 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 10:04am   Comments
Share:

 

 

This morning 43 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).
  • MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 26.51% to reach a new 52-week high.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares hit a yearly high of $150.00. The stock traded up 0.05% on the session.
  • Visa (NYSE:V) stock hit a yearly high price of $248.20. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.
  • PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $155.35. Shares traded down 0.23%.
  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) stock set a new 52-week high of $87.83 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.79%.
  • T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares hit a yearly high of $150.13. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.
  • American Tower (NYSE:AMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $283.22 with a daily change of up 0.46%.
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) shares were down 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $254.53.
  • Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) stock made a new 52-week high of $327.59 Thursday. The stock was down 0.25% for the day.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $254.00. Shares traded up 1.08%.
  • Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) shares set a new yearly high of $205.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock hit a yearly high price of $261.49. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.
  • O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares set a new 52-week high of $598.03 on Thursday, moving up 0.12%.
  • Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares set a new yearly high of $112.94 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.
  • AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,587.51 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.39%.
  • Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares were up 0.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $294.84 for a change of up 0.64%.
  • Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares hit $82.97 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $545.40 on Thursday, moving down 0.32%.
  • Dover (NYSE:DOV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $155.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.04%.
  • Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) stock made a new 52-week high of $326.21 Thursday. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.
  • Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) shares were up 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $182.94.
  • Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) stock made a new 52-week high of $182.18 Thursday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
  • Braskem (NYSE:BAK) shares were up 1.18% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.09 for a change of up 1.18%.
  • Ternium (NYSE:TX) stock hit a yearly high price of $44.37. The stock was up 1.34% for the day.
  • Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $51.02 with a daily change of down 0.25%.
  • Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) stock hit a yearly high price of $199.56. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
  • ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares hit a yearly high of $108.92. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.58 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%.
  • NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.67.
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.54. The stock was up 1.65% for the day.
  • Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.27 Thursday. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.
  • Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE:LOMA) shares hit a yearly high of $7.57. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE:ETJ) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.68 for a change of up 0.1%.
  • Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) shares broke to $24.11 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.48%.
  • PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.52%.
  • Eaton Vance California (AMEX:EVM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.36 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.24%.
  • BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (NYSE:DMB) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.46 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.92 on Thursday morning, moving up 13.53%.
  • Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) shares were up 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.95.
  • Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.47. Shares traded up 0.7%.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $3.42. Shares traded up 26.51%.
  • HMN Finl (NASDAQ:HMNF) shares hit $22.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.05%.
  • Aberdeen Global Income (AMEX:FCO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $9.30. Shares traded up 0.73%.
  • MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) shares were up 3.09% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.80 for a change of up 3.09%.

 

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + ADP)

SPY Vs. RWI: The Market Isn't As Strong As You Think
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Zoom, Apple Or Clean Energy Fuels?
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Has Tesla Stock Decoupled From Big Tech Stocks Like Apple, Facebook Due To Bitcoin?
Apple Supplier TSMC Exploring Chip Plant Building Plan In Japan: Bloomberg
Cinedigm Reports Preliminary Q4 Revenue Above Consensus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com