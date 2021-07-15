Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
This morning 43 companies reached new 52-week highs.
Intriguing Points:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).
- MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 26.51% to reach a new 52-week high.
The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares hit a yearly high of $150.00. The stock traded up 0.05% on the session.
- Visa (NYSE:V) stock hit a yearly high price of $248.20. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.
- PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $155.35. Shares traded down 0.23%.
- Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) stock set a new 52-week high of $87.83 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.79%.
- T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares hit a yearly high of $150.13. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.
- American Tower (NYSE:AMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $283.22 with a daily change of up 0.46%.
- Target (NYSE:TGT) shares were down 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $254.53.
- Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) stock made a new 52-week high of $327.59 Thursday. The stock was down 0.25% for the day.
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $254.00. Shares traded up 1.08%.
- Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) shares set a new yearly high of $205.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.
- Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock hit a yearly high price of $261.49. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.
- O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares set a new 52-week high of $598.03 on Thursday, moving up 0.12%.
- Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares set a new yearly high of $112.94 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.
- AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,587.51 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.39%.
- Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares were up 0.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $294.84 for a change of up 0.64%.
- Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares hit $82.97 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $545.40 on Thursday, moving down 0.32%.
- Dover (NYSE:DOV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $155.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.04%.
- Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) stock made a new 52-week high of $326.21 Thursday. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.
- Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) shares were up 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $182.94.
- Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) stock made a new 52-week high of $182.18 Thursday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
- Braskem (NYSE:BAK) shares were up 1.18% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.09 for a change of up 1.18%.
- Ternium (NYSE:TX) stock hit a yearly high price of $44.37. The stock was up 1.34% for the day.
- Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $51.02 with a daily change of down 0.25%.
- Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) stock hit a yearly high price of $199.56. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
- ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares hit a yearly high of $108.92. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
- Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.58 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%.
- NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.67.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.54. The stock was up 1.65% for the day.
- Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.27 Thursday. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.
- Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE:LOMA) shares hit a yearly high of $7.57. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE:ETJ) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.68 for a change of up 0.1%.
- Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) shares broke to $24.11 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.48%.
- PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.52%.
- Eaton Vance California (AMEX:EVM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.36 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.24%.
- BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (NYSE:DMB) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.46 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
- FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.92 on Thursday morning, moving up 13.53%.
- Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) shares were up 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.95.
- Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.47. Shares traded up 0.7%.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $3.42. Shares traded up 26.51%.
- HMN Finl (NASDAQ:HMNF) shares hit $22.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.05%.
- Aberdeen Global Income (AMEX:FCO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $9.30. Shares traded up 0.73%.
- MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) shares were up 3.09% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.80 for a change of up 3.09%.
