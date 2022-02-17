56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) gained 54.5% to close at $2.07 on Wednesday. Hookipa Pharma amended and restated collaboration and license agreement with Gilead Sciences for arenaviral immunotherapy as a component of a potential functional curative regimen for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
- Upstart Holdings, Inc.. (NASDAQ: UPST) shares climbed 35.7% to close at $148.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates. The company also announced a $400 million buyback.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) gained 28.6% to close at $0.9231.
- Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL) rose 27.5% to settle at $7.23. Satellogic recently announced a $5 million buyback.
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) surged 26.3% to close at $0.3801.
- Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) rose 20.7% to settle at $7.42.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) surged 20% to close at $0.6099. RISE Education Cayman recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with Dada Auto Inc.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) gained 18.3% to settle at $1.00.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) climbed 17.2% to close at $2.93.
- Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ: SOTK) rose 17% to close at $6.20.
- Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) gained 16.5% to close at $3.75 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued guidance.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) surged 16% to close at $2.90.
- CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) gained 15.1% to settle at $11.83. CELLINK and CollPlant entered into collaboration agreement to explore future large-scale production of CollPlant's regenerative breast implants using CELLINK's bioprinting technologies.
- Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) jumped 14.9% to close at $26.79 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) gained 14.6% to close at $2.04.
- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) jumped 14.4% to close at $316.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) gained 12.9% to close at $16.00. The company’s Q2 sales jumped 18.3% year-over-year to €187.6 million.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) climbed 11.8% to close at $58.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) climbed 11.6% to close at $5.49. AeroClean Technologies’ air purification system will be installed at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.
- Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ: UNAM) gained 10.8% to close at $3.08.
- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) shares climbed 10.4% to close at $7.74 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and issued strong sales forecast.
- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) gained 9.7% to close at $23.61. Corsair Gaming Incwill replace First Midwest Bancorp in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, February 18.
- Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) gained 4.7% to close at $53.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also increased its buyback and dividend.
- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) rose 4.3% to settle at $8.71 as the company reported a rise in Q4 sales and issued strong sales forecast.
Also check out this: Executives Buying These 5 Penny Stocks
Losers
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares dipped 48.7% to close at $0.3130 on Wednesday. Avenue Therapeutics announced the outcome of the FDA meeting of the Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee and the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee on IV tramadol.
- Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) shares tumbled 37% to settle at $144.20 on Wednesday after the company reported Q4 earnings results and announced an agreement to acquire Sound United.
- Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) dipped 27.9% to close at $2.85 after dropping 15% on Tuesday.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) fell 26.8% to close at $4.60. Baudax Bio announced a 1-for-35 reverse stock split.
- Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) fell 26.5% to close at $53.87 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) fell 23.5% to close at $6.77 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) fell 23.1% to close at $89.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) tumbled 21.9% to close at $2.46. Hillstream BioPharma Press Release highlighted that the company received orphan drug designation for its HSB-1216 for the treatment of uveal melanoma.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) dipped 21.1% to close at $5.25.
- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) fell 20.2% to close at $27.39.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) dipped 20% to close at $0.16.
- ToughBuilt Industries recently announced a $5 million registered direct offering.
- Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) fell 18.4% to close at $9.56 following Q4 results.
- Toast, Inc. (NYSE: TOST) shares fell 18.2% to close at $23.00 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares dropped 17.8% to close at $29.58after the company reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS results were down year-over-year.
- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) fell 17.8% to close at $2.87.
- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) declined 17.5% to close at $35.91. Sage Therapeutics and Biogen said the Phase 3 CORAL study met its primary and key secondary endpoints.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) fell 17.3% to close at $30.15 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Modiv Inc. (NYSE: MDV) fell 17% to settle at $25.72. The company recently priced its IPO at $25 per share.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) shares dipped 16.7% to close at $0.7401 on Wednesday after jumping 93% on Tuesday. The company today announced its Color World Metaverse Software has gone live in the Android app store.
- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) dipped 16.7% to close at $23.59.
- Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) fell 16% to close at $746.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) dipped 15.6% to close at $28.00 following Q4 results. RBC Capital downgraded Clearwater Paper from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $50 to $35.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) dropped 15.2% to settle at $0.8735.
- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) fell 15% to close at $37.95. AMC Networks reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 3% year-on-year to $803.7 million.
- Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) dropped 13.8% to settle at $8.87.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) dipped 12.8% to close at $93.60. The FDA has accepted for review Mirati Therapeutics marketing application seeking approval for adagrasib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) fell 11.6% to close at $11.01. Ericsson may have made payments to the ISIS terror organization to gain access to specific transport routes in Iraq, Bloomberg reported as per CEO Borje Ekholm’s statement to a newspaper Dagens Industri.
- Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) fell 11.1% to close at $38.51 following Q4 results.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) fell 10.3% to close at $120.88 following Q4 results..
- Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) fell 10.3% to close at $5.55.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) dropped 9.4% to close at $50.39. Hearing Oppenheimer saying 'market is wrong' on downside in stock today.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) shares fell 4.4% to close at $56.22. ZoomInfo reported better-than-expected earnings and sale results for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.14 to $0.15, versus analysts’ estimates of $0.15.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas