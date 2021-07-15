Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

This morning 43 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

(NASDAQ:AAPL). MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:MNDO) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high. Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 26.51% to reach a new 52-week high.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares hit a yearly high of $150.00. The stock traded up 0.05% on the session.

