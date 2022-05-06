55 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

by

Gainers Swvl Holdings Corp. SWVL surged 24.4% to $7.50. Swvl Holdings 13D Filing from investor Ahmed Sabbah showed a new 6.4% stake in the company.

rose 23.2% to $2.2436. Funko, Inc. FNKO rose 20.9% to $20.22 after The Chernin Group announced a consortium led by TCG will make a $263M strategic investment in Funko at $21 per share. Funko also reported upbeat quarerly results.

rose 20.9% to $18.92 following Q1 results. DMC Global Inc. BOOM gained 19.7% to $25.50 following strong Q1 results.

jumped 16.6% to $5.66 after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised its price target from $15 to $20. RxSight, Inc. RXST gained 15.4% to $12.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

gained 15.4% to $12.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results. Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE shares gained 15% to $32.45 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results.

shares gained 15% to $32.45 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results. Stem, Inc. STEM gained 14.6% to $8.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and reaffirmed FY22 guidance.

gained 14.6% to $8.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and reaffirmed FY22 guidance. Vaxxinity, Inc. VAXX jumped 14.5% to $6.20.

jumped 14.5% to $6.20. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. AVDX gained 13.7% to $8.79 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

gained 13.7% to $8.79 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates. BellRing Brands, Inc. BRBR gained 13.2% to $23.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

gained 13.2% to $23.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. Unum Group UNM jumped 12.5% to $35.90 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

jumped 12.5% to $35.90 following upbeat quarterly earnings. Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR gained 11.5% to $16.52. Turtle Beach weighed a sales process as it considers ways to maximize value for shareholders.

gained 11.5% to $16.52. Turtle Beach weighed a sales process as it considers ways to maximize value for shareholders. PepGen Inc. PEPG jumped 11.2% to $13.35 as the company priced its IPO at $12 per share.

jumped 11.2% to $13.35 as the company priced its IPO at $12 per share. Stagwell Inc. STGW gained 11.2% to $7.17 after reporting Q1 results.

gained 11.2% to $7.17 after reporting Q1 results. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS jumped 10.5% to $6.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

jumped 10.5% to $6.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. IRTC gained 10% to $129.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued FY22 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.

Losers Digital Brands Group, Inc.. DBGI shares fell 54.1% to $0.2282 after the company priced its 37.39 million share offering at $0.25 per share.

shares fell 54.1% to $0.2282 after the company priced its 37.39 million share offering at $0.25 per share. The Joint Corp. JYNT shares dipped 38.2% to $17.31 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.

shares dipped 38.2% to $17.31 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results. Meten Holding Group Ltd. METX fell 32.2% to $1.8392 following effectiveness of 1-for-30 reverse stock split.

fell 32.2% to $1.8392 following effectiveness of 1-for-30 reverse stock split. Endo International plc ENDP fell 30.1% to $1.4125 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 guidance.

fell 30.1% to $1.4125 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 guidance. Guardant Health, Inc. GH dipped 22.2% to $39.42. Guardant Health's Q1 FY22 revenues rose 22% Y/Y to $96.1 million,

dipped 22.2% to $39.42. Guardant Health's Q1 FY22 revenues rose 22% Y/Y to $96.1 million, Under Armour, Inc. UAA dropped 22.2% to $11.11 after the company reported Q1 adjusted EPS results were down year over year and issued FY23 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

dropped 22.2% to $11.11 after the company reported Q1 adjusted EPS results were down year over year and issued FY23 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. fuboTV Inc. FUBO fell 18.1% to $3.3750 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

fell 18.1% to $3.3750 after the company reported Q1 earnings results. Better Therapeutics, Inc. BTTX dropped 18% to $1.9197. The company is expected to release quarterly results on May 13, 2022.

dropped 18% to $1.9197. The company is expected to release quarterly results on May 13, 2022. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited AOSL fell 17% to $37.54 after reporting Q3 results.

fell 17% to $37.54 after reporting Q3 results. GoPro, Inc. GPRO fell 16.9% to $7.27 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

fell 16.9% to $7.27 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. CLNE dropped 16.9% to $4.9340 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

dropped 16.9% to $4.9340 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. Bloom Energy Corporation BE shares fell 16.7% to $15.80 after the company reported downbeat quarterly results.

fell 16.6% to $15.81 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. Vapotherm, Inc. VAPO fell 16.5% to $3.74. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Vapotherm from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $12 to $5.

fell 16.5% to $3.74. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Vapotherm from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $12 to $5. Remitly Global, Inc. RELY declined 16.4% to $8.68 following Q1 results.

declined 16.4% to $8.68 following Q1 results. Qurate Retail, Inc. QRTEA dropped 16.4% to $3.6013 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

dropped 16.2% to $37.88 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 sales guidance. Ranpak Holdings Corp. PACK fell 15.5% to $12.66 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

fell 15.5% to $12.66 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results. Backblaze, Inc. BLZE dropped 15.3% to $8.17 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance.

dropped 15.3% to $8.17 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance. CareDx, Inc CDNA dropped 14.7% to $26.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

dropped 14.7% to $26.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. GANX dipped 14.7% to $3.3001. Gain Therapeutics presented preclinical data from its GBA Parkinson's Disease program. The results were highlighted in a poster presentation at the XXVII World Congress on Parkinson's Disease and Related Disorders.

dipped 14.7% to $3.3001. Gain Therapeutics presented preclinical data from its GBA Parkinson's Disease program. The results were highlighted in a poster presentation at the XXVII World Congress on Parkinson's Disease and Related Disorders. Compass Minerals International, Inc. CMP dropped 14.1% to $50.55 following Q1 results.

dropped 14.1% to $50.55 following Q1 results. Illumina, Inc. ILMN declined 13.8% to $251.40 after the company reported Q1 financial results.

declined 13.8% to $251.40 after the company reported Q1 financial results. Pulmonx Corporation LUNG dropped 13.8% to $19.49. Pulmonx posted a Q1 loss of $0.43 per share.

dropped 13.8% to $19.49. Pulmonx posted a Q1 loss of $0.43 per share. News Corporation NWS declined 12.8% to $17.08 after the company reported Q3 financial results.

declined 12.8% to $17.08 after the company reported Q3 financial results. Zhihu Inc. ZH shares fell 12.5% to $1.52.

shares fell 12.5% to $1.52. Cloudflare, Inc. NET fell 12% to $68.47 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 guidance.

fell 12% to $68.47 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 guidance. Ubiquiti Inc UI dropped 12% to $242.73 following Q3 results.

dropped 12% to $242.73 following Q3 results. Teradata Corporation TDC declined 11.2% to $35.44 after the company issued weak earnings forecast.

declined 11.2% to $35.44 after the company issued weak earnings forecast. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. USX dropped 10.6% to $3.0750 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

dropped 10.6% to $3.0750 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results. Farmer Bros. Co. FARM dropped 10.2% to $5.92 following Q3 results.

dropped 10.2% to $5.92 following Q3 results. Primerica, Inc. PRI declined 9.7% to $117.12 following downbeat quarterly results.

declined 9.7% to $117.12 following downbeat quarterly results. bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE dropped 9.6% to $3.67.

dropped 9.6% to $3.67. Entravision Communications Corporation EVC declined 9.6% to $4.6450 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

declined 9.6% to $4.6450 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VRPX fell 8.5% to $1.72.

