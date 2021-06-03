66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) surged 95.2% to close at $62.55 on Wednesday amid renewed interest from retail investors. AMC Entertainment shares jumped around 23% on Tuesday after the company announced it raised $230.5 million of new equity from Mudrick Capital.
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) shares surged 94.3% to close at $6.18 on Wednesday after the company provided an update on the overall survival (OS) data on its previously disclosed heavily pretreated advanced breast cancer patients.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) rose 68.6% to close at $40.72 amid renewed retail investor interest in the stock.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) jumped 65.9% to settle at $33.57. MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) agreed to acquire Constellation Pharmaceuticals for $34 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of $1.7 billion.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) surged 62.1% to close at $44.19. Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to launch three new Owned Brands this quarter.
- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) gained 58.4% to settle at $46.06.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) climbed 36.5% to close at $6.51 after gaining over 11% on Tuesday.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) shares gained 33.3% to settle at $11.41 after jumping over 16% on Tuesday.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) jumped 31.9% to close at $15.25 on renewed interest in the stock from retail investors. The company’s stock jumped around 15% on Tuesday.
- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) climbed 31.6% to close at $10.00. Vision Marine Technologies recently appointed Alan Gaines to its Board.
- Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) surged 26.8% to close at $21.55 after the company announced an acquisition that will allow it to create an esports advertising platform.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) gained 25.6% to close at $3.34.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) jumped 25.5% to settle at $27.89.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) surged 23.6% to settle at $8.65.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) gained 22.2% to close at $15.03.
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) surged 22.1% to settle at $20.30.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) rose 22.1% to close at $1.77 after the company said it received orphan drug designation from the European Medicines Agency for elamipretide for the treatment of Barth syndrome.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) jumped 21.7% to close at $2.58.
- Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) surged 21.1% to settle at $18.24.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) jumped 20.1% to close at $7.11.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) surged 19.9% to settle at $7.94.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) rose 19.8% to close at $12.37.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares jumped 19.6% to settle at $11.52 amid strength in EV names as well as retail investor interest in high-short interest stocks.
- Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) gained 19.5% to close at $18.20 on continued strength after OPEC on Tuesday agreed to a gradual easing of production cuts.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) surged 18.8% to close at $18.34 amid strength in EV names as well as retail investor interest in high-short interest stocks.
- Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLCT) gained 18.7% to close at $17.00.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) surged 18.1% to settle at $161.57.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRN) rose 17.9% to close at $5.60 possibly amid increased retail investor interest in the stock.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 17.8% to settle at $171.30.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) surged 17.4% to close at $28.52 amid renewed interest in the stock from retail investors.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) gained 17.2% to settle at $13.10.
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) rose 16.7% to close at $3.00. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares gained 23% on Tuesday following a tweet from trader Will Meade mentioning the stock.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) gained 16.7% to settle at $2.51.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) gained 15.3% to close at $8.66. Kodak issued a statement responding to New York Attorney General.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) rose 15.1% to settle at $124.45 on continued strength after OPEC on Tuesday agreed to a gradual easing of production cuts. Oil demand outlook has also been lifted to economic rebound progress as COVID-19 cases continue to fall in the US. Oil may also be reacting to Wednesday reports of a fire at a refinery in Tehran.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) gained 14.3% to close at $15.06.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) surged 13.3% to settle at $282.24. GameStop is expected to report first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
- Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) gained 12.7% to close at $32.61.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) climbed 10.5% to close at $8.44 after the company announced COVI-STIX COVID-19 virus rapid antigen detection test has been added to the official Mexican government list of emergency use approved point of care rapid antigen tests.
- Medallia Inc (NASDAQ: MDLA) gained 9.7% to close at $27.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) gained 9.4% to settle at $2.57.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) gained 7.3% to close at $1.03 after gaining over 5% on Tuesday. The company, last week, received NASDAQ notification regarding minimum bid price deficiency.
Losers
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) shares tumbled 31.2% to close at $5.26 on Wednesday. Shares of Orbital rallied more than 115% on Tuesday following news of an engineering and construction contract by a company subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) dipped 23.4% to close at $2.19. Progenity announced a transformation strategy that will focus the company primarily on its robust R&D pipeline.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) fell 20.8% to close at $2.85 after the company announced a 7,142,859 share registered direct offering priced at $2.80 per share.
- Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) shares dipped 18% to settle at $19.26 after B. Riley Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) dropped 17.7% to close at $62.77 after the company announced that Mike Coyle has decided to resign from his position as president and chief executive officer and a member of the board, effective June 1, due to personal matters. The company also reaffirmed guidance. Citigroup downgraded iRhythm Technologies from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $105 to $78.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) fell 16.8% to close at $2.48 after the company, and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, provided an update regarding clinical development of PRX-102 for the treatment of Fabry disease.
- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) shares tumbled 15.2% to close at $8.45. SCYNEXIS, last week, reported a loss for its first quarter.
- Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) fell 14.9% to settle at $48.91. Cambium Networks reported launch of 2 million share secondary offering by Vector Cambium Holdings.
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) tumbled 14.4% to close at $4.82.
- MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) fell 13% to close at $19.20 after the company announced it will acquire Constellation Pharma for $34 per share.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) tumbled 13% to close at $5.88. Westport Fuel Systems announced the launch of underwritten marketed public offering of common shares in the United States and Canada.
- Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) fell 12.3% to close at $19.95.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) dropped 12.1% to settle at $14.68 after climbing 23% on Tuesday.
- Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) shares slipped 12% to close at $19.45.
- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) dropped 11.8% to settle at $52.82.
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) fell 11.7% to close at $5.06 after jumping 20% on Tuesday.
- Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) dropped 11.1% to close at $35.06.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) slipped 8.7% to settle at $9.84.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) fell 8.5% to close at $6.90 after reporting a Q1 loss.
- HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) fell 8% to close at $38.43 after the company reported the launch of follow-on offering of 4.5 million ADSs.
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) fell 7.7% to close at $19.10.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) fell 6.5% to close at $2.02 after surging 14% on Tuesday.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) slipped 6.1% to close at $4.45, selling off following a surge on Tuesday.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) shares fell 5.7% to settle at $8.10 after climbing 10% on Tuesday. The company, last week, announced it will acquire an Alabama refinery and related logistics assets for $75 million.
