Why Blue Water Vaccines Is Trading Higher By Around 80%, Here Are 61 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV shares jumped 79.5% to $4.57 after the company announced it plans to explore the potential development of a novel monkeypox vaccine using its norovirus shell and protrusion virus-like particle platform.
- Hill International, Inc. HIL shares rose 61.5% to $2.81 after Global Infrastructure Solutions (GISI) and the company announced an agreement to merge in an all-cash transaction valued at $173 million.
- JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE shares jumped 54% to $3.50 after jumping over 20% on Tuesday.
- Eargo, Inc. EAR rose 46.3% to $2.9550 after climbing 77% on Tuesday. Eargo recently said Q2 EPS results were down year over year.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA gained 40.4% to $28.37 after a form 4 filing showed Director Sanford Robertson purchased 100,000 shares at an average price of $20.69.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG shares rose 31.9% to $1.4908. Vinco Ventures shares jumped around 59% on Tuesday after Nasdaq resumed trading in the stock.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY rose 24% to $25.59 on continued momentum amid an uptick in retail investor attention on social media.
- Laird Superfood, Inc. LSF gained 21.7% to $2.7399 after the company confirmed the receipt of an unsolicited offer from EF Hutton to acquire all of the company's outstanding common stock for $3 per share in cash.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. LX jumped 21.6% to $2.4199 after the company late Tuesday reported Q2 results.
- Stabilis Solutions, Inc. SLNG rose 17.7% to $5.40. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales.
- Akumin Inc. AKU gained 17.6% to $1.0850.
- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. COGT rose 16.5% to $16.50. Cogent Biosciences recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.71 per share.
- ATA Creativity Global AACG gained 16% to $2.46. ATA Creativity Global recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.05 per share.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ jumped 15.8% to $3.57.
- Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LBPH gained 15.5% to $4.98.
- Qilian International Holding Group Limited QLI jumped 13.4% to $1.52.
- Kubient, Inc. KBNT jumped 13% to $1.0852. Kubient recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RPHM gained 12.5% to $3.51. Reneo Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.50 per share.
- FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE rose 8.3% to $14.42 after gaining 12% on Tuesday. The company reported Q2 results on Monday.
- BlackLine, Inc. BL gained 8% to $74.69.
- Kirkland's, Inc. KIRK gained 7.7% to $5.70.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. A rose 6.9% to $141.88 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its FY22 guidance.
Losers
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation SJ shares dipped 25.6% to $3.26.
- Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK fell 25.1% to $12.40. Embark Technology reported the completion of reverse stock split.
- Sonder Holdings Inc. SOND declined 23.1% to $1.96.
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC fell 22.5% to $53.11 after the company announced top-line results from the registrational Part 2 of the PIONEER clinical trial of AYVAKIT in patients with non-advanced systemic mastocytosis.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ARTL shares dipped 22% to $4.96. Artelo Biosciences shares jumped 46% on Tuesday after the company announced the publication of pre-clinical results of its FABP inhibitor platform.
- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG shares fell 21.8% to $2.4950 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. LVLU tumbled 21.6% to $6.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS. Piper Sandler lowered its price target on the stock from $14 to $11.
- PAVmed Inc. PAVM dropped 21.2% to $1.5606 after the company issued business update and preliminary Q2 financial results. Lake Street maintained PAVmed with a Buy and lowered the price target from $7 to $5.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. UBX declined 20% to $1.0950 after the company announced a $25 million common stock offering.
- Kidpik Corp. PIK shares fell 19% to $2.0500 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Nerdy, Inc. NRDY declined 18.6% to $3.0512. Goldman Sachs maintained Nerdy with a Neutral and raised the price target from $3 to $3.5.
- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. FEDU dipped 18% to $14.51.
- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. OMIC declined 17.6% to $3.31 after UBS downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target from $10 to $4.50.
- BioAtla, Inc. BCAB dropped 17.7% to $9.76.
- Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI fell 17% to $0.1716. Palisade Bio dosed first patient in its Phase 3 study evaluating lead asset LB1148 to accelerate the return of bowel function in adult patients undergoing gastrointestinal surgery.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc ITRM declined 15.8% to $0.2316. Iterum Therapeutics on Tuesday announced August 17, 2022 as date of 1-for-15 reverse share split.
- I-Mab IMAB fell 15.5% to $6.73. I-Mab disclosed in an SEC filing that AbbVie Inc ABBV would discontinue the global Phase 1b study of lemzoparlimab combination therapy with azacitidine and venetoclax in myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and acute myelocytic leukemia (AML).
- Enovix Corporation ENVX dipped 15% to $21.20.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. MRAM dropped 15% to $7.43.
- Krispy Kreme, Inc. DNUT fell 14.6% to $12.39 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- Membership Collective Group Inc. MCG dropped 14.6% to $6.98 after the company lowered FY22 sales forecast.
- FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY fell 14.3% to $2.1598.
- Latham Group, Inc. SWIM dipped 14.2% to $6.70.
- The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE fell 14.2% to $47.15 after the company reported a year-over-year drop in Q2 sales.
- Arvinas, Inc. ARVN fell 13.8% to $45.19.
- HyreCar Inc. HYRE declined 12.3% to $1.14. HyreCar recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.20 per share.
- Amyris, Inc. AMRS fell 12% to $3.23.
- Endo International plc ENDP fell 11.6% to $0.3271. Endo International filed for bankruptcy after reaching a $6 billion deal with some of its creditors as the company sought to settle opioid-related lawsuits.
- Farfetch Limited FTCH dipped 10.7% to $8.92.
- The RealReal, Inc. REAL fell 10.5% to $3.0150 after jumping 22% on Tuesday.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN declined 9.7% to $5.13.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA dropped 9.6% to $9.98.
- ZipRecruiter, Inc. ZIP fell 9.6% to $17.93.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM fell 8.4% to $0.3152. Tuesday Morning recently reported CFO transition.
- Novavax, Inc. NVAX declined 7.8% to $39.53. Novavax Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine was granted expanded provisional approval in New Zealand as a first and second booster for adults.
- Sanofi SNY fell 7.6% to $41.42 after the company announced it is discontinuing the global clinical development program of amcenestrant following the recommendation of an Independent Data Monitoring Committee.
- Snap Inc. SNAP dropped 7.1% to $11.72.
- Lyft, Inc. LYFT declined 7% to $18.00.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM fell 6.3% to $102.35. Shares of software companies traded lower amid a rise in treasury yields, which weighed on growth stocks.
