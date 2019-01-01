QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Cemtrex Inc is a multi-industry technology company that is engaged in the development of markets such as Internet of Things, Augmented and Virtual Reality, and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision in a wide range of sectors, including consumer products, industrial manufacturing, digital applications, and intelligent security and surveillance systems. The company's operating segment includes Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Advanced Technologies segment.

Cemtrex Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cemtrex (CETXP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ: CETXP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cemtrex's (CETXP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cemtrex (CETXP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cemtrex

Q

Current Stock Price for Cemtrex (CETXP)?

A

The stock price for Cemtrex (NASDAQ: CETXP) is $1.72 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cemtrex (CETXP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cemtrex.

Q

When is Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) reporting earnings?

A

Cemtrex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cemtrex (CETXP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cemtrex.

Q

What sector and industry does Cemtrex (CETXP) operate in?

A

Cemtrex is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.