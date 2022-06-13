91 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd REDU shares jumped 138.5% to settle at $3.41 on Friday. RISE Education announced expected timing for the completion of the merger with Dada Auto.
- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. MICS gained 60.4% to settle at $6.72.
- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. COGT shares surged 58.7% to close at $7.87 on Friday after the company reported initial data from its ongoing Phase 2 APEX clinical trial.
- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. DRTS rose 40.2% to settle at $9.66. Alpha Tau Medical recently announced FDA approval of its IDE application to initiate its multi-center pivotal study for the treatment of recurrent cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma using the Alpha DaRT.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX gained 39.4% to close at $13.20 on above-average volume as the stock trended across social media platforms.
- AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC jumped 38.7% to close at $12.50.
- BIMI International Medical Inc. BIMI rose 30% to settle at $0.6762 after the company announced it entered a $5 million stock purchase agreement with chairman Fnu Oudom.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARDS gained 29.2% to close at $1.46.
- Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACXP rose 23.2% to settle at $3.77.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited OXBR surged 19.9% to close at $4.34.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE gained 19.8% to close at $8.76.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation NYMX rose 19.7% to settle at $0.5296. Nymox Pharmaceutical, last month, received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA regarding the company's New Drug Application for fexapotide triflutate.
- Gold Resource Corporation GORO jumped 19.4% to close at $2.09. Gold Resource, last month, posted Q1 EPS of $0.05.
- Enservco Corporation ENSV gained 17.5% to close at $3.09.
- Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY surged 17.3% to close at $0.54.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. BRQS shares gained 16.6% to close at $0.20.
- Arcellx, Inc. ACLX jumped 16.4% to settle at $24.43.
- Regis Corporation RGS jumped 16.3% to close at $0.65. Regis partnered with salon technology provider Zenoti to support its 5,000+ locations.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS gained 16.1% to close at $1.30 after jumping 190% on Thursday.
- Renovare Environmental, Inc. RENO rose 15.6% to settle at $0.2702.
- Bright Green Corporation BGXX gained 15.2% to close at $2.58.
- Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM jumped 14.8% to close at $4.58.
- Paltalk, Inc. PALT rose 14.7% to close at $2.23 after the company acquired Visicom's ManyCam assets for $2.7 million.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. SCPS jumped 10.8% to close at $0.4490.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU rose 10.1% to close at $16.21 after dropping around 15% on Thursday.
- Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI gained 10% to close at $2.52. Energy Focus recently reported a $3.5 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited IMTE gained 9.4% to close at $2.90. Integrated Media Technology announced Memorandum of Understanding to develop sourcing channel of halal products in Thailand.
- RLX Technology Inc. RLX shares gained 6.5% to close at $2.30.
- Data Storage Corporation DTST gained 6.4% to close at $3.34.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX surged 6% to close at $0.6524.
Losers
- Revlon, Inc. REV shares dipped 52.8% to close at $2.05. Revlon is reportedly close to filing for bankruptcy.
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ABVC declined 48.6% to settle at $0.90.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. FULC shares fell 39.2% to close at $4.92 on Friday after the company announced clinical proof-of-concept data from the ongoing Phase 1b trial of FTX-6058 for the treatment of sickle cell disease.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD fell 28.5% to close at $0.3451 after declining 6% on Thursday.
- Axcella Health Inc. AXLA fell 27% to close at $2.00.
- Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. BJDX declined 24.5% to settle at $1.23. Bluejay Diagnostics recently announced that the FDA has agreed to consider its plan to pursue a De Novo submission for the Symphony IL-6 Test.
- DocuSign, Inc. DOCU shares dropped 24.5% to close at $65.93 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings results for its first quarter. The company said it expects fiscal second-quarter revenue to be between $600 million and $604 million.
- Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI fell 24.1% to close at $4.80.
- Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM fell 23% to close at $0.5776.
- Immuneering Corporation IMRX dipped 23% to settle at $4.95.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. EVLO fell 22.3% to close at $2.02.
- Boxed, Inc. BOXD dipped 21.9% to close at $1.96.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL declined 21.4% to close at $9.69 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. YQ fell 21.3% to close at $2.40.
- Dave Inc. DAVE dipped 20.8% to close at $0.99.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. GLSI dropped 20.7% to close at $8.35.
- Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD fell 20.6% to close at $2.74.
- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. CRBU dipped 20.4% to settle at $6.94 after the company reported additional data from the CB-010 allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy Phase 1 ANTLER trial at the European Hematology Association 2022 Hybrid Congress.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. CYCN fell 20.2% to close at $0.6578 after the company announced topline clinical data for CY6463 in MELAS patients at UMDF Mitochondrial Medicine 2022 Symposium.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. VVOS dipped 19.7% to close at $1.51. Vivos Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.26 per share.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA dropped 19.7% to close at $0.9401.
- Wejo Group Limited WEJO shares fell 19.5% to close at $1.57. Wejo recently announced the expansion and extension of its relationship with Microsoft Maps.
- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. OMGA dipped 19.5% to settle at $2.98.
- Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. LVLU declined 19.5% to settle at $14.16. B of A Securities downgraded Lulus Fashion Lounge from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $14 to $21.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR fell 19% to close at $4.13 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE dropped 18.9% to close at $0.1835.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IDRA fell 18.8% to close at $0.53. Idera Pharmaceuticals, last month, reported results from an investigator-sponsored trial in melanoma patients.
- Vivint Smart Home, Inc. VVNT declined 18.8% to settle at $4.37.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX shares fell 18.5% to close at $6.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. The company said it sees Q4 net revenue of $485 million to $495 million.
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC dipped 18.2% to close at $48.07 after Citigroup downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $68 to $41.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. APVO declined 18.1% to close at $3.98. Aptevo Therapeutics recently announced new preliminary remission data on four additional patients enrolled in on-going APVO436 dose expansion Phase 1B Trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ZYNE fell 17.8% to close at $1.06.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY fell 17.4% to settle at $0.9585.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC dipped 17.3% to close at $0.2860. AnPac Bio regained compliance with requirements to remain listed on Nasdaq Capital Market.
- WeWork Inc. WE fell 17.2% to settle at $5.96.
- Qutoutiao Inc. QTT dropped 17.1% to settle at $1.41.
- Apyx Medical Corporation APYX fell 16.8% to close at $6.24. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), last week, announced 510(k) clearance of Apyx Medical’s Renuvion Dermal Handpiece for specific dermal resurfacing procedures.
- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK fell 16.7% to close at $2.89.
- EBET, Inc. EBET fell 15.9% to settle at $3.02. EBET entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional and accredited investors to issue 0.97 million shares and warrants to buy up to an aggregate of 0.97 million shares.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. IGC dipped 15.9% to close at $0.5231. IGC recently received U.S. Patent for method and composition for treating seizure disorders, utilizing CBD.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. FDMT fell 15.8% to close at $6.38.
- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. HOWL fell 15.7% to close at $4.62.
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc. PEAR fell 15.7% to settle at $2.31.
- Akouos, Inc. AKUS declined 15.6% to close at $4.18.
- Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY fell 15.5% to close at $2.56.
- HyreCar Inc. HYRE dipped 15.3% to settle at $1.05.
- DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT fell 15.1% to close at $2.76 after jumping around 80% on Thursday. DBV Technologies announced private placement financing of $194 million.
- Valneva SE VALN fell 15% to close at $20.00.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN dipped 14.8% to close at $5.70.
- Cepton, Inc. CPTN dropped 14.6% to settle at $1.46.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN tumbled 14.4% to close at $0.2527. Sonnet BioTherapeutics recently announced results from a preclinical combination study of SON-1010 with anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibition.
- Freshworks Inc. FRSH fell 13.8% to close at $12.35.
- JanOne Inc. JAN fell 13.5% to close at $3.26. JanOne, on Thursday, said its ARCA Recycling subsidiary announced it will open three new recycling centers in June and July.
- NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP shares declined 12.3% to close at $0.3074 after jumping 93% on Thursday.
- Quhuo Limited QH fell 10.4% to close at $0.43.
- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd NISN fell 8.2% to close at $0.78 after the company announced a buyback of up to $8 million.
- View, Inc. VIEW fell 8.2% to close at $2.35.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. USWS shares fell 8% to close at $0.8187 after the company announced it has received a written notice from NASDAQ that co. had failed to maintain compliance with the minimum bid requirement under Nasdaq listing rule.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. SELB fell 7.3% to settle at $1.14.
- Epizyme, Inc. EPZM fell 6.7% to close at $0.61 after declining around 8% on Thursday.
- GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX slipped 5% to close at $6.43. Goldman Sachs downgraded GoodRx Holdings from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $12 to $9.
