61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 5:23am   Comments
Gainers

  • Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares jumped 44.1% to close $4.61 on above-average volume on Wednesday. The Patent Trial and Appeals Board has turned down Moderna's appeal to invalidate two of Arbutus' patents on drug-delivery technology used in the former's COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ: AHI) climbed 44.1% to close at $4.48 as traders circulated a press release from the company titled 'Advanced Human Imaging concludes Definitive agreements with Canadian based Cubert.'
  • Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) gained 34.1% to settle at $8.89.
  • HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) rose 30.3% to settle at $4.65.
  • Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLHG) jumped 28.8% to settle at $1.70 after dipping around 10% on Tuesday. Skylight Health Group, last month, posted a Q3 net loss of $3.9 million.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) jumped 27% to close at $21.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised FY21 guidance. The company also announced a special dividend and a share buyback.
  • OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) shares gained 25.3% to settle at $6.54 after completion of spinoff from Diana Shipping on Tuesday.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) gained 21.5% to $20.95 after the company announced better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • East Stone Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ESSC) jumped 18.1% to settle at $12.28.
  • Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) gained 14.8% to close at $7.45.
  • MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) gained 14.1% to settle at $3.00.
  • Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) shares climbed 14.1% to settle at $204.89 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
  • GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP) gained 14.1% to settle at $26.64 following a Bloomberg report suggesting Saint-Gobain is said to consider an acquisition of the company.
  • IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: IRS) gained 13.4% to close at $4.82.
  • Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) rose 13.3% to close at $3.59.
  • IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) gained 12.7% to settle at $4.89. IceCure Medical, last month, reported loss of $0.25 per share for nine months ended Sept. 30.
  • Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) rose 12.3% to close at $6.26.
  • Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) jumped 12.2% to close at $6.89 after the company announced the signing of an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with Mattioli Eng. Italia for its TransDermal Infusion System non-invasive drug delivery system.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) gained 11.6% to settle at $3.25.
  • Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) surged 10.8% to close at $3.90.
  • Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) shares climbed 10.3% to settle at $25.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued EPS guidance. The company also increased its buyback to $700 million.
  • ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) rose 9.7% to close at $6.77 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $7 to $12. ImmunoGen announced proposed public offering of $175 million of common stock.
  • Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) rose 9.1% to settle at $8.67.
  • Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) gained 9% to close at $2.31. Quotient named Mr. Esteban Uriarte as the Company’s Chief Manufacturing Operations Officer.
  • Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) gained 8.9% to close at $4.18.
  • Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) rose 8% to settle at $12.15. The FDA has granted Priority Review to Zogenix’s supplemental marketing application seeking approval for Fintepla (fenfluramine) in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) childhood-onset epilepsy.
  • Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) rose 7.9% to close at $1.23 after Citigroup raised its price target on the stock $7 to $13.
  • Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE: FPH) rose 7.1% to close at $5.77.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) shares fell 61.3% to close at $4.93 on Wednesday after the company announced the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter related to the company's plinabulin New Drug Application. HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded BeyondSpring from Buy to Neutral.
  • AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) tumbled 33.6% to settle at $16.61.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) fell 30.1% to close at $7.07.
  • Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) shares dipped 29.9% to settle at $0.82 after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants.
  • Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) fell 27.7% to close at $4.33. Biofrontera recently posted Q3 loss of $2.00 per share.
  • CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) fell 27.1% to close at $1.64 after the company said the FDA has extended the review period for the new drug application for pacritinib for the treatment of adult patients with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary myelofibrosis with a baseline platelet count of less than 50 × 109/L.
  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) fell 22.2% to close at $20.43 after the company announced a private placement of approximately $20.5 million of its common stock and warrants.
  • iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) fell 21% to close at $14.59.
  • 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) fell 20.9% to settle at $5.05.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) dipped 20.4% to close at $7.93.
  • VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ: VECT) fell 20.4% to close at $3.05.
  • Winc, Inc. (NYSE: WBEV) fell 18.5% to settle at $7.87.
  • Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) fell 18.4% to close at $4.10. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 128% on Tuesday after the company announced the FDA approved expanded labeling for Caldolor to now include use in pre-operative administration.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) fell 18.2% to close at $2.34. Petros Pharmaceuticals recently announced a 3.33 million share offering at $3 per share.
  • NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) fell 18.1% to close at $3.81.
  • Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) fell 17.8% to close at $7.40.
  • IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOBT) fell 17.5% to close at $7.70.
  • Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIP) dropped 17.1% to close at $22.52. Arteris reported a Q3 loss of $0.21per share.
  • Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) fell 16.9% to close at $3.69.
  • Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) dipped 16.6% to settle at $13.26.
  • Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) fell 16.5% to close at $16.06 after reporting a wider quarterly loss.
  • KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) dipped 16.4% to close at $13.13.
  • Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) fell 16% to settle at $24.32.
  • Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) fell 15.2% to close at $94.67.
  • Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE: SG) dipped 14.5% to close at $32.66.
  • Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) fell 14.5% to settle at $28.25.
  • BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) fell 13.8% to close at $4.62.
  • Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) slipped 13.5% to close at $2.37. Invacare announced realignment of EMEA & APAC Businesses.
  • Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) fell 12.9% to close at $4.98. Clarus Therapeutics shares jumped 10% on Tuesday after the company announced issuance of two new patents for JATENZO.
  • 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) slipped 12.1% to close at $18.95. 8x8 announced plans to buy Fuze in $250 million in stock and cash.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 11.9% to settle at $310.61 after The Patent Trial and Appeals Board turned down the company's appeal to invalidate two of Arbutus' patents on drug-delivery technology. The stock has been volatile amid COVID-19 omicron variant concerns.
  • salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares fell 11.7% to close at $251.50. salesforce reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued weak forecast.
  • ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) fell 9.7% to settle at $16.90.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

