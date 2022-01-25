 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 10:44am   Comments
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

 

On Tuesday, 88 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
  • Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE:AJRD)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 14.58% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • Lixiang Education Holding (NASDAQ:LXEH) shares were the most resilient of the group, as shares actually moved up 0.0% in response to hitting its 52-week low.

Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows on Tuesday:

  • Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) shares were down 4.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.77.
  • Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) shares made a new 52-week low of $20.25 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.17% for the day.
  • Vontier (NYSE:VNT) shares were down 4.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.14.
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE:AJRD) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $37.74 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 14.58%.
  • Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) shares set a new 52-week low of $68.74. The stock traded down 1.99%.
  • OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) stock hit a yearly low of $3.06. The stock was down 4.49% for the day.
  • TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) shares set a new yearly low of $11.37 this morning. The stock was up 0.81% on the session.
  • Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.28 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.21% for the day.
  • Algoma Steel Gr (NASDAQ:ASTL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.00 and moving down 4.48%.
  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $13.24. Shares traded down 2.47%.
  • Aberdeen Asia-pacific (AMEX:FAX) shares set a new yearly low of $3.56 this morning. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.
  • GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares fell to $9.14 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.83%.
  • Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) stock hit $17.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.41%.
  • Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.29 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.92% for the day.
  • Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.66. The stock was down 3.28% on the session.
  • IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.86 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.3%.
  • Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) stock hit $11.41 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.23%.
  • Templeton Global Income (NYSE:GIM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.98 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.99%.
  • RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.76. The stock traded down 3.64%.
  • Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.49 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.16% for the day.
  • Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) stock hit a yearly low of $12.78. The stock was down 3.25% for the day.
  • DWS Municipal IT (NYSE:KTF) stock hit $11.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.63%.
  • Cian (NYSE:CIAN) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.94 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.9% for the day.
  • Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE:AFB) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.43 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
  • ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS (AMEX:AEF) stock hit a yearly low of $7.26. The stock was down 1.08% for the day.
  • Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) shares moved down 6.12% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.69, drifting down 6.12%.
  • Social Capital Suvretta (NASDAQ:DNAD) shares moved down 0.1% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.61, drifting down 0.1%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MYC) stock hit a yearly low of $13.98. The stock was down 0.57% for the day.
  • dMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYS) shares hit a yearly low of $9.69. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.
  • Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) shares fell to $5.71 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.74%.
  • Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) shares hit a yearly low of $4.00. The stock was down 3.13% on the session.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NUW) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.66 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.04%.
  • EVI Industries (AMEX:EVI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.18 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.55%.
  • So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.52. Shares traded down 3.22%.
  • MFS Municipal IT (NYSE:MFM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.44. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.
  • Tcw Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.41. Shares traded down 0.64%.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.38 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.11% for the day.
  • SDCL EDGE Acquisition (NYSE:SEDA) stock hit $8.86 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.1%.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) shares moved down 3.98% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.49, drifting down 3.98%.
  • Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) shares hit a yearly low of $2.66. The stock was down 3.64% on the session.
  • NEW GERMANY FUND (NYSE:GF) stock drifted down 1.93% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.91.
  • Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.85. The stock was down 2.39% on the session.
  • Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITA) shares were down 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.50.
  • Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts (NYSE:MSD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.52. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.
  • Federated Hermes Premier (NYSE:FMN) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.43 on Tuesday, moving down 0.86%.
  • Western Asset (NYSE:SBI) shares set a new yearly low of $8.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.
  • Nuveen Select Maturities (NYSE:NIM) shares hit a yearly low of $10.06. The stock was down 0.73% on the session.
  • Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund (NYSE:NMI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.90. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
  • GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) shares fell to $4.11 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.51%.
  • Aberdeen Japan Equity (NYSE:JEQ) shares fell to $7.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.78%.
  • Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.11. Shares traded down 2.31%.
  • Voya Asia Pacific High (NYSE:IAE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.76 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.56%.
  • Eaton Vance CA Muni (AMEX:CEV) stock hit a yearly low of $12.69. The stock was down 0.86% for the day.
  • Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.72. The stock traded down 1.79%.
  • Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.55 on Tuesday, moving down 7.47%.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.44 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.2%.
  • NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.41. The stock was down 1.34% on the session.
  • Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.01 and moving down 0.98%.
  • ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) stock hit $1.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.08%.
  • Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) shares were down 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.81.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.38%.
  • Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.77%.
  • Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.03 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.77%.
  • AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.14. The stock was down 6.45% on the session.
  • Dunxin Financial Hldgs (AMEX:DXF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.80. The stock was down 1.31% on the session.
  • Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.02%.
  • ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) shares hit a yearly low of $0.28. The stock was down 1.31% on the session.
  • Regional Health Props (AMEX:RHE) shares were down 5.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.02.

 

  • Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.6%.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-ftwNews Options Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

