a Form 4 filing showed company CEO Charles Cohn reported a purchase of 5 million shares of stock at an average price of $3.50 per share.
- NLS Pharmaceutics AG NLSP rose 23.2% to close at $0.6598.
- Secoo Holding Limited SECO gained 23% to settle at $0.3701. Secoo Holding recently entered into Share Purchase Agreements with Beijing HCYK Corporation Management Partner (HCYK) and Timing Capital Limited.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. YTEN surged 21.5% to close at $3.39. Yield10 Bioscience recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.70 per share.
- FGI Industries Ltd. FGI gained 19.8% to close at $3.33. FGI Industries recently posted Q3 EPS of $0.10.
- Eqonex Limited EQOS jumped 19.8% to settle at $0.64 after declining around 5% on Monday.
- FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. NOTE gained 19.3% to close at $10.32. FiscalNote Holdings recently posted a Q2 loss of $3.06 per share.
- Amesite Inc. AMST climbed 18% to close at $0.7477 after the company announced it has partnered with Central Michigan University to deliver a complete Enterprise Learning Community Environment.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. GBR rose 17.2% to close at $1.98. New Concept Energy recently posted Q2 EPS of $0.02.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE gained 17% to close at $7.02.
- Akumin Inc. AKU gained 16.4% to settle at $1.28.
- Enservco Corporation ENSV rose 16.1% to close at $1.95. Enservco, last month, posted Q1 sales of $4.08 million.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INFI gained 15.7% to settle at $1.55.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL jumped 15.4% to settle at $1.72.
- Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. GEHI gained 15.4% to close at $0.60.
- Tritium DCFC Limited DCFC climbed 13.9% to settle at $7.31. Tritium highlighted opening of first global EV fast charger manufacturing facility in the US.
- Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA climbed 13.9% to close at $5.00.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. ARTW gained 12.8% to close at $2.38.
- Invacare Corporation IVC gained 12.4% to close at $0.91. Invacare reported cooperation agreement with Azurite Management.
- Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV rose 12.3% to settle at $36.77. Verve Therapeutics announced new preclinical data supporting the nomination of the company's second product candidate, VERVE-201.
- Eargo, Inc. EAR shares gained 12.2% to close at $2.48.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.PANW climbed 12.1% to settle at $569.51 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued FY23 guidance above estimates. The company’s board also announced a three-for-one stock split.
- Quotient Limited QTNT shares gained 11.7% to close at $0.2166. Quotient recently reported a wider Q1 loss.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA jumped 11.6% to close at $60.56. Intellia Therapeutics will present interim clinical data from ongoing Phase 1/2 study of NTLA-2002 for treatment of hereditary angioedema at 2022 Bradykinin Symposium.
- Borr Drilling Limited BORR shares rose 11.5% to close at $4.06. Borr Drilling recently announced US offering 6.9 million common shares at public offering price of $3.60 per share.
- XP Inc. XP climbed 11% to close at $21.62.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS gained 10.3% to close at $14.01.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH rose 9.9% to close at $0.2872. Waitr Holdings said its on-demand delivery brand ASAP has entered into a partnership agreement with the online food delivery search engine, FoodBoss.
- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY gained 9.6% to settle at $23.01.
- Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG rose 9.4% to close at $3.14.
- F45 Training Holdings Inc. FXLV gained 8.8% to close at $2.34.
- Renovacor, Inc. RCOR rose 8.8% to close at $1.85. Renovacor recently reported Q2 loss of $0.23 per share.
- Marin Software Incorporated MRIN rose 8.6% to close at $1.90 after the company announced the ability to optimize Snapchat ad campaigns through its MarinOne platform.
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK gained 8.1% to close at $22.75. Shares of energy companies traded higher amid a gain in oil after Saudi Arabia suggested OPEC+ could make output cuts to support prices.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation SIX rose 8.1% to close at $24.41.
- Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. CDRO jumped 6.2% to close at $2.58.
- SentinelOne, Inc. S rose 6% to close at $27.78.
Losers
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG dipped 39% to close at $3.22. The company announced it has entered into strategic partnership with Guyguide to exclusively design and provide Monkeypox testing kits and insurance coverage products for traveling packages to US, Canada, Australia and European countries.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN shares fell 38.9% to close at $21.99 on Tuesday.
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG shares fell 38.4% to close at $1.33 after jumping around 73% on Monday.
- Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWH dipped 37.3% to settle at $0.5519. Aspira Women's Health priced 12 million share common stock offering at $0.75 per share.
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT dropped 35.7% to close at $26.64 after declining around 14% on Monday.
- Genius Group Limited GNS dipped 30.6% to close at $3.59.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC declined 29.8% to close at $0.2501 after jumping 66% on Monday.
- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. FHTX fell 25.1% to close at $11.00 after the company announced the FDA has placed a clinical hold on the Phase 1 dose escalation study of FHD-286.
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. ASRT declined 24.7% to close at $2.74 after the company priced a $60 million convertible senior notes offering.
- Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR fell 23.7% to close at $1.16 after Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Akili, Inc. AKLI fell 20.3% to close at $5.70.
- Sientra, Inc. SIEN fell 19% to close at $0.66. Sientra recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.29 per share.
- NantHealth, Inc. NH fell 18.9% to close at $0.4240. NantHealth recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.10 per share.
- Jowell Global Ltd. JWEL dropped 16.5% to settle at $1.11.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM fell 16.5% to close at $81.32. Zoom Video reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but sales missed expectations. The company ended the quarter with 204,100 Enterprise customers, up 18% year-over-year.
- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY dropped 15.6% to close at $3.6901. Innovative Eyewear recently priced its 980,000 unit IPO at $7.50 per unit.
- Forza X1, Inc. FRZA fell 15% to close at $4.93. Forza X1, along with OneWater Marine, recently announced the companies have entered into a strategic partnership to create a distribution channel for the Forza X1's integrated electric sports boats.
- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI fell 14.9% to close at $0.5105. Healthcare Triangle recently filed for resale of up 12.6 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.
- Wag! Group Co. PET dropped 14.7% to close at $6.51. Wag! Recently posted Q2 revenue of $12.8 million.
- NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. NHWK declined 14.6% to close at $2.17. NightHawk Biosciences recently said it would fund development of a monkeypox vaccine.
- DLocal Limited DLO fell 13.9% to close at $25.51. Dlocal reported second-quarter revenue growth of 71.6% year-over-year to $101.2 million, beating the consensus of $98.53 million.
- SaverOne 2014 Ltd SVRE fell 13.8% to close at $2.55.
- PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. MYPS fell 13.1% to settle at $3.45. B of A Securities initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $3.
- XPeng Inc. XPEV dropped 10.8% to settle at $18.73 after the company reported Q2 EPS results down year over year and worse-than-expected sales results.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAT fell 10.7% to close at $9.00.
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST fell 9.2% to close at $2.5050.
- IHS Holding Limited IHS fell 8.6% to close at $7.12. IHS Holding recently reported Q2 EPS results down year-over-year.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC dropped 8.6% to close at $9.56.
- Aspen Group, Inc. ASPU fell 8.3% to close at $0.8528.
- Twitter, Inc. TWTR declined 7.3% to settle at $39.86 following reports suggesting an ex-Twitter executive blows the whistle on the company, alleging reckless and negligent cybersecurity policies.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT declined 6.1% to close at $1.53 after surging more than 48% on Monday.
