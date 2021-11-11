 Skip to main content

54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 12:03pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares gained 42.6% to $9.68. Pioneer Power Solutions recently announced the launch of its E-Boost portfolio of mobile Electric Vehicle charging solutions for a full range of applications.
  • Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) gained 31.3% to $18.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and raised FY21 net sales growth guidance.
  • Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) shares climbed 26.8% to $10.40 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) rose 24.1% to $5.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX) rose 21.2% to $3.66 after reporting a rise in quarterly sales.
  • Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) gained 20.3% to $83.79 after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.
  • Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) surged 19.6% to $354.01 after the company posted a sharp rise in quarterly earnings.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) rose 18.4% to $23.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) surged 18.4% to $3.34. The FDA gave 510k clearance to Repro Med Systems Inc dba KORU Medical Systems FreedomEdge infusion pump.
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) gained 17.2% to $8.68 following Q3 results.
  • Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE: STXS) surged 16% to $6.45 following upbeat quarterly sales.
  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) rose 15.5% to $23.58 after reporting third-quarter financial results. SoFi reported third-quarter revenue of $277.2 million, beating a consensus estimate of $255.6 million. The company added 377,000 new members, its second highest-quarterly increase in company history.
  • Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) surged 15.4% to $21.68 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results. Zelman upgraded Beazer Homes USA from Sell to Hold.
  • Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) rose 15.2% to $27.27 following Q3 results.
  • Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) gained 14.7% to $37.10 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) surged 14.7% to $49.34 following Q3 results. RBC Capital upgraded Xometry from Sector Perform to Outperform and lowered the price target from $80 to $53.
  • ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) gained 14.7% to $30.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates and raised FY21 sales guidance.
  • Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO) gained 14.2% to $8.55 after the company reported Q3 2021 sales results were higher year over year and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
  • AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) jumped 14.2% to $109.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) surged 13.7% to $41.27.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) rose 13.7% to $151.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
  • Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) rose 11.3% to $6.19 after the company, and Foxconn, announced they have entered into a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement regarding LMC's facility in Lordstown, Ohio. Lordstown Motors will sell to Foxconn its Lordstown Facility.
  • Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) shares rose 9.3% to $4.10 after declining 25% on Wednesday.
  • NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) gained 9.3% to $316.09 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares rose 8.2% to $1.5150 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
  • Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) shares rose 7.3% to $26.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 net sales guidance above estimates.
  • Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) rose 6.4% to $47.86 on continued volatility after the stock's Tuesday IPO.
  • FG Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FGF) rose 5.5% to $4.2292 following Q3 results.
  • One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) rose 5% to $5.46 following Q3 results.

Losers

  • Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) shares dipped 39.9% to $4.3701 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and cut FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) fell 31.8% to $11.01 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG) dipped 22.8% to $5.64 after the company reported a wider Q3 loss and worse-than-expected sales results.
  • PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) dropped 21.5% to $9.03 following Q3 results.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) fell 19.9% to $5.53. Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Genpharm Services signed an exclusive license and distribution agreement for Quoin's lead asset, QRX003.
  • Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDN) dropped 19.6% to $7.00 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Oscar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSCR) dipped 19% to $13.39 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) fell 16.7% to $78.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 net sales guidance below estimates. Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a $100 price target.
  • FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) fell 15.3% to $33.01 following Q3 results.
  • Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) dropped 15.2% to $8.29 following Q1 results.
  • Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) shares fell 15% to $40.62 after the company reported a wider Q3 loss.
  • Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 15% to $2.0550 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND) dipped 14.9% to $13.15 after reporting a Q3 loss.
  • EngageSmart, LLC (NYSE: ESMT) dipped 14.5% to $27.62 following Q3 results.
  • Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE: DXF) fell 14.1% to $1.4599 after gaining 8% on Wednesday.
  • Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares fell 13.3% to $2.0980 after the company reported downbeat Q3 earnings.
  • American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) dropped 12.9% to $7.62 following weak quarterly sales.
  • Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) fell 11.7% to $8.81 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) dropped 11.4% to $42.63 after the company reported secondary offering of common stock by selling stockholders and concurrent share repurchase.
  • Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) shares fell 11.1% to $1.92 after jumping 34% on Wednesday.
  • Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) fell 10.8% to $45.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates. B of A Securities downgraded Schrodinger from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $80 to $52.
  • iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) shares fell 10.2% to $1.06. IFresh shares jumped 36% on Wednesday after the company announced it partnered with Tmall Global to enter the cross-border trade e-commerce market in China.
  • Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) shares fell 9.8% to $26.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) dropped 9.1% to $39.16.
  • Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) fell 8.3% to $16.63.

