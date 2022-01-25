Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 88 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows on Tuesday:

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) shares were down 4.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.77.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.6%.

