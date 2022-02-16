Insiders Buy More Than $18M Of 4 Stocks

The Dow Jones jumped more than 400 points on Tuesday after Russia announced it would pull back some troops positioned on the Ukrainian border. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

PennyMac Financial Services

The Trade: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Michael Demichele acquired a total of 95,982 shares at an average price of $60.88. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5.84 million.

(NYSE:PFSI) Director Michael Demichele acquired a total of 95,982 shares at an average price of $60.88. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5.84 million. What’s Happening: PennyMac Financial recently reported Q4 earnings of $2.79 per share on sales of $693.81 million.

PennyMac Financial recently reported Q4 earnings of $2.79 per share on sales of $693.81 million. What PennyMac Financial Does: PennyMac Financial Services Inc is a United States-based financial services company primarily engaged in mortgage lending.

Consumer Portfolio Services

The Trade: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) 10% owner Stephen Deckoff acquired a total of 298,623 shares at an average price of $10.19. To acquire these shares, it cost around $3.04 million.

(NASDAQ:CPSS) 10% owner Stephen Deckoff acquired a total of 298,623 shares at an average price of $10.19. To acquire these shares, it cost around $3.04 million. What’s Happening: Consumer Portfolio posted Q4 EPS of $0.71 on sales of $69.36 million.

Consumer Portfolio posted Q4 EPS of $0.71 on sales of $69.36 million. What Consumer Portfolio Services Does: Consumer Portfolio Services Inc is a US-based company operates in a specialty finance sector. Its business is to purchase and service retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and, to a lesser extent, by select independent dealers in the U.S. in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks and passenger vans.

Also check this: 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Blue Apron

The Trade: Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) 10% owner RJB Partners Llc bought a total of 357,143 shares at an average price of $14.003. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5 million.

(NYSE:APRN) 10% owner RJB Partners Llc bought a total of 357,143 shares at an average price of $14.003. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5 million. What’s Happening: Blue Apron signed an agreement for an additional $5.0 million private placement investment by RJB Partners LLC, an affiliate of longtime investor Joseph N. Sanberg.

Blue Apron signed an agreement for an additional $5.0 million private placement investment by RJB Partners LLC, an affiliate of longtime investor Joseph N. Sanberg. What Blue Apron Does: Blue Apron Holdings Inc is a United States-based company involved in discovering new recipes, ingredients, and cooking techniques to prepare meals which are sent along with fresh, seasonal ingredients, directly to customers.

Newmark Group